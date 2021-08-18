WWE NXT Ratings Report For 8/17

Tuesday’s live Takeover 36 go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 654,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 12.91% from last week’s NXT episode, which drew 751,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.05% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 200,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.03% from the 244,000 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. NXT ranked #63 in viewership on cable this week.

Tuesday’s NXT was tied with the July 6 episode for the second-lowest audience for NXT on the USA Network since it moved to Tuesdays. This week’s viewership was down 12.91% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.05% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 13% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.