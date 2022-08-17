WWE NXT Results – August 16, 2022

North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci

Carmelo Hayes & Giovanni Vinci lock up Vinci tosses Hayes across the ring before Hayes trips him. Hayes delivers a flying clothesline before going for a pin. Vinci kicks out. Vinci hits a vicious chop before hitting a flying crossbody. Vinci hits some vicious chops on Hayes before Hayes fires back with a couple of slaps. Both men take one another out with clotheslines as we head to a break.

After the break Vinci delivers a backbreaker to Hayes. Vinci sends Hayes to the mat before delivering a moonsault on Hayes. He goes for a pin, but Hayes kicks out. Hayes hits the Fade Away, then goes for a pin but Vinci kicks out. Hayes delivers a superkick to Vinci, but Vinci fires back with a vertical suplex. He goes for a pin, but Hayes kicks out. Vinci looks for a powerbomb, but Hayes escapes and hits a cutter. He goes for a pin but Vinci kicks out. Vinci sends Hayes over the top rope to the outside, then delivers a crossbody off the top to take down Hayes & Trick Williams. He delivers an effortless moonsault to Hayes, then goes for a pin but Williams puts Hayes’ foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Vinci turns Hayes out with a clothesline then looks for a powerbomb. Williams tries to interfere, but Vinci tosses Hayes into him and delivers a powerbomb. Vinci looks for a powerbomb on Hayes, but Hayes counters it into a sunset flip for the win.

Winner & Still North American Champion: Carmelo Hayes (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (11:56)

Rate: 8 (Recommended)

We then head to a video of Women’s Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction pulling up to the arena. They run into NXT Champion Bron Breakker and she says he has an uphill battle. She says let’s see who leaves with their title and he agrees.

We then see Diamond Mine head to the ring.

We get a video promo from Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

Julius Creed says that less than a year ago, his brother and him jumped at the opportunity to learn from Roderick Strong. They said they dedicated every fiber of their being to winning the NXT Tag Team Titles for Diamond Mine. He said that it was recently brought to his attention that someone was trying to destroy Diamond Mine: Roderick Strong.

Strong asks if he’s kidding. He says he started the group because the Creed Brothers had immense potential. He says they are one of the best tag teams in all of WWE and he would put them up against The Usos any day of the week. Julius says they aren’t the future, but the now. He says he knows Strong will stab him in the back when given the chance. Brutus asks if he’s sure and Julius responds with yes. Brutus Creed says he has his back before Julius cues up a video, showing Strong hitting Julius with a knee after Tony D’Angelo tapped the mat as a signal.

Strong says he can’t be serious and says he knows nothing about it. Gallus come out of nowhere and attack Damon Kemp & Creed Brothers. They stare down Strong before shoving him into the corner.

We then head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell where she is with Roxanne Perez. She says her stomach has been in knots all day because she never thought she would be standing across the ring from her best friend. She says Jade made her bed and now she has to sleep in it.

We come back from the commercial break we see Zoey Stark & JD McDonagh preparing for their Women’s Title & NXT Title matches

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez wastes no time and goes straight after Cora Jade with right hands. She throws her out of the ring and delivers a suicide dive. Jade delivers a forearm before delivering an elbow to the back of Perez’s neck. She goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Jade sends Perez face first into the top turnbuckle. Jade goes for another pin but Perez kicks out. Perez hits a couple of uppercuts before delivering a back body drop and a dropkick. Perez throws Jade onto the apron, then knocks her off. She charges through the middle rope, but Jade counters with a suplex.

After the break, Jade has Perez in a shoulder submission. Perez escapes and delivers a kick. Perez fires back with some right hands and a couple of uppercuts in the corner. She hits a leg sweep, then goes for a pin but Jade kicks out. Perez hits another leg sweep, then goes for another pin but Jade kicks out. Perez begins to get frustrated as Jade hits a knee before sending her to the mat. She goes for a pin, but Perez kicks out. Jade grabs her kendo stick from under the ring steps, but Perez wrestles it away from her and holds it. Jade attacks her from behind while Perez contemplates using it on Jade, Jade hits the double arm DDT to score the victory.

Winner: Cora Jade (11:41)

Rate: 5

We head backstage to NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley. They say they will see Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend down the line. Gallus then approaches them and says they will turn this place upside down to be on top. They issue a challenge for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles before Briggs & Jensen accept.

We then head to a video package of the feud between Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar the last few months including the face 2 face confrontation in a park.

We see Women’s Champion Mandy Rose & NXT Champion Bron Breakker preparing for their matches.

Street Fight

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

If Escobar wins Legado Del Fantasma is free

If D’Angelo wins Santos Escobar must leave NXT

Santos tosses a chair at Tony D’Angelo. He fires down right hands and knees on him before setting up the chair and sending D’Angelo’s head into the chair. He hits a hurricanrana onto the chair, then goes for a cover but D’Angelo kicks out. Escobar hits some kicks on D’Angelo’s thigh before sending him down to the mat and delivering a dropkick to his ankles. He hits a knee to D’Angelo’s face, then goes for a pin but D’Angelo kicks out. Escobar hits a crossbody off the top rope as Stacks takes Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro out on the outside with a crossbody of his own. Escobar runs off the ropes, but D’Angelo meets him with the trash can lid to his head as we head to a break.

After the break D’Angelo shoves Escobar’s hand between the ring and ring steps before stomping on them. He delivers a vertical suplex to Escobar on a pile of chairs previously set up before going for a pin. Escobar kicks out. Stacks hands D’Angelo a trash can before he hits Escobar over the head with it. He goes for a pin, but Escobar kicks out. Escobar hits a series of clotheslines before delivering a hurricanrana and a step up enziguri. He goes flying off the top before D’Angelo rolls to the outside. Escobar takes him down with a taupe suicida before the two men take it back into the ring. D’Angelo tells Stacks to grab the crowbar before Del Toro takes him out. Escobar rolls up D’Angelo, but D’Angelo kicks out. Escobar calls on Wilde for brass knuckles, but D’Angelo rolls him up and Escobar kicks out. D’Angelo charges at Escobar, but he moves of the way and hits Elektra Lopez instead.

A now angry Escobar hits D’Angelo with a dropkick. Both men then stare one another down as they look at their respective weapons on opposite sides of the ring. D’Angelo grabs the crowbar as Escobar grabs the brass knuckles. D’Angelo hits Escobar with the crowbar first nails Escobar with it to get the win

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (12:44)

Rate: 8 (Recommended) (Since D’Angelo won Santos Escobar must leave NXT)

We go backstage where Indi Hartwell is chatting with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. She congratulates them on winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles as she receives a letter. She opens it and reveals its contents: InDex fan art. Blair Davenport walks in and tears the paper apart.

We come back from the break, we get a video recapping the feud between Tiffany Stratton & Wendy Choo before it’s announced they will face one another in a lights out match next week.

Womens Title Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Mandy Rose looks for a kick. Zoey Stark blocks it and hits a forearm. She hits a few more before pushing Rose to the mat. Rose rolls to the outside before Stark delivers a baseball slide. Rose sends Stark onto the commentary desk before sending her leg bouncing off the table that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Nikkita Lyons levels Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose goes to work on Stark’s previously injured knee. She locks in a single leg Boston crab on Stark before Stark breaks it up and knocks Rose out of the ring. Rose gets back in and delivers a clothesline, followed by a baseball slide. She goes for a pin, but Rose kicks out. Stark delivers a back elbow, followed by a kick to her head. She goes for a pin, but Rose kicks out again. Rose delivers a side suplex, then goes for a pin but Stark kicks out.

Stark & Rose exchange forearms before Stark gets the upper hand with her finisher. She crawls over to Rose, but Rose rolls out of the ring. Stark tries to drag her back in, but Rose wraps her knee in the rope. She kicks her knee before losing her knee brace. Rose looks for the Bicycle Knee, but Stark rolls her up. Rose kicks out and connects with the Bicycle Knee. She goes for a pin, but Stark kicks out. Rose puts on Stark’s knee brace and hits the Bicycle Knee again for the win.

Winner & Still Women’s Champion: Mandy Rose (11:26) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Rate: 5

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh

Winner:

Rate:

