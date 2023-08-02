WWE NXT Results – August 1, 2023

The fallout from the Great American Bash goes down tonight.

WWE NXT RESULTS (8/1/2023)

WWE NXT RESULTS (8/1/2023)

Once the video package wraps up, we shoot to the parking lot where we see a nice car pull up.

Gallus Attacks The Family In The Parking Lot

Once the video package wraps up, we shoot to the parking lot where we see a nice car pull up. Out comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo with his newly won NXT World Tag-Team Championship belt. He is immediately attacked by all three members of Gallus.

Tony D’Angelo pops out of the car to try and help, but we see the three-on-two numbers advantage for Gallus result in them beating down the new champs. Joe Coffey yells that it’s always “Gallus boys on top!”

Jacy Jane vs. Lyra Valkyria

We shoot inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. As they get things started, they are interrupted by Jacy Jane, who vows to teach Lyra Valkyria a lesson tonight. The theme for Lyra Valkyria hits and out she comes.

As she makes her way out, we see Jane brawl with her all the way down to the ring. Once they get in the ring, the bell finally sounds to get our opening contest officially off-and-running. We see Jane jump off to an early offensive advantage.

Valkyria starts to fight back. She knocks Jane out to the floor at ringside and then launches herself onto Jane for a big high spot that pops the crowd inside the CWC. On that note, we take a quick time-out for a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some back-and-forth action until a big roundhouse kick and top-rope splash leads to Valkyria pulling off the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Trick Williams Needs To Be His Own Man

Now we shoot backstage and we see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams talking among themselves about Hayes’ match of the year candidate with his successful title defense over Ilja Dragunov at Great American Bash.

Trick then gets to the point and says he meant what he said last week. He says he’s gotta start doing this for him. He says he’s not a side-kick. ‘Melo tells him to go get his bag. Trick says he doesn’t think he understands what he means.

He then talks about how he wants to get a title and mentions his goal to beat Dragunov. Hayes says he respects that. Trick says this ain’t no break up, he’s just got to be his own man. They hug it out and Trick walks off.

The Family Wants All Of Gallus Tonight

We see Tony D’Angelo and Stacks being checked on by the doctors backstage after the sneak attack in the parking lot from Gallus that started the show.

McKenzie Mitchell comes in and asks about the attack. D’Angelo says they want Gallus tonight. All of Gallus. He tells Stacks to make the call. “You know who …”

Dragon Lee Confronts Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio Appears

We see NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day walking backstage with big smiles on their faces. We head to a commercial break on that note.

As we settle in from the break, we see The Judgment Day duo of “Dirty Dom” and “Mami” make their way down to the ring to a ton of boos from the NXT Universe in attendance. Ripley begins by touting Dom still being your NXT North American Champion.

From there, Dom gloats about being the best luchador of all-time. Ripley says that’s a fact. Dragon Lee’s theme hits and out comes the popular masked NXT Superstar. He says he’s not going to let Dom disrespect the NXT fans or his heritage any longer.

The fans chant “Dragon Lee! Dragon Lee!” as he heads to the ring. Ripley takes the mic and says, “Look, it’s Rey Mysterio Jr…Junior!” Dragon Lee replies by simply telling her he doesn’t like her.

After some back-and-forth, this wraps up with Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio being announced in a title match for next week’s show. Dragon Lee says he won’t be coming alone next week.

Rey Mysterio appears on the big screen. He says he’s proud to say he’s coming next week to NXT. He calls Dragon Lee the future of lucha libre. Rey says he’ll have the best seat in the house and he can’t wait until Dragon Lee takes away his NXT North American Championship. The fans chant “Let’s go Daddy!” to wrap up the segment.

Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes Brawl With Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

We return from the break and we shoot backstage to see Wes Lee looking upset. Carmelo Hayes is talking with him and says he can relate. Lee starts throwing a tantrum and tells ‘Melo he can’t relate. He says he’s on top of the world right now as NXT Champion. He says he just tore the house down in Texas.

Whereas he has lost three weeks in a row, isn’t a champion anymore, and is struggling to hold on. As ‘Melo responds, in walks Noam Dar with his faux Heritage Cup Trophy and Oro Mensah by his side. Dar gloats about being the Heritage Cup Champion and Lee tells him he’s not.

Dar says if Lee wants to get real, he’s never beaten him before, and has lost to Dominik Mysterio — twice. This leads to a big brawl with all four guys, which security rushes in to break up.

Baron Corbin & Andre Chase Have Words

We shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Thea Hail and Chase University. She is not her usual energetic self, and is actually very somber and soft spoken, until she loses her cool and yells at Andre Chase for throwing in the towel during her Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton at Great American Bash.

In walks Baron Corbin, who condescends to Hail, telling her with a sarcastic tone in his voice that this job isn’t for everyone. He says she gave it her best shot and to hit the bricks. Andre Chase takes exception to Corbin talking like this and the two agree to a fight.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Now we return inside the CWC where the familiar sounds of Eddy Thorpe’s theme music hits. He makes his way out to the ring to a nice reaction as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the NXT Underground bad ass of the NXT locker room in the ring waiting for his opponent, who claims to be the same thing, to make his way out. On that note, his theme music fades down and off.

The theme for his opponent, Dijak, hits and out comes the dark and ominous self-proclaimed biggest badass in the NXT locker room. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Thorpe does well early on, but after a while, we see Dijak completely take over. He works over the injured shoulder of Thorpe and eventually blasts him with a big boot before “justice is served” and Dijak finishes him off for the win.

Winner: Dijak

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Secure Mystery Third For Tonight

We shoot backstage and we see Stacks on the phone with Tony D’Angelo by his side. He is struggling to convince the guy “Da Don” told him to call earlier for the three-on-three battle with Gallus set up earlier in the show.

D’Angelo takes the phone and convinces the mystery person, saying if he does this for him then they are square. He seems to agree as Tony smiles and thanks whoever it is. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan Backstage

As we settle back in from the break, we see Dana Brooke watching footage of herself snapping on Cora Jade. Kelani Jordan tells her people don’t wanna get on her bad side.

Dana talks about how she saw red and snapped, and how she kinda liked it. Kelani tells her she’s a bad ass. Dana tells Kelani she needs to find someone and call them out to make her mark in NXT. She gets up and walks out as Kelani contemplates.

Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where the team of Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. They settle inside the squared circle and their entrance tune dies down.

Now the theme for their opponents plays and out comes Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. As they come to the ring, we see social media footage of them being critical as they watch Leon and Feroz’s match from last week.

Both teams are in the ring and now it’s time to get this one underway. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Lopez and Leon kick things off for their respective teams. Leon jumps into the early offensive lead, but is distracted and the heel duo takes over from there.

Feroz ends up tagging in and she gets isolated in the ring after finding herself on the wrong-end of a one-sided beat down, as Lopez and Vice start to utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh body on her at all times. She finally makes the tag and Leon starts to help shift the momentum back in their favor.

Seconds later, Vice hits a big kick for the pin fall victory. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Tiffany Stratton Returns Next Week

We return from the break, to a TikTok video of Tiffany Stratton talking about her successful defense of the NXT Women’s Championship at Great American Bash while she puts on makeup. She teases her appearance for next week where she just may reveal the next challenger to her title. Tootles!

Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Now we head back inside the CWC where we get ready for our next match of the evening. Wes Lee’s theme hits and out comes the former NXT North American Champion to a good fan reception. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The theme for his tag-team partner hits and the crowd goes bonkers as the reigning NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes makes his way out, without Trick Williams by his side for the first time. He joins Lee in the ring and the two give each other glares.

From there, the lights go down and the theme for The Meta-Four hits. Out comes Noam Dar with his faux Heritage Cup Tropy, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend as the fans loudly boo. They take their time making their way to the ring and then are met at ringside by Lee, who splashes onto them after a suicide dive through the ropes.

Mensah and Dar start double-teaming Lee on the floor after that, but then Hayes hits a big splash out to the floor. Now Lee and Hayes beat down Dar and Mensah from opposite sides of the ring.

Eventually, the fight finds its’ way into the ring where the bell sounds. Hayes and Dar kick things off for their respective teams. We see some good back-and-forth action and then we head to a mid-match commercial break with Hayes and Lee still in firm control of the bout.

When we return from the break, we see Mensah working over Lee as the fans try and rally behind the former NXT North American Champion. He finally hits a hope spot and both guys are down. They both struggle to get to their corner to make the tag, and each eventually do.

Hayes and Dar each hit the ring, but it is the NXT World Champion who comes in like a bat out of hell and takes over. Despite interference from Jakara and Legend at ringside, we see Hayes remain in control. Lee requests the tag and Hayes gives it to him. He heads to the top and in comes a distraction once again. Lee ends up hitting a big splash.

Lee looks for the Cardiac Kick but he accidentally hits Hayes. He then turns around into a big shot from Dar as the fans chant “You f*cked up!” so loud it has to be censored on the television broadcast. Dar then finishes Lee off. Lee loses for the fourth week in a row.

Winners: Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Wes Lee Loses His Cool With Carmelo Hayes Again

After the match, we see Hayes telling Lee it’s okay what happened with the accidental Cardiac Kick. He goes to leave but Lee grabs his arm and turns him around. He yells at him that he’s not okay with it. He asks where Hayes was. Hayes walks off to end the emotional post-match scene.

Bron Breakker Delivers Stern Warning To Von Wagner

We shoot to Bron Breakker backstage, who gloats about his attack of Von Wagner on last week’s show.

He then tells Wagner he can come find him like he claims he wants to, but warns him that if he does, he’ll make that photo of him with the scary scar on his head as a baby look like nothing compared to what he does to him.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Axiom & Mustafa Ali In Parking Lot

We shoot to the parking lot and we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley leaving the building together when they are approached by Axiom. He stops them and Dom says didn’t you already tell us how much you love my dad earlier.

Axiom says that was Dragon Lee. Mustafa Ali runs up and says he and Dom need to talk about Sunday. Axiom asks why Ali interrupted him.

Ali turns to answer and when he does, Dom and Rhea leave. Axiom tells Ali he didn’t appreciate being disrespected like that. Ali says who cares, he’s been disrespected for six years. He says that NXT North American Championship is his.

Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase

From there, we head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Baron Corbin’s theme song. The fans boo loudly as “The Lone Wolf” makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, the theme for Chase University hits and out comes Andre Chase and Thea Hail and Duke Hudson with his Chase U MVP trophy.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Chase faring well early on as the fans chant and cheer for him the whole time. Corbin gets in some offense and completely takes over when the fight hits the floor, as he hoists Chase up and slams him into the ring post.

Again the commentators point out the night-and-day difference in Thea Hail’s personality after her loss over the weekend. The fans are also focusing on her, chanting “We love Thea!” Corbin takes Chase back in the ring and continues working him over.

Corbin takes the fight back out to the floor and pummels Chase in front of Hail. As he does, the fans break out in a loud “Throw the towel!” chant at Hail, referencing her anger towards Chase for throwing in the towel at Great American Bash. Hail is holding the towel, too.

Moments later, Corbin gets Chase in a single-leg Boston crab. Hail throws in the towel but Corbin catches it and throws it back out of the ring. He turns and finishes off Chase and Hail simply walks off by herself.

Winner: Baron Corbin

The Family’s Mystery Partner Has Arrived …

Now we shoot to a lengthy video package recapping Roxanne Perez’s homecoming in Texas over the weekend for her Weapons Wild Match against Blair Davenport at NXT Great American Bash 2023.

After the video package wraps up, we return live in the parking lot once again. This time we see a nice car pull up. Out pops a nice pair of fancy, expensive shoes. Vic Joseph speculates that The Family’s mystery partner has arrived. We head to another commercial break.

Tyler Bate Confronts Noam Dar

When we return from the break, we see The Meta-Four celebrating their victory over Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee. In walks Tyler Bate who asks Noam Dar about being the Heritage Cup Champion in his mind. He challenges him to a match for the trophy next week.

The Schism Interrogation

From there, we head to the ring where we see all of The Schism in the ring. Joe Gacy talks for a minute and then Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler lose their cool. It’s time for The Schism Interrogation.

Ava Raine tells each masked man to step forward and take their masks off to reveal themselves. They want to know who put their hands on The Dyad. We see each person remove their masks until there are three left.

The third to last person is revealed to be Ikemen Jiro, who gets a big pop. They tell them this isn’t a joke. Reid and Fowler drag the other two down and unmask them themselves. They are two more nobodies.

On the big screen, we see The Creed Brothers. They are in front of a green screen designed to be a beach. They mock The Schism about thinking they would be under those masks. The Schism freaks out and says they know Julius and Brutus Creed are around here somewhere. They want them delivered to them. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

The Family & Santos Escobar vs. Gallus

It’s main event time!

We return from the break to footage from last week of Cora Jade throwing a fit in the women’s locker room after losing to Dana Brooke. When that wraps up, Vic Joseph and Booker T run down some matches for next week’s show promote WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Gallus hits and out comes the three-man team of Wolfgang, Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey. They settle inside the ring and await the arrival of their opponents.

The familiar sounds of The Family’s theme hits and out comes the brand new NXT World Tag-Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They talk into the camera about the old friend they called.

After a lull, we await the relevation of who their mystery partner will be. The theme for Santos Escobar hits and out comes the LWO member and winner of the 2023 U.S. Title Invitational to join The Family in our six-man tag-team main event.

D’Angelo, Stacks and Santos hit the ring and immediately start duking it out with Wolfgang, Mark and Joe, as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. The fans chant “Welcome back!” as Santos goes wild on offense early on.

We see some more brawling and then the smoke clears, the dust settles and D’Angelo works over Coffey as we shift gears and head to our final mid-match commercial break of the evening.