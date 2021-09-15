WWE NXT Ratings Report For 9/14

Tuesday’s live revamp edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 28.12% from last week’s taped episode, which drew 601,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.21 key demo rating represents 275,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 48.65% from the 185,000 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking. NXT ranked #45 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode drew drew the best viewership since the April 20 episode, which drew 841,000 viewers, and the best key demo rating since the 0.22 rating that the April 27 episode drew. The NXT 2.0 episode drew the third-best audience of the year, and was tied with two other episodes for the fifth-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s viewership was up 21.12% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.76% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.66% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This episode marked the first time since August 10 that the NXT viewership and key demo rating were up year-to-year.