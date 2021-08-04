WWE NXT Ratings Report For 8/3

Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 520,000 viewers on the Syfy network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is equal with last week’s taped NXT episode on Syfy, which also drew 520,000 viewers for the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT episode on Syfy drew a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.7% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo.

Like last Tuesday, this week’s show aired on Syfy due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network, and was taped two weeks before. Next Tuesday’s NXT episode will air in the normal USA Network timeslot.

The numbers for the last two taped NXT episodes were expected to be lower than usual with the show airing on Syfy, and up against the Olympics. This week’s viewership was tied with last week for the lowest in show history, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.7% from last week, and was the lowest rating the show has done in the key demo. This week’s NXT viewership was down 15.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 41% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.