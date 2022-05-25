WWE NXT Ratings Report For 5/24, Draws Third-Lowest Viewership

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 this week drew 551,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is down 8.31% from the 601,000 viewers last week.

On Tuesday, NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. In the key demo, this is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, down 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.14 key demo rating last week.

With a 0.13 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, NXT ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from last week’s position of #30.

This week, NXT ranked #65 in television viewership. This is an improvement above last week’s viewership position of #67.

Tuesday’s NXT broadcast had the third-lowest audience for USA Network programs in the show’s history, tying with the March 1 Roadblock go-home episode. The episode also matched the third-lowest key demo rating in the show’s history for USA episodes, alongside numerous others. Last night, NXT faced stiff competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs, as well as news coverage of the Uvalde school shooting. The number of people watching NXT this week was down 8.31% from the previous week, while the crucial demo rating was down 7.14%.

The viewership for this week’s broadcast of NXT was down 21.06% from the same episode a year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was unchanged.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Mavericks on TNT topped the Cable Top 150 with a 1.99 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With 6.193 million viewers, the NBA game between the Warriors and the Mavericks topped the night on television.