WWE NXT Ratings Report For 7/13

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 7.8% from last week’s NXT Great American Bash episode, which drew 654,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5.6% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. This 0.19 rating represents 245,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is up 5.6% from the 232,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo represented.

This week’s NXT drew the most viewers since the May 4 episode. The show did not go up against any major NBA competition as last week’s Great American Bash special did. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.8% from last week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was up 5.6% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.73% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35.71% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.