WWE NXT Referee Issues Statement Regarding Kyle O’Reilly

As previously noted, it’s believed that the December 7th 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 was Kyle O’Reilly’s last WWE appearance unless he signs a new contract with the company.

NXT referee Darryl Sharma issued the following statement on Instagram regarding O’Reilly:

“I first worked with Kyle when I wrestled him back in ‘06 for ECCW in British Columbia. He was pretty new but everyone there already knew he was going to be really good. I just don’t think anyone knew he was going to be THIS good. I can’t even begin to list how many of my favourite matches and moments working in WWE involve Kyle. Beyond that, you know how it’s often said that the referees don’t get enough credit? Well, there certainly are those that go out of their way to make sure the referees get their due respect – and Kyle is right there at the top of that list. And I never felt like the respect was solely on having been a wrestler, or a wrestler with a similar style to his (not even trying to claim to be anywhere nearly as proficient as him). It’s a respect for my role in his matches and the company as a whole, and what I am TODAY, which means so much more. My opinion always mattered with him. Most importantly, Kyle is just a genuinely good dude. Anyone that’s ever been in a ring with him is better because of it, and any locker room that’s ever had him is better because of it. Thank you so much, Kyle!”