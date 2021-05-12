WWE NXT Ratings Report For 5/11

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 697,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This viewership is down 8.4% from last week’s show, which drew 761,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is down while the rating is also down 5.6% from last week’s fourth Tuesday show, which ranked #21 with a 0.18 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #64 in viewership this week. This is down from last week’s #60 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 8.4% from last week’s show, while the key 18-49 demographic rating was down 5.6% from last week. This was the worst audience for NXT since the move to Tuesday night. The key demo rating was the lowest for NXT since March 24, which includes two episodes that went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This week’s NXT viewership was up 15.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 13.3% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that last year’s show went head-to-head with Dynamite.