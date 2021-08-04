LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – August 3, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT on Syfy opens up with a video package, looking at happenings on last week’s show and hyping tonight’s episode. We’re live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go right to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Santos Escobar. Escobar lead them to the ring as Hit Row waits. Wilde takes his lucha mask off before they enter the ring.

The bell rings and the two teams go at it. Dolla drops Mendoza and clotheslines him to the floor as Adonis sends Wilde to the floor. Hit Row stands tall as Wilde and Mendoza regroup with Escobar at ringside. Adonis and Mendoza go at it in the ring now. Adonis with a big thrust in the corner, and again in the opposite corner. Adonis whips Mendoza into the turnbuckles and he goes down hard.

Mendoza turns it around in the corner with chops. Adonis fights back and nails a DDT in the middle of the ring. Adonis goes to the top for a crossbody but he lands hard as Mendoza moves out of the way. Wilde tags in and stomps Adonis as Mendoza holds him down. Wilde works Adonis over now as the crowd rallies. Adonis comes back with a neckbreaker. Adonis takes Wilde into the corner and he goes down. Dolla tags in and works on Wilde’s arm now. Dolla lifts Wilde by his arm and holds him high in the air. Wilde fights free but Dolla levels him with a clothesline.

Dolla taunts Escobar while placing Wilde on the top turnbuckle, then launching him across the ring to the mat. Dolla taunts Wilde in the corner, then delivers a big chop to the chest. Adonis tags back in and they double team Wilde but he fights both of them off from the corner. Wilde with a hurricanrana to Dolla but it’s blocked with a double team. Adonis with a 2 count. Adonis clotheslines Wilde. Adonis catches a kick and drops Wilde again. Adonis with a big Flapjack. Escobar gets on the apron to cause a distraction. B-Fab and Swerve do the same thing. The referee is distracted, allowing Mendoza to drop Adonis at ringside. Wilde launches Adonis into the Plexiglas barrier. Escobar taunts Hit Row and drops down off the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Wilde is in control of Adonis as Escobar looks on. Wilde grounds Adonis in the middle of the ring as fans try to rally. Adonis fights out but Wilde rams him into the corner. Wilde with a running corner clothesline. Mendoza tags in with the same. Wilde tags in with another, then Mendoza with one more. They deliver a double suplex to Adonis and Mendoza covers for a 2 count.

Adonis fights up and out of a hold now. They trade counters and Adonis ducks a sliding knee strike. Adonis dropkicks Mendoza into the corner. Dolla and Wilde tag in at the same time. Dolla runs wild and also takes out Mendoza. Dolla goes to run the ropes but Escobar smacks him in the back with a steel chair for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Hit Row

– After the bell, Escobar pulls Dolla out and sens him into the steel ring steps. Adonis is also taken out by Wilde and Mendoza. Scott hits the ring but Wilde and Mendoza double team him. They hold Scott down as Escobar brings a chair in the ring to keep up the attack. Santos rips out Swerve’s grill and holds it in the air. The triple team to Swerve continues as B-Fab yells from ringside and fans boo. Dolla has recovered at ringside and he’s seething now. Legado del Fantasma taunts Dolla from the ring. B-Fab comes from behind and drops Wilde with a chair shot to the back. Escobar and Wilde turn around but this allows Dolla to rush the ring and attack. Escobar retreats to the stage and watches as Hit Row takes out Wilde and Mendoza with more power moves. Legado del Fantasma regroups on the stage as Hit Row taunts them from the ring.

– NXT General Manager William Regal and his security team approach Samoa Joe backstage. Regal says now that Joe is an active competitor again, these guards Joe once worked with will be staying with him to make sure he and NXT Champion Karrion Kross don’t attack each other before Takeover 36.

– We see how Ridge Holland returned last week, helping Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan take out Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland will make his in-ring return tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dexter Lumis backstage with some of his drawings for The Way.

Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland making his in-ring return. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan are a few steps behind him. Ikemen Jiro is waiting in the ring. Holland is carrying a baton, which he hangs on the ring post.

The bell rings and Holland locks up, taking Jiro to the ropes. Holland with an aggressive headlock. Jiro fights out but Holland levels him with a big uppercut. Holland drops a knee to the face and grounds Jiro with a headlock. Fans rally for Jiro and he fights out with a jawbreaker. Jiro mounts offense now with strikes. Holland catches Jiro and places him on the top rope, then knocks him to the floor.

The referee yells at Holland and he smiles. Holland stalks Jiro at ringside now, sending him into the barrier with a Pounce. Holland dominates Jiro at ringside and brings it back in. Holland launches Jiro with a big overhead suplex. Fans boo as Holland takes Jiro’s jacket off, which he tries to keep on for his matches.

Holland drops Jiro again and tosses the jacket out of the ring as the boos continue. Holland taunts Jiro. Jiro gets up but Holland launches him with another big suplex. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Holland with another big suplex. Holland yells at Jiro while he’s struggling to get up. Holland stuns Jiro with a big suplex and then drives him into the mat in the center of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. Dunne and Lorcan join him. Holland sends Jiro to the floor. Holland then grabs his cap and baton, standing with Dunne and Lorcan again. Fans boo as Dunne puts Holland over, taunting and threatening Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher over what happened last week. Dunne says they are the three most dangerous men in WWE, challenging anyone else to prove them wrong.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Franky Monet, Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. She brings up the loss from last week, to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Monet stops Stone from speaking. Monet blames the loss on Stone and says Stone and Kamea are used to losing because they’re losers. Monet says if this little group is going to work, it must be rebuilt in her image, her way and her rules. Monet tells Stone to take it or leave it, and he says he will take it. Monet walks off and Kamea follows. Stone follows them, going on about how he will take the offer, not leave it.

– We get a brief promo for Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Trey Baxter promo for tonight’s Breakout Tournament match against Joe Gacy.

Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Fish first. Fans chant “Bobby!” as Fish hits the ring. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman and Tyler Rust.

The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the ropes and back away. Strong works on Fish’s arm as fans chant “Bobby!” some more. Fish and Strong break from the ropes and lock up again. Fish drops Strong and kicks his way but Strong dodges it. Fish with a headlock now. Fish with a knee to the gut. Fish drops Strong with a shoulder.

Strong catches Fish with a knee to the gut of his own. Strong with a takedown into a headlock. Fans chant for Fish again. Fish turns it around on the mat, then rams Strong into the turnbuckles. Fish with body blows in the corner as the referee warns him. Fish with a snap suplex, then goes right into a headlock, grounding Strong.

Strong turns it around on the mat as Bivens encourages him from ringside. They get back up and Fish takes Strong down, then kicks him in the back. Fish beats Strong from corner to corner now. Strong fights out with kicks. They trade big strikes now. Fish kicks the leg out and Strong goes down. Fish puts a knee to the face to keep Strong down in the corner.

Bivens looks concerned at ringside as Fish works Strong over. Strong looks to turn it around but Fish levels him with a kick. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Fish in control.

