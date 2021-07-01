WWE NXT Ratings Report For 6/29

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 636,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 4.4% from last week’s episode, which drew 665,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 23.5% from last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo.

This week’s NXT was the least-watched episode since the show moved to Tuesdays on April 13, and the lowest viewership since February 3, which aired in the Wednesday timeslot up against AEW Dynamite. It was tied with the May 25 show, which went up against the NBA Playoffs, for the lowest key demo rating since the move to Tuesdays. It was also tied with two other episodes for the lowest key demo rating since the February 10 show. This week’s viewership was down 4.4% from last week’s post-Takeover episode, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 23.5% from last week.