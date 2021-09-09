WWE NXT Ratings Report For 9/7

Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 601,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 16.17% from last week’s taped episode, which drew 717,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.64% from last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 185,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.74% from the 217,000 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking. NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking.

This week’s taped NXT episode drew the lowest viewership and key demo rating since the August 3 show. This week’s viewership was down 16.17% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 17.64% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 28.28% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.36% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired on a Tuesday night and did not go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.