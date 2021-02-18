WWE NXT Referee Called Out Once Again Due To Photo

NXT referee Drake Wuertz has been a controversial figure in recent months due to his political social media posts. Wuertz issued a statement back in November and denied claims that were made against him and his wife:
“We are neither racists, sexist, nor members of any white supremacist organizations, conspiracy theory groups, or otherwise.”
Wuertz has been called out once again due to a photo that he published on Instagram:
This seems…ill-advised. pic.twitter.com/WmW9KAPstz
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 17, 2021