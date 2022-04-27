WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/26

This week’s live Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 577,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.41% from last week’s 569,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 177,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.94% from the 161,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #44 ranking. NXT ranked #67 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #68 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-lowest audience of the year so far for a USA Network episode. The show tied with six other episodes for the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.41% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 22.44% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.36% from the show that aired one year ago.