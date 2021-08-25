WWE NXT Ratings Report For 8/24

Tuesday’s taped post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT drew 685,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.7% from last week’s live Takeover go-home episode, which drew 654,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.7% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 205,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.5% from the 200,000 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking. NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #63 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10.7% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.