WWE NXT Ratings Report For Roadblock (3/8)

Tuesday’s live Roadblock edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 613,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.25% from last week’s 551,000 viewers for the Roadblock go-home episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 176,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.67% from the 165,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #55 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #70 ranking. NXT ranked #76 in viewership on cable this week, tied with Discovery’s Street Outlaws, which also drew a 0.16 key demo rating for the #37 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from last week’s #88 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock special drew the best key demo audience since January 25, and the best total viewership since February 1. This week’s viewership was up 11.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was up even with last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.3% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 27.8% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode featured the Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole NXT Title match and went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.