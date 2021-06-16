WWE NXT Ratings Report For 6/15

Tuesday’s post-TakeOver live edition of WWE NXT drew 695,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is up 3.9% from last week’s Takeover go-home show, which drew 669,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 6.8% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.