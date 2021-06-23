WWE NXT Ratings Report For 6/22

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is down 4.3% from last week’s episode with “Takeover: In Your House” fallout, which drew 695,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.5% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo.

This week’s NXT show drew the lowest viewership since the March 31 episode, which aired in the Wednesday timeslot up against AEW Dynamite, and the lowest key demo rating since the May 25 episode. This week’s viewership was down 4.3% from last week’s post-Takeover episode, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 10.5% from last week.