WWE NXT Results – April 11, 2023

On tap for the show is Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA vs. TBA in a NXT Championship eliminator, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Cua, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s tag-team titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner, the MVP Trophy Presentation for Duke Hudson and we will hear from Cora Jade.

WWE NXT Results from Tuesday, April 11, 2023

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/11/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature airs to get us started. From there, we see video highlights of last week’s show focusing on the NXT Women’s Championship. We then see footage of Bron Breakker’s attack on Carmelo Hayes that closed out the show.

Carmelo Hayes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Now we head inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week’s show and we see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way out to kick off the show. Hayes mentions that he let his guard down once for a moment and Bron caught him slipping.

He says if he thinks that by raising his hand that he passed him the torch, he’s wrong. He says he took it from him. He then tells, not asks, that Bron Breakker take one of the spots in the match tonight to determine his next challenger for NXT Spring Breakin’.

Dragon Lee’s music hits and out he comes as fans chant his name. He tells Carmelo that he can handle his get-back with Bron after NXT Spring Breakin’, because he’s gonna win the match tonight and take the spot in the title match.

Carmelo tells Dragon because he’s new here, he’ll give him a pass, but never to interrupt him again. He goes to continue to talk, but is cut off by the theme music for JD McDonagh. Out he comes and he makes his claim for why he’s going to win tonight and face Melo at the upcoming special event.

After McDonagh wraps up, Carmelo goes to respond and after getting in one quick Leprechaun joke, he is cut off by the theme music for Grayson Waller. Out he comes to announce himself as the third entrant in the four-way title eliminator scheduled for later tonight.

Kiana James & Fallon Henley Prepare For Action

We shoot backstage and we see Kiana James preparing for her match tonight. In comes Fallon Henley and the two bicker about the issues with Brooks Jensen. In comes Josh Briggs and when asked by Fallon where Brooks is, Kiana tells them he doesn’t want to be around either of them right now.

Sol Ruca Confronted By Tiffany Stratton

When we return from the break, we see social media footage of Sol Ruca and her best friend Dani Palmer working out and hanging out when they are confronted by Tiffany Stratton, who is repulsed by them. Sol hypes Dani’s debut and then the segment wraps up.

NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre (C)

Once the social media check-in video wraps up, we return inside the CWC where the challengers and former champions, Fallon Henley and Kiana James, make their way out and head down to the ring for their return bout.

As they settle in their music dies down and the theme for their opponents hits and out comes the new defending champions, the demented duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. They settle in the ring and their ominous tunes dies down.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. As the action gets going in the ring, we see the heel duo and reigning champions pull ahead. While they are dominating the action, we see on the big screen that Brooks Jensen has just arrived.

Jensen exits his vehicle and begins making his way into the arena looking all-business. After this, we see Henley and James start to pull ahead into the offensive lead. They hit a big spot on the floor and then we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. James is being handled as we return in the ring and then we see her finally makes the much-needed tag to Henley. Henley comes in hot but ends up knocked down.

James is knocked out to the floor. We see Brooks Jensen hit the ringside area and try to bring the pocket book to James like he failed to do so last week, which cost them the titles. This time he refuses to let Josh Briggs stop him so he gets in and is scolded by Henley, who is pinned. Fyre and Dawn retain.

After the match, Brooks exits the ring upset and shoves Briggs down. He picks James up and helps her to the back.

Winners and STILL NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

Duke Hudson’s MVP Trophy Presentation From Chase U

We shoot to a vignette and head to a commercial break. When we return, we head to the ring for the MVP Trophy presentation to Duke Hudson from Chase U. The ring is all decked out and then Chase U comes out.

Andre Chase delivers an introduction and then Duke Hudson begins his speech. As he does, he is interrupted by Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion heads to the ring and cuts a full heel promo, saying he knows he doesn’t need the approval of these scumbags anymore.

Breakker tells Hudson if anyone is going to take his spot in the four-way title eliminator later tonight, it can be Hudson. Hudson shakes his hand. Breakker goes to leave but turns around and spears Andre Chase to hell. He grabs the Chase U flag and breaks it over his knee.

Gigi Dolin is featured in another vignette, where she describes her hardships growing up and focuses her remarks at her former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jane. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Javier Bernal

When we return from the break, we see social media check-in footage that captures Tony D’Angelo and Stacks catching Pretty Deadly outside (..how bout ‘dat?!) and give him Don-style beat down.

After that, we shoot inside the CWC where Eddy Thorpe is in the ring and out comes Javier Bernal. The two settle in the ring and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

As the action begins unfolding in the ring, we hear Vic Joseph on commentary confirm that Duke Hudson has been added to the four-way title eliminator later tonight. We see Bernal knock Thorpe out of the ring and after he does, Damon Kemp shows up at ringside.

The commentators question what he’s doing out there. Booker force-feeds a Robin Leach line, which Vic Joseph calls him on for just trying to find a way to squeeze that line in. A very annoying personality trait, indeed.

We see the action resume in the ring and as Thorpe starts to fight his way back into the offensive lead, we hear Booker T force-feed his line about being out for checks and championships.

Thorpe finishes Bernal off and we see him lock eyes with Kemp as he heads to the back. For some reason, Booker again shoves the champagne wishes and cavier dreams line into the mix.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

We shoot backstage and follow Gallus around as they are confronted by multiple teams looking for their shot at the NXT Tag-Team Championships. We then head back inside the CWC where Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring.

As Stratton settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette with Scrypts asking what Axiom’s biggest fear is.

Once that wraps up, we see Stratton in the ring awaiting her opponent. The theme for Sol Ruca hits and out comes the super athletic beach babe for this one-on-one women’s showdown on NXT on USA.

After some competitive back-and-forth in the early goings, we see the two both hit back-flips and stop as the crowd applauds. They show each other respect and then Tiffany extends her hand but blasts Ruca with a kick when she goes to shake it.

Stratton jumps into the offensive driver’s seat from there. Ruca starts to fight back, slowing down Stratton and hoisting her up for a big power slam for a near fall attempt. She hits her triple-jump moonsault off the top-rope moments later and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Duke Hudson Thanks Andre Chase For Taking One For The Team

We head backstage and we see Andre Chase recovering from the attack from Bron Breakker as Duke Hudson stretches behind him. Hudson thanks Chase for “taking one for the team out there.”

From there, he then gloats about how he’s going to become the first person to bring championship gold back to Chase U. After this, we head to another commercial break.

The Creed Brothers Challenge Gallus

When we return from the break, we see McKenzie Mitchell backstage standing by with The Diamond Mine. They then have The Creed Brothers issue a challenge to Gallus for the NXT Tag-Team Championships. They also touch on how because Joe Coffey has a match later tonight, they’ll be out there.

As they walk off, in walks Tiffany Stratton, who boasts her victory earlier and questions why she’s not the number one contender. Tiffany thinks Mitchell questioning her about a Tiffany Epiphany is gross and walks off after saying, “Toodles!”

Cora Jade Is Back To Put Some People In Check

After that, we return inside the CWC where Cora Jade’s theme music hits and “The Resident Mean Girl” of NXT makes her way down to the ring. She asks if she’s got everyone’s attention now.

She then says she’s back to put some people in check. She gives Zoey Stark props for her athleticism but makes it clear that at best she’ll always be the challenger and not the champion.

Jade then brings up Roxanne Perez’s situation as the former champion and how she’s no longer sitting atop the throne. She mentions something Perez is using as an excuse for her failures from her past. She calls her proof that some people can’t handle pressure as well as others.

Cora says she thought Gigi Dolin was going to collapse without the rest of Toxic Attraction the same way everyone else did back in the day. She says she did come close to the title but tells her to leave and not let the door hit her big Instagram ass on the way out.

She gets in some digs at Tiffany Stratton and then shifts her focus to the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell. She continues to talk but is interrupted by Lyra Valkyria. She tells her to shut up as she heads down to join her in the ring.

They end up brawling when Valkyria tells Cora she’ll eat her eyes out. Cora responds by slapping her and then we see Valkyria blast her with a kick that lays her out. We see Ilja Dragunov walking backstage and head to another commercial break.

Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey Confront Wes Lee

Now we shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. She tells him he’s been on a hell of a run and then he responds by talking about having to be on-point to keep the title.

Up walks Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey and they talk sarcastically to Lee. Lee says if they want a shot all they have to do is ask. He walks off.

Von Wagner vs. Ilja Dragunov

We return inside the CWC where Ilja Dragunov’s theme hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring we see his opponent, Von Wagner, already in the ring.

As noted when the match was set up last week, Wagner will lose the services of Robert Stone if he loses this match tonight. The bell sounds and Wagner charges right at Dragunov and blasts him with a big shot.

Dragunov fires up for a comeback and connects with a big shot off the top. He follows that up by muscling up the much larger Wagner with pure strength. He Donkey Kongs him on the mat, but Wagner takes over shortly afterwards.