WWE NXT Ratings Report For 9/21

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.11% from last week’s revamp episode, which drew 770,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.76% from last week’s 0.21 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.20 key demo rating represents 260,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.45% from the 275,000 viewers that last week’s 0.21 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking. NXT ranked #43 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #45 ranking.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode was down in audience and key demo rating, but still better than what the show has been doing for most of the summer. This week’s viewership was down 3.11% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 4.76% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.2% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.11% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This is the second week in a row where both the total audience and the key demo rating were up from the same week one year ago.