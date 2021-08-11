WWE NXT Ratings Report For 8/10

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 751,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 44.42% from last week’s taped NXT episode on Syfy, which drew 520,000 viewers for the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 90% from last week’s 0.10 rating in the key demo, for the taped episode on Syfy. This week’s 0.19 key demo rating represents 244,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 80.74% from the 135,000 viewers that last week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented.

This week’s NXT show marked the return to the live timeslot on the USA Network. NXT had aired on Syfy for two weeks, taped ahead of time, due to coverage of the Olympics. Last night’s NXT drew the most viewers since the May 4 episode. The episode was tied with several other episodes for the second-best key demo rating since May, just behind the May 20 episode. This week’s viewership was up 44.42% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 90% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.6% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.