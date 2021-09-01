WWE NXT Ratings Report For 8/31

Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 717,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.67% from last week’s taped post-Takeover 36 episode, which drew 685,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.25% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 217,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 5.85% from the 205,000 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #23 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #27 ranking. NXT ranked #55 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

This week’s taped NXT episode drew the second-best audience since the May 4 episode, while the 18-49 key demo rating was in line with what the show has been doing as of late. This week’s viewership was up 4.67% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 6.25% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 16% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 29% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.