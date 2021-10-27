WWE NXT Ratings Report For Halloween Havoc

Tuesday’s live Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 23.1% from last week’s go-home episode, which drew 606,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 28.57% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #29 ranking. NXT ranked #41 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #54 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had strong competition from the MLB World Series on network TV, and from the NBA on cable. The World Series game drew almost 11 million viewers on FOX. Last night’s NXT audience is in line with the September 21 viewership, which was the second episode under the NXT 2.0 revamp. This week’s key demo rating is the best since that September 21 show. This viewership is tied for the seventh-best of the year, and the sixth-best since the move to Tuesdays. This week’s viewership was up 23.1% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 28.57% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.84% from the episode that aired one year ago, which was the 2020 Halloween Havoc show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 28% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the 76ers on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 rating, drawing 1.431 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.264 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating. The MLB World Series on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 10.811 million viewers. The World Series game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.52 rating.