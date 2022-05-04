WWE NXT Ratings Report For Spring Breakin’ (5/3)

This week’s live Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT 2. drew 661,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 14.56% from last week’s 577,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 173,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.25% from the 177,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT Spring Breakin’ ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #32 ranking. NXT ranked #51 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #67 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the highest total audience since the New Year’s Evil episode on January 4, despite the key demo rating and viewership being down slightly. This week’s NXT viewership was up 14.56% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13.14% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 27.77% from the show that aired one year ago.