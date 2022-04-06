WWE NXT Ratings Report For 4/5

Tuesday’s live post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 0.8% from last week’s 626,000 viewers for the Stand & Deliver go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo, and the two weeks before that. The 0.14 rating represents 179,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.71% from the 184,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #23 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking. NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since January 11. The key demo rating has been the same for four weeks in a row now, and is the second-best of the year so far, tied with five other episodes. This week’s viewership was up 0.8% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.83% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.26% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode, the final NXT show on Wednesdays, went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and was the “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock and the WWE Network.