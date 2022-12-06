WWE NXT Reportedly Going on the Road for Premium Live Events

Since the pandemic’s beginning, the Performance Center has been the home of WWE NXT, but it appears the show will travel for major events.

Today, WrestleVotes announced that the “Vengeance Day” Premium Live Event will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. WrestleVotes tweeted the following, “Hearing some great news out of the PC this afternoon, source states NXT is returning to the road for their future Premium Live Events. Starting with “Vengeance Day” on February 4th from Charlotte, NC.”

Shawn Michaels stated in October that there were no immediate plans to run the large buildings they utilized for Takeover events a few years ago. Consequently, a smaller venue will likely be utilized.

Michaels stated the following during an interview with The MMA Hour in October:

“At the forefront, I’m more focused on developmental and developing the young men and women that we have pass through here and getting them prepared for the main roster. In the process, if we are able to build back this brand where we can get back into those arenas and start selling them out, that’s a bonus, but I can’t say honestly that’s the goal right now. To me, I’m focused on the development of these young men and women. But I tell you, the more people we can get that have experience that can filter through our system, it’s only going to help.”

