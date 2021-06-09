WWE NXT Ratings Report For 6/8

Tuesday’s live “Takeover: In Your House” go-home edition of WWE NXT, the final build for Sunday’s big Takeover event, drew 669,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This viewership is up 0.15% from last week’s show, which drew 668,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5.3% from last week’s show, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.6% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 25% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and this show faced competition from the NBA Playoffs.