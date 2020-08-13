LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – August 12, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The crowd of developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas barrier.

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

We go right to the ring as Karrion Kross is out with Scarlett. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us and he’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, from their homes. Mauro welcomes the newest member of the NXT broadcast team – Vic Joseph. Danny Burch is out and he’s ready to fight.

The bell rings after Burch immediately demands it, and they go at it with Burch attacking. Kross sends him to the corner as Scarlett looks on from ringside. Burch turns it right back around and unloads with strikes. Kross keeps fighting but Burch clotheslines him to the floor and follows. Kross turns it around on the floor, lifts Burch up and yells at him, then launches him to the floor. The referee counts.

Kross brings it back in and taunts Burch while working him over. Kross with a big Exploder suplex. Burch turns it around in the corner and hits a missile dropkick for a pop. The crowd of developmental trainees chants “Danny!” but Kross launches him again. Kross with a big forearm. Burch comes back with a German and a clothesline for a close 2 count.

Kross powers up out of a submission and nails a big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross continues dominating Burch now, talking trash while keeping him down. Kross applies the Kross Jacket choke from behind now, asking him if he remembers this from last week. The referee calls the match as Burch fades.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Scarlett joins Kross in the ring as the music hits. The music of NXT Champion Keith Lee quickly interrupts. Lee marches to the ring with a clipboard in hand. Kross and Scarlett quickly leave the ring. Lee isn’t surprised by Kross leaving. Lee cuts a promo and calls Kross a little bitch. Lee says Kross doesn’t want to face him so he begged and pleaded with NXT General Manager William Regal, promising not to put his hands on Kross until the “Takeover: XXX” event. Lee says he and Regal have signed the contract, now he needs Kross’ punk ass to put his name on it. Lee tosses the contract to the floor and Scarlett picks it up. She brings it to Kross, who is staring Lee down. Kross signs it while staring Lee down. Scarlett walks the contract back over to the apron, kisses it and then slides it into Lee. Scarlett stares Lee down and he stares back at them. Scarlett walks back to Kross as Lee picks the contract up from the mat. He opens it up and a flame explodes in his face. Lee goes down and there’s chaos now. Referees and medics hit the ring to tend to Lee as he yells in pain. Scarlett stands with Kross and smirks. Lee goes to the floor with the officials, yelling Kross’ name. They escort Lee to the back but he just wants Kross. They put a towel over Lee’s face and continue walking him through the backstage area. Lee says he’s fine.

Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain

The screen splits with the scene backstage and Drake Maverick making his way to the ring as Alicia Taylor does introductions. Killian Dain is out next.

Mauro says we will continue to monitor the “scary situation” with Lee. Drake and Dain face off in the ring now. Drake strikes but it does nothing. Dain fights and Drake takes it to the corner. We go to commercial as the screen splits again. Lee is shown being walked to an ambulance in the back. Dain beats Drake around the ring.

Back from the break and we see Lee being taken away in an ambulance. We also see The Undisputed Era arriving in the back. Drake nails a dive to the floor on Dain now. Drake brings it back in and comes off the top. The Undisputed Era suddenly hits the ring. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong unload on Drake and Dain. They send Drake to the floor and keep attacking Dain. Cole superkicks him.

Cole takes the mic and addresses Pat McAfee. Cole says he knows McAfee is watching, so shut your stupid mouth and listen. Cole rants about McAfee coming to his world and play wrestling. Cole says McAfee kicked him while he was down with his hands behind him. He goes on running McAfee down and dares him to show up next week. If McAfee shows up, Cole says he will look him in his face and tell him that he’s going to whoop his ass at Takeover. When it’s too late, McAfee will realize that there’s nothing he can do about it. And that’s undisputed, he says. The Undisputed Era stands tall in the ring as their music hits.

– We see what happened last week with Legado del Fantasma and Breezango. Tyler Breeze will face Santos Escobar tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kushida cuts a promo in Japanese to hype tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier for the Ladder Match at Takeover. He says it’s time for Kushida to taste gold.

Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tyler Breeze. His Breezango partner Fandango is nowhere to be seen and Breeze is all business this week. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma for this non-title match – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar sends Wilde and Mendoza back to the back. Escobar rushes the ring and stares Breeze down. The bell rings and Breeze unloads to start. Escobar fights back and beats Breeze down, kicking and stomping now. Breeze fights back but Escobar beats him down again. Escobar goes on and hits a big dropkick. Escobar keeps the assault going, taunting Breeze while he’s down now.

The crowd tries to rally but Escobar keeps control. Breeze comes back with a kick to stun Escobar. Escobar goes out for a breather. Breeze follows but Escobar levels him and takes the knee out. Escobar drops Breeze over the edge of the apron and delivers a clothesline. Escobar stands tall and talks some trash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Breeze is trying to mount offense but Escobar drops him with knees. Breeze blocks the Phantom Driver and sends Escobar out. He comes back in and Breeze attacks. Breeze with forearms now. Breeze keeps control and drops Escobar with a Supermodel Kick. He goes for a pin but stops when Mendoza and Wilde run out. Breeze fights them off but Escobar takes control and hits the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall in the ring as the music hits. Fandango comes out with his arm in a sling, carrying a stick. Fandango takes out Wilde and Mendoza but Escobar drops him with a kick to the injured arm. Escobar focuses on the arm now and he’s joined by the other two. Breeze is also down. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott makes the save and fights off all three heels. Legado del Fantasma retreats to the floor as and looks on as Swerve yells at them from the ring, as Breeze checks on Fandango.

– Vic sends us to a video package for Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at Takeover. The promo focuses on Kai, who says she’s figured out how to beat Shirai. Kai says The Captain will become the new champion at Takeover.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Ridge Holland. He says the hype with last week’s debut was real.

Indi Hartwell vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and Indi Hartwell is in the ring waiting. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Mia Yim, asking how boyfriend and NXT Champion Keith Lee is doing after taking the fireball to the face earlier. Yim says she just got back from the hospital and it looks like there will be no serious damage, but she’s got to focus on her match. A stressed Yim makes her entrance to the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Yim takes control early on but Hartwell stomps on her foot to break a hold and take control. They run the ropes and Yim takes the knee out, then hits a basement dropkick. Yim with a running big boot to the face in the corner. Yim with a corner cannonball for a 2 count now.

Hartwell turns it around in the corner, sending Yim into the turnbuckles. Hartwell unloads in the corner but she angers Yim with chops. Yim fights back out of the corner but Hartwell catches her with a big sidewalk slam for a 2 count. Hartwell grounds Yim in the middle of the ring now. The crowd rallies as Yim fights to her feet.

Hartwell jumps on her back but Yim rams her into the corner. Hartwell goes right back to her back, bringing Yim back to the mat. More back and forth between the two now. Hartwell kicks Yim and talks some trash in her face. Yim comes right back and drops Hartwell, mounting her with strikes. Hartwell misses a kick and Yim dropkicks her. Yim with another dropkick and a neckbreaker. Yim launches Hartwell with a suplex, dumping her on her head. Hartwell counters but Yim takes her right back down into another submission. Hartwell taps for the finish.

Winner: Mia Yim

– After the match, Yim stands tall as her music hits.

– We get a video from Finn Balor. He sends a warning to whoever will win tonight’s Triple Threat – Kushida, Cameron Grimes, or the mystery participant. Balor has his eyes on winning the NXT North American Title at Takeover.

– We see Bronson Reed backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on Adam Cole and Pat McAfee. We also see McAfee’s Twitter response to Cole’s earlier response. McAfee confirms that he will be here on NXT next week.

Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out first comes Damian Priest. Bronson Reed is out next for this preview of the 5-man Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX” for the vacant NXT North American Title.

Back and forth to start the match. Reed works on the arm but Priest fights out and turns it around, controlling Reed by his arm now. They show each other up and face off in the middle of the ring. Priest hits the ropes but Reed rams him with a shoulder. Priest smiles and they have some words. Priest with kicks now. Reed ends up dropping Priest with a big shoulder tackle. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Priest flies and takes Reed off his feet.

Reed sends Priest into the corner but Priest rocks him with a right hand. Priest with more kicks and forearms. Reed blocks a right hand but Priest nails an enziguri. Priest leaps but Reed catches him. Priest gets free and goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. They tangle some more and Reed drops Priest with a DDT. Reed goes for the pin but Priest rolls to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest has Reed grounded. We see how Reed was sent into the steel ring steps during the break. Reed fights up and out, and drops Priest with a big sitdown powerbomb. Reed keeps control but Priest hits a Bell Clap and a kick to the head. Reed drives Priest into the mat and hits a big senton for another close 2 count. Reed can’t believe it. More back and forth now. Priest hits a big springboard somersault senton.

Priest with a leaping elbow in the corner. Reed blocks a suplex but Priest beats on him. Reed blocks another suplex attempt but Priest keeps pounding. Priest tries again and this time hits the Broken Arrow but Reed kicks out. Priest stays on top of him but Reed counters and hits a suplex of his own. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Priest with a huge 360 roundhouse kick. Priest goes for a big springboard DDT but Reed turns that into a powerslam.

Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami splash but Priest moves and Reed lands hard, barely connecting. Reed avoids The Reckoning and turns that into a jackknife pin for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as a shocked Priest looks on. We go to replays. Reed stands tall as his music plays.

– We get another video package for Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at Takeover. Shirai speaks this time, mostly in Japanese, and says when she looks at Kai all she sees is the little girl who was terrified of Shayna Baszler. Shirai says Kai is no match for her and will also be terrified of her at Takeover. Shirai says Kai has pissed her off.

– Still to come, Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package from Cameron Grimes to hype tonight’s Triple Threat.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez

We go back to the ring and out comes the team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Out next comes The Robert Stone Brand – Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez with Robert Stone.

Stone takes the mic and starts bragging about his brand in the ring, saying they’ve been on fire as of late. He’s always looking to the future and the future is bright. He offers Catanzaro a spot in the group, saying she’s hanging out with a loser. Catanzaro stomps on his foot. Stone gets sent out as the bell hits. Carter and Aliyah go at it to start.

Catanzaro and Carter double team Aliyah for a 2 count. Carter comes back in for more double teaming in the corner. They hit superkicks and Carter covers for a 2 count. Martinez comes in and they hit a big double team on Carter but Catanzaro breaks the pin up. The referee restores order as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Aliyah drops Carter for a 2 count. Martinez tags in for some quick double teaming in the corner. Martinez with kicks to the gut in the corner. Martinez with big thrusts in the corner now. Martinez drops Carter again as Aliyah tags in and delivers a leg drop for a 2 count. Carter rolls Aliyah into a crucifix pin but she kicks out. Martinez comes back in as they keep Carter in their corner. Martinez dominates Carter in the opposite corner.

Aliyah is back in now. Carter counters a move but Aliyah goes for the leg on the mat. Carter kicks her back and crawls for the tag as the crowd rallies. Martinez and Catanzaro tag in at the same time. They go at it and Catanzaro unloads in the corner. Catanzaro drops Martinez and hits a big kick but can’t get the pin. All four get involved now. Martinez struggles with Catanzaro in the middle of the ring but ends up hitting the Air Raid for the pin to win.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah

– After the match, The Robert Stone Brand stands tall in the ring but Martinez wants no part of a celebration. We go to replays. We come back and the winners stand tall as Stone hypes them up. The music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley to the stage. Martinez invites her to the ring. Ripley walks down the ramp as Aliyah and Stone exit the ring. Ripley rushes the ring and goes at it with Martinez, dropping her with a kick. Aliyah comes from behind and decks Ripley. She checks on Martinez but gets pushed away. They go at Ripley again but Shotzi Blackheart makes the save. Shotzi runs wild and clears the ring of Martinez and Aliyah. Shotzi helps Ripley up and they stand tall as The Robert Stone Brand looks on from the outside.

– We go to the home of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. LeRae is with their dog, who is making its NXT TV debut. She addresses Tegan Nox and says she needs to mind her business, then rants about how she’s not evil. Gargano is on a ladder to change a light bulb. Gargano says there’s been a lot of change in NXT, lots of hungry new talent like Damian Priest and Bronson Reed, but as talented as they are, they’re not on his level. Everyone knows it, including NXT General Manager William Regal. Gargano says you can’t have a Takeover without Johnny Takeover. He says Ridge Holland is strong but he’s no Gargano. Gargano says he will defeat Ridge next week and go on to Takeover, to make history as the first-ever two-time NXT North American Champion. Gargano fixes the light and says now they’re going to fix NXT. They walk off upstairs to bed to end the segment.

– Still to come, tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier.

– Back from the break and we go to another Timothy Thatcher training session. He starts stretching a trainee and making him scream. Thatcher makes the guy tap while explaining the holds to the other trainees.

– The announcers hype the Pat McAfee – Adam Cole face off for next week. Also announced for next week is Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in six-man action, plus two Second Chance Qualifying Matches for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match with Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor vs. an opponent to be determined.

– We go to Vic at the announce table. He says NXT Champion Keith Lee is saying Karrion Kross is a dead man. He directs fans to the WWE website for a later update on Lee’s status.

Triple Threat Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Takeover: Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event. The winner of this match will earn a spot in the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title. The man who isn’t pinned or submitted will face Finn Balor in a Second Chance Qualifier next week. Kushida is out next, followed by Cameron Grimes. They stop to eye the NXT North American Title belt on display at ringside. Out next is the mystery man and it’s The Velveteen Dream, making his return. Dream stops and checks out the title belt before entering the ring.

