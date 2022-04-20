WWE NXT Results – April 19, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s five-team Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, won by Pretty Deadly. We also see recent happenings in the Joe Gacy vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker feud.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Pretty Deadly hits the ring. We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving to the arena in a side-bar video.

Pretty Deadly takes the mic and brags about making history last week. Fans start booing them. They are used to having gold in the UK, but they got bored with that and decided to come to America and take the NXT Tag Team Titles by beating four of the best tag teams. The Grizzled Young Veterans interrupt on the mics now. Zack Gibson and James Drake insult Pretty Deadly and wonder where their invitations to the Gauntlet were last week.

GYV says the only reason Pretty Deadly had some success in NXT UK is because they decided to leave, and the only reason they won the titles last week is because GYV wasn’t involved. They are sick and tired of not getting a shot, so they will take it tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Elektra Lopez on the mic. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro quickly attack Drake and Gibson. They brawl around the ring area until officials break them up.

– The tag teams disappear as NXT Champion Bron Breakker enters the ring. He says Joe Gacy is wondering what he’s willing to sacrifice. Bron calls Gacy to the ring and tells him to bring his father’s WWE Hall of Fame ring with him, and he will show him. We hear Gacy’s voice echoing around the arena, but we don’t see him. He says he has what Bron wants, and he’s not hard to find, all Bron has to do is come find him. Gacy’s laugh echoes around the arena as the lights flash. A collage of Gacy’s face shows up on the big screen as the laughs and the lights continue. Breakker heads out to find him.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

Tiffany Stratton makes her way to the ring now. She hits the ropes to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the pre-recorded weekend video of Santos Escobar reacting to last week’s comments by Carmelo Hayes, telling Hayes to get to the back of the line. Hayes and Trick Williams are reacting in a new video now. Hayes gives Escobar some props but they are tired of being disrespected since losing the NXT North American Title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Trick mentions getting back on track starting tonight and bringing the title back around Hayes’ waist. Hayes says tonight Escobar will be the first casualty on his way back to becoming champion again. We go to the ring and Sarray is out as Tiffany Stratton waits. The bell rings and Stratton talks trash in the middle of the ring. Sarray shoves her back but Stratton kicks her down.

Stratton works on the arm but Sarray tosses her with an arm drag and works her over. More back and forth now. Sarray rolls Stratton for 2, then applies a submission to the legs. GYV vs. Legado del Fantasma is confirmed for later. Stratton gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sarray goes for the running Sunray dropkick but Stratton moves and she hits the ring ropes. Stratton works Sarray over and hits a running Hip Attack against the ropes for a 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants while Stratton grounds Sarray in a submission now. Stratton with a knee to the gut. Stratton sends her to the corner and nails a running thrust. Stratton keeps control and launches herself in from the apron with a senton for a close 2 count. Stratton shows frustration now, slamming Sarray’s head into the mat and screaming at her as fans boo. Sarray fights to her feet and they trade big chops. Sarray with the Sunray dropkick, then a German suplex.

Sarray goes to the second rope as fans cheer her on, then she hits the double stomp. Sarray stomps away and kicks Stratton in the jaw now. Sarray with another running dropkick to send Stratton to the floor. Sarray brings Stratton back in. Stratton resists a German attempt, then knocks her back to the mat with a wild head bump. Stratton follows up with the second rope modified Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stratton celebrates.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans are backstage when Bron Breakker walks through them while hunting for Joe Gacy. He hears a recording of his father, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, congratulating him. He keeps looking and just finds a tablet, re-playing the segment audio from two weeks ago where Gacy and Harland had Steiner locked in a cage. Breakker seethes as he keeps walking around on the hunt for Gacy. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and Pretty Deadly is walking when they come up on Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Indi and Persia flirt with the champs and they fall for it. Indi and Persia want a match, and Pretty Deadly is interested, until Persia and Indi reveal Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson standing there. Pretty Deadly is no longer interested in the match. They hurry away and say they’ll see Indi and Persia later.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Grayson Waller now, asking about his match with former bodyguard Sanga. Waller rips Sanga and talks about getting rid of the dead weight. Waller is asked if he’s afraid of a pissed off Sanga, and he rants about how Sanga is nothing without him. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward walk up and call this a teachable lesson. Chase quotes Benjamin Franklin but this leads to an argument until Sanga appears. He tosses Bodhi to the side in trying to get to Waller. Waller retreats while throwing things at Sanga. Chase and Bodhi look on as Sanga stalks Waller through the backstage area, kicking him.

Sanga vs. Grayson Waller

The brawl ends up in the ring as Grayson Waller nails a back elbow, then tells the referee to start the match. Sanga clubs Waller from behind with a big forearm. Sanga launches Waller across the ring, and then again with another big throw.

Sanga with a third throw across the ring, then again as fans cheer him on. Fans want one more throw and Sanga listens. Sanga with one more throw across the ring. Waller hugs the bottom rope now while the referee counts and warns Sanga to back off. Waller suckered Sanga in and drops him to one knee. Fans do dueling chants as Waller tries to mount offense, but Sanga drops him with a shoulder.

Sanga with more big power moves to the back. Sanga sends Waller into the corner but runs into a boot. Sanga catches Waller with a big side-slam. Sanga grabs Waller’s face, yells at him, then slams him face-first into the mat. Sanga drops a big elbow but Waller kicks out just in time. Sanga has some words with the referee. Sanga scoops Waller for a big slam in the middle of the ring.

Sanga waits for Waller to get back up now but Waller retreats to the floor as fans boo. Waller dazes Sanga at ringside and goes for a baseball slide. Sanga blocks and goes for a chokeslam but Waller slides out and sends Sanga into the ring post face-first.

Waller goes to walk away, but he runs back down the entrance-way, rolls through the ropes and into the ring, catching Sanga with his Stunner finisher on the way down. Waller covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Sanga looks on as Waller celebrates with a flag on the entrance-way.

– We get a video package narrated by Cora Jade, looking at last week’s incident with Natalya. Jade says she previously saw Natalya as a dream, but now the only dream is to kick Natalya’s legendary ass. Jade rips a photo of she and Natalya together, steps on it, then walks off. Natalya is shown backstage warming up now.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez. They stop and pose, then head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Roxanne Perez, the former Rok-C. She is shown growing up over the years while playing WWE video games, and comments on how she was an outcast in school but WWE was her escape. One day she knew the virtual world would turn into the real world, and next week she will step into real-life. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Perez now, asking about next week’s NXT 2.0 debut. Perez says she is so nervous about next week’s surreal debut, and she’s worked her whole life for this but… Toxic Attraction interrupts. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose says the butterflies for standing next to them are normal. Rose has some advice – don’t set your bar too high because you’ll never get there. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne accuses Perez of having some attitude. Jayne suggests she move the debut up to tonight because this isn’t a video game, it’s the real deal. Perez says she’ll figure something out. She walks out. We go back to the ring and The Grizzled Young Veterans are out – James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Wilde and Toro suddenly attack GYV while they’re going over strategy. Wilde unloads on Drake to start, covering for a close 2 count. Gibson tags in for the double team but Wilde fights them off. Wilde unloads on Gibson for a 2 count. Wilde runs into a boot in the corner, then Gibson elbows Toro in the mouth on the apron. Drake tags in and they double team Wilde, then send Toro off the apron.

Vic confirms Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis vs. Pretty Deadly for tonight with the titles on the line. Wilde and Gibson go at it now. Wilde with a big boot, then a face-first slam to the mat. Gibson stops Wilde from tagging but Wilde kicks him off. Toro and Drake tag in at the same time. Toro unloads and knocks Gibson off the apron.

Toro with a dropkick to Drake. Toro sends Drake into the corner and climbs up for a superplex but Drake fights back, sending him to the apron. Toro comes back with a big Frankensteiner. Toro doesn’t see Gibson tag in as the legal man. They take Toro down and double team him in their corner now.

Wilde takes out Gibson, sending him to the floor. Toro with a big DDT to Drake. Toro launches Wilde out to Gibson on the floor. Wilde and Toro with a big double team to Drake in the middle of the ring. Wilde covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Wilde and Toro are joined by Escobar and Lopez in the middle of the ring. The music hits and we go to replays. Escobar tells Tony D’Angelo to watch how a true leader handles business and look out for after he’s done with Carmelo Hayes. Legado del Fantasma goes back to celebrating as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Wes Lee backstage. He says there’s been a few chaotic weeks since Stand & Deliver, rough to say the least. He says he’s been doubting himself and a big part of him feels lost. Xyon Quinn interrupts and says the real problem is that Lee doesn’t run it straight. Lee says Quinn sounds mad cool saying that but no one knows what that even means. Lee says this isn’t the right time for Quinn to be giving him a lecture. Quinn agrees and says he needs to teach Lee a lesson. Lee says one thing is how he’s still sure of himself in the ring, and maybe seeing Quinn out there will bring some peace to his chaos. Lee walks off with no mention of Nash Carter or the vacated NXT Tag Team Titles.

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring and Santos Escobar waits as Carmelo Hayes makes his way out with Trick Williams. Vic shows us how Fallon Henley attacked Elektra Lopez as Legado del Fantasma was celebrating during the commercial break. It looks like Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro also fought with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, so Escobar is by himself for this one. Back and forth between Hayes and Escobar now. Escobar takes it to the ropes and the referee warns them to break. They go to lock up again and Hayes kicks Escobar. They collide with shoulders and Escobar laughs in Hayes’ face.

They face off again and Hayes applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Santos nails a big dropkick for a pop. Hayes turns it around and taunts Escobar some. Hayes slips but comes back with a big kick. Escobar with a kick of his own but Hayes catches him with a swinging neckbreaker. Escobar kicks out at 2. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Hayes in control.

Back from the break and Hayes is going at it with Escobar. Escobar with a big back elbow. Hayes collides for another takedown and both are down in the middle of the ring as fans chant “NXT!” now. They get to their knees and Hayes jabs Escobar in the throat. Hayes springboards at Escobar but Escobar blocks it and catches him with a backbreaker for a 2 count.

Hayes fights out of a hold, dropping Escobar and catching him in a single-leg Crab. Escobar finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Hayes hangs on for a few extra seconds. Hayes immediately grounds Escobar again as Trick talks trash from ringside. Escobar fights up and rolls Hayes up for a 2 count out of nowhere.

They fight back up and Escobar hits a suplex into a bridge for a 2 count. Hayes kicks Escobar from the mat while yelling at him. Escobar with a long vertical suplex, holding Hayes in the air for more than a minute or so, finally dropping him in the middle of the ring. They’re both down again as the referee checks on them. Fans chant “NXT!” again. They get up to their knees and trade slaps, then forearms. They fight to their feet and continue trading big strikes now. Escobar takes Hayes to the corner and rocks him. Escobar takes Hayes to the opposite corner and rocks him again.

Escobar climbs up and mounts Hays in the corner with right hands. Hayes slides free and Escobar hits the top turnbuckle with his face. Escobar keeps control and runs over Hayes a few times, then nails a jumping knee. Escobar sends Hayes over the top rope to the floor, then hits a running suicide dive for a pop from the crowd.

Escobar brings Hayes back in but Escobar is suddenly met by two mobster-looking guys at ringside, one on each side of him, both wearing suits, hats and sunglasses. Escobar turns to face the one guy, but the other comes from behind and takes his knee out with a baton. The referee was distracted by Trick sliding a steel chair into Hayes.

The mystery men roll Escobar back into the ring, and Hayes nails the top rope leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as we go to replays. Trick and Hayes have the mic now. Hayes mentions how they took out Solo Sikoa last week and now he’s ready to become NXT North American Champion again. Hayes announces NXT Spring Breakin’ for two weeks from now, and says he will become a two-time, two-time… the music interrupts and out comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. He says Hayes is looking confident now, but he wasn’t this man enough last week. They have some words and Grimes announces a title match for NXT Spring Breakin’ in two weeks. Solo Sikoa suddenly rushes into the ring and takes out Trick from behind with a superkick, then catches Hayes in a big pop-up Samoan Drop. Fans pop for Solo and chant “Uce!” then chant his name. Solo and Grimes face off in the middle of the ring now. Solo says he’s got next. Solo exits the ring as Grimes looks on.

– Bron Breakker is still on the hunt for Joe Gacy. He looks into a bizarre dark room, and wonders what the hell is this. The room is full of mirrors. Breakker thinks he sees Gacy standing behind him. He reaches to touch the mirror, then swings behind him but no one is there. Bron shatters a mirror and screams out, “Where are you?!” We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong at The Diamond Mine Dojo. Bivens is on the phone with Ivy Nile, who is at NXT UK. Bivens apparently told Nile he’s keeping an eye on Tatum Paxley for her. Strong, who was working on a bag, walks over and says he knows the past few months have been had for them, but as the leader he’s stopping that now. He refuses to watch another group fail and crumble before his eyes, and he is going to make an example now. Strong says from now on, if anyone disagrees or goes against his vision for the group, they become an enemy of The Diamond Mine. He walks off as Bivens watches.

Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Natalya as Tatum Paxley looks on.

The bell rings and they lock up. Natalya shoves Paxley down. Natalya with a headlock takedown. Paxley comes back with a roll-up. More back and forth on the mat now. Natalya focuses on Paxley’s arm as fans do dueling chants. Paxley chases Natalya out and to the floor but Natalya clotheslines her at ringside. Natalya brings it back in for a 2 count.

They lock up again and Paxley nails a headlock takedown. Natalya turns it into a head-scissors on the mat. Paxley gets free and goes back to her feet, smiling at Natalya. More back and forth between the two now as fans do dueling chants.

Natalya takes Paxley down by her arm and yells at the crowd to shut up with their ridiculous dueling chants. Natalya ends up going to the floor for a breather. Paxley kicks her through the ropes. Natalya makes Paxley chase her now, but suckers her in and drops her into the ring post. Natalya with a suplex on the floor. Natalya brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Natalya keeps control and applies a Surfboard submission. Natalya runs into a back elbow in the corner. Paxley kicks her, ducks a clothesline, then nails a clothesline of her own. Paxley goes on and hits a suplex of her own.

Paxley with a standing corkscrew splash for a close 2 count. Natalya quickly turns it around and applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall and exits the ring as her music hits. She has a few words with a fan at ringside.

– Tony D’Angelo walks out of the building and the camera man asks if he had anything to do with the two mystery men attacking Santos Escobar. D’Angelo says the camera man has some nerve asking the Don of NXT a question like that. He’d never do something like that due to the respect Santos has shown him. Tony says maybe it was a few “goombas” looking to make a name for themselves. Tony points at the SUV parked next to him and asks if this belongs to Santos, and it does. Tony D walks off.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Xyon Quinn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” vignette for NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer. Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell are backstage with Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson now. Indi asks what size pants Duke wears because he and Dexter need to dress alike if they’re a team. Duke says it’s only about the plan. Duke talks strategy but Indi says Dexter doesn’t like what he’s suggesting. Indi tells Duke to speak Dexter’s language. Duke mocks Dexter, which leads to more tension. Persia and Duke walk out.

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee as Quinn looks on. The bell rings and Lee unloads with high-impact offense. Quinn ends up on the floor and Lee flies out, sending him back down next to the announce table. Quinn turns it around at ringside and slams Lee into the edge of the apron. Quinn brings it back in for a 2 count.

They go at it and Quinn levels Lee with a big double forearm. Quinn unloads on Lee in the corner now. Quinn with a running shoulder thrust. Quinn grabs Lee by his hair, tosses him onto his shoulders and looks to capitalize but Lee fights back with strikes. Lee manages to bring Quinn down to the mat for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Lee fights but Quinn launches him into the air, then back to the mat with ease. Quinn waits for Lee to get back up now but Lee cuts him off with a superkick. Lee with more strikes and a dropkick. Lee tries to springboard but Quinn cuts him off with a big forearm. Quinn goes on and levels Lee with the big running elbow strike for the pin to win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall over Lee as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Natalya now, asking about the earlier comments by Cora Jade. Natalya says Jade loves to play the victim but last week wasn’t an attack, it was self defense by Natalya. She goes on about how all the up & coming main roster talents come from NXT, and they all come to find Natalya first but this time Natalya came and found Jade in her home. Nikkita Lyons walks up and says she heard Natalya put the whole locker room on notice last week. Nikkita says next week after she’s done with Lash Legend, she’s coming for Natalya. Natalya comments on everyone coming for you when you’re at the top, then threatens Lyons with a Sharpshooter and says she will know what to do when she’s stuck in the hold. Lyons says don’t worry, she’s flexible.

– We see Toxic Attraction backstage headed out. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Von Wagner destroyed Ikemen Jiro last week. Vic says Jiro suffered internal injuries and will be out for at least a month, while Wagner was suspended and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount.

Roxanne Perez vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Roxanne Perez to make her NXT 2.0 debut. This is the former Rok-C. Out next comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The bell rings and Perez with early strikes and a quick pin attempt. Perez with more early pin attempts. Jayne also tries for early pin attempts as they trade counters on the mat. They get back up and Jayne kicks Perez in the gut, then talks some trash. Perez with an arm drag but Jayne comes right back and puts her down. Perez counters but misses in the corner, then gets dropped with a superkick. More back and forth now.

Wendy Choo suddenly appears on the big screen. She’s in the Toxic Lounge and says she’s been doing some re-modeling. We see Choo tearing the room up while Rose, Dolin and Jayne look on. Perez tries to roll Jayne up but she kicks out. They tangle off the distraction and Perez hits a Destroyer for the pin to win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

– After the match, Perez stands tall and celebrates her NXT 2.0 debut win.

– We see Legado del Fantasma walking in the parking lot. Santos Escobar is seething about the two mystery men who attacked him. They walk up on their SUV and there’s a lock on the front passenger wheel. There’s also a dead fish laying on the hood. Santos says he knows exactly who did this. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for Spring Breakin’ in two weeks is Cameron Grimes defending against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat.

– Joe Gacy is backstage watching Bron Breakker hunt him down on security cameras. Gacy says it’s time he ends this. He walks off.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis vs. Pretty Deadly

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Alicia Taylor does formal introductions. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson stand tall with Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell looking on. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are also waiting – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

The bell rings as Prince and Wilson pull a quick double team with Lumis. It comes down to Prince and Lumis as Lumis hits a big inverted Atomic Drop. Fans do dueling chants as Lumis gets dropped. Wilson comes off the top but Lumis catches him on the way down. Hudson tags in to double team Wilson with Lumis but they stall and argue.

Duke works Wilson over in the corner, then tags in Lumis as Indi and Persia yell from ringside. Prince saves his partner from a double suplex. Pretty Deadly dodge another double team by sliding to the floor and posing with Indi and Persia. Duke and Dexter don’t like this. They slam the champs to the mat. Lumis with a Thesz Press and right hands to Wilson.

Hudson tags back in and they hit a double vertical suplex to Wilson. Duke finally gives in and shows a thumbs up to Lumis. Duke goes to work on Wilson now, beating him around the ring. Hudson levels Wilson with a big clothesline, then tags in Lumis as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Duke remains in control. Dexter tags in to take over on Prince now. Lumis grounds Prince with a headlock as fans do dueling chants. Prince looks to capitalize but Lumis levels him with a clothesline. Lumis charges Prince in the corner but Wilson pulls his partner to safety. The champs unload on Lumis in the corner with a double team now. Wilson tags in and drops Lumis with a neckbreaker for another pin attempt.

Wilson grounds Lumis as fans rally for him. Lumis breaks free with an enziguri kick. Prince tags back in but Lumis scrambles and tags in Hudson. Hudson unloads on Prince now. Hudson with a big belly-to-belly throw for a pop. Hudson with a powerslam to Wilson, then a running corner clothesline to Prince, then one to Wilson. Hudson launches Wilson into Prince and the champs both go down as fans cheer Duke on, then chant his name. Hudson drops Prince with a back elbow in the corner.

Wilson distracts Duke, allowing Prince to yank him from the corner to the mat for a 2 count. Duke rolls Prince up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Prince and Duke collide and both are stunned. Prince goes down while Hudson is against the ropes. Wilson charges but Duke side-steps and sends him to the floor.

Duke goes to tag but Wilson pulls Lumis off the apron. Lumis launches Wilson into the steel ring steps. Prince rocks Lumis to knock him off the apron. Duke powerslams Prince for another close 2 count. Hudson can’t believe it. Hudson knocks Wilson off the apron as he tries to come back in. This allows Prince to deliver a boot and roll Hudson up for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly stands tall with the titles as the music hits. The crowd is deflated at the finish. Pretty Deadly heads to the back with the titles in the air.

– Joe Gacy is on the platform above the crowd now. He says he knows NXT Champion Bron Breakker has been looking for him all night, and he’s not hard to find so here he is. The sirens go off as fans cheer and out comes Breakker to a big pop. Bron marches right up to the balcony. Gacy tells him to be easy, all you had to do if you wanted the ring back was ask. Gacy says he will return the ring under one condition – Gacy gets a NXT Title shot at NXT Spring Breakin’ in two weeks. Bron says Gacy’s got it. Gacy places Rick Steiner’s WWE Hall of Fame ring in Bron’s vest pocket. Gacy says now that Bron has the ring back and Gacy has his title match, there’s only one thing Bron needs to do – take a leap of faith. Gacy shoves Bron off the balcony and he lands down below, hitting hard on the floor. Gacy looks on from above, smiling in the shadows. A group of men cloaked in black robes suddenly cover Bron and it looks like they’re preparing to carry him away. NXT goes off the air with Gacy looking on from the balcony.