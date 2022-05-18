WWE NXT Ratings Report For 5/17

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 601,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 12.76% from last week’s 533,000 viewers for the post-Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 40% from last week’s 0.10 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 40.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #51 ranking. NXT ranked #67 in viewership on cable this week, tied with CNN’s 6pm airing of Situation Room, which also ranked #74 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #72 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since March 29, which was the Stand & Deliver go-home show. NXT had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs again last night. This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.76% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 40% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.14% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.66% from the show that aired one year ago.