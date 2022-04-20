WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/19

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 569,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.72% from last week’s 610,000 viewers for the Title Tuesday episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 161,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.62% from the 151,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #47 ranking. NXT ranked #68 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-lowest audience on the USA Network so far this year. The key demographic viewership was the fourth-lowest on the USA Network so far this year, and the key demo rating tied with two other shows to be the second-lowest of the year so far on USA. This week’s viewership was down 6.72% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 32% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 48% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the most-watched for NXT in 2021, and drew the best key demo rating of the year.