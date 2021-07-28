WWE NXT Ratings Report For 7/27

Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 520,000 viewers on the Syfy network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is down 20.5% from last week’s NXT episode, which drew 709,000 viewers, and is the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT episode on Syfy drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 40% from last week’s 0.20 rating in the key demo, and is tied with two other episodes for the lowest key demo rating in show history.

This week’s show aired on Syfy due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network, and was taped the week before. Next Tuesday’s taped NXT episode will also air on Syfy, and the show will return to the USA Network on August 10.

In addition to airing on Syfy for the first time ever, NXT faced tough competition from the Olympics last night. Coverage of the games featured Simone Biles withdrawing from the team gymnastics final. NXT drew their lowest viewership ever last night, and tied with two other episodes for their lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. This week’s NXT viewership was down 20.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 40% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.