WWE NXT Ratings Report For 5/4

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 761,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This viewership is up 2.3% from last week’s show, which drew 744,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is down while the rating is also down 18.2% from last week’s third Tuesday show, which ranked #11 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #60 in viewership this week. This is down from last week’s #56 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.3% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.2%. This was the lowest key demo rating for NXT since the March 24 show, which went up against AEW Dynamite. This week’s NXT viewership was up 15% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was even with the same week in 2020. It should be noted that last year’s show went head-to-head with Dynamite.