WWE NXT Ratings Report For 5/10

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 19.36% from last week’s 661,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 23.07% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.10 rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.85% from the 173,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #51 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking. NXT ranked #72 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #51 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience in the history of the show on the USA Network, and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show on USA. The only episode that did lower in show history was the February 8, 2022 episode, which drew 400,000 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating, but that episode aired on Syfy due to the Olympics. NXT had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs last night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 19.36% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 23.07% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 23.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 41% from the show that aired one year ago. Last year’s episode went against a regular season NBA game, not the NBA Playoffs.