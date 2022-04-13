WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/12

This week’s live Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 610,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.32% from last week’s 631,000 viewers for the post-Stand & Deliver show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 151,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.64% from the 179,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking. NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #62 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience since March 1, and the second-lowest audience in the key demographic for airings on the USA Network so far this year. This week’s viewership was down 3.32% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 24% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 45% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the first episode after “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” when the show officially moved to Tuesday nights.