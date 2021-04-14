WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/13

Tuesday’s live post-Takeover edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 805,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. It should be noted that this was the first NXT episode to air on Tuesday nights, with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite. This show featured fallout from last week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

This viewership is up 4.82% from last week’s show, which drew 768,000 viewers for the Takeover Night One episode that also aired on Peacock/WWE Network with no commercials, and up against AEW Dynamite.

NXT tied for #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is in line with last week’s final Wednesday show, which ranked #11 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s NXT show ranked #60 in viewership, tying with Assembly Required and the 9am airing of CNN Newsroom. This is down from last week’s #59 ranking.

This is NXT’s biggest audience since October 28, which was the Halloween Havoc show that drew 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This week’s show tied with last week’s show for NXT’s biggest key demo rating since Halloween Havoc. This week’s NXT viewership was up 16% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was up 29.4% from the same week in 2020.