WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/27

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This viewership is down 11.5% from last week’s show, which drew 841,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is way up but the rating is down 4% from last week’s second Tuesday show, which ranked #27 with a 0.23 rating in the key demo. NXT ranked #56 in viewership this week. This is up from last week’s #68 ranking, which was tied with a 12am airing of CNN Newsroom.

NXT viewership was down 11.5% this week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 4%. This was the lowest total viewership for NXT since the show moved to Tuesdays earlier this month. This week’s NXT viewership was up 16.8% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 37.5% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on this week in 2020.