WWE NXT Results – August 30, 2022

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews

Grayson Waller & Apollo Crews lock up to get this match started, they exchange submissions before Crews hits an arm drag. Waller fires back with one of his own then goes for a cover but Crews kicks out. Crews pushes Waller to the mat before hitting a clothesline. Crews sends Waller into the top turnbuckle face first then hits a back body drop. Waller hits a right hand but Crews fires back with a dropkick. Crews hits a kick to Waller’s midsection, then follows it up with a delayed vertical suplex. Crews goes for a pin, but Waller kicks out. Waller pokes Crews in the eye as the referee calls for medical personnel that take us to a commercial break.

After the break Waller tosses Crews out of the ring. Crews hits a forearm and gets back in the ring. Waller continues to beat Crews down before Crews fires back with a drop kick. He hits an enziguri before hitting a couple of vicious clotheslines on Waller. He kips up and hits a blockbuster off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Waller kicks out. Waller is sent out of the ring, but gets back in right away and hits a Rolling Stunner for the win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

We then head to a video package hyping up NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura ahead of her Winner Take All Triple Threat match at Worlds Collide.

We head backstage to Diamond Mine getting ready for their 6 Man Tag Team match later on tonight. Roderick Strong walks in and says he found security camera footage proving his innocence. NXT Tag Team Champions Creed Brothers & Damon Kemp say that they don’t trust him and send him away. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley walk in. Nile tells them to stop fighting and get it together.

We see Toxic Attraction watching on from the Toxic Lounge.

We come back from the break we go to backstage where NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the locker room. Finn Balor approaches him and says he made the NXT Title. He says that he’s beaten guys twice as big as him and tells him to never underestimate anyone.

Non Title Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Kayden Carter & Ivy Nile starts off this match with a lock up they exchange submissions before Nile slams Carter into the mat. Carter hits a kick to Nile’s head before Katana Chance tags in. She trips Nile before Carter tags back in. Nile sends Carter into the mat face first before tagging in Tatum Paxley. Paxley hits a bodyslam then follows it up with a standing corkscrew flip. She goes for a pin attempt but Carter kicks out. Paxley hits a dropkick, but Carter fires back with a dropkick.

Chance tags in and Paxley hits a powerbomb. Both women take each other down with a double clothesline. Gigi Dolin pulls Nile off the apron as Jacy Jayne hops on the apron. Chance hits the Exclamation Point for the win.

Winners: NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

After the match Carter & Chance grab the mic. Chance says they set out to be fighting NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and Carter says that since there is no one to compete with them, they’re going to throw a party in the parking lot at Worlds Collide.

Doudrop’s music hits and she comes to the ring, followed by Nikki ASH Doudrop says she loves a good party as much as she does, but says that they should dance in the ring. Nikki says that they should dance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Both teams shake hands.

We then head to a video of Kiana James in her office. She addresses her opponent later tonight, Zoey Stark and calls her a try hard. She says she is a liability and it will be a long time before she gets another title shot.

We then head to Schism saying that they will be holding a ceremony for new members. He tells Cameron Grimes that time is money and it is time for him to decide his future. He says the offer is there for him to accept.

Schism is in the ring. Joe Gacy says that he is thrilled the NXT Universe can bear witness to their Recognition Ceremony. He congratulates Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid on their win last week against Legado Del Fantasma before he picks up happy face pins. He presents them to the pair and says that it represents the great strides they have made. Reid says they are gracious and hold. Fowler says that his teachings have empowered them before Gacy says he is moved and inspired by them. He says that this allows for others to find their home in the Schism Tree and says he’s reserved a special seat for Cameron Grimes to follow in their footsteps as he gestures to a stool with his picture on it.

Grimes’ music hits and he heads to the ring. Gacy says it’s good to see him. Grimes says he didn’t come out to be part of his celebration, but so he can talk to him. Grimes says that he has an answer about whether or not he will join. He says that the more he thinks about it, the more it makes sense that he doesn’t need Gacy. He says he doesn’t need anyone to go to the moon.

Gacy says his loneliness is killing him and there is nothing beneath the surface but misery. He says that Grimes is one of the toughest superstars in NXT but he wears a mask to hide his insecurities. Gacy tells him to admit that they’re right.

Grimes says that he’s right about his recent losses but declines the offer and goes to leave. Gacy says it’s another night for him without a title without a family and without a father. Grimes loses it and knocks The Dyad out of the ring. He charges at Gacy, but Gacy hugs him and stops The Dyad from attacking as they extend their arms to him.

We head to a video of Roxanne Perez speaking about her betrayal at the hands of Cora Jade.

After the break we go backstage to NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Finlay approaches him and hands him an iPad. Pete Dunne appears on facetime and says they were kids when they competed for the NXT UK Title. He says the title represents hard work and wishes him luck at Worlds Collide.

6 Person Tag Team Match

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen & Fallon Henley vs. Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend

Lash Legend & Fallon Henley lock up to start this match off. Legend pokes Henley before Henley fires back with a vicious forearm. Legend delivers a back body drop before Henley clotheslines Legend out of the ring. Kit Wilson & Josh Briggs and in and Briggs hits an atomic drop, followed by a shoulder tackle. Elton Prince & Brooks Jensen tag in. They deliver a double back body drop before Briggs throws Henley on Pretty Deadly & Legend that leads to a commercial break.

After the break Prince is beating down Briggs. Briggs sends Prince to the mat before delivering a standing splash. Wilson tags in and delivers a DDT. Wilson fires down some right hands before delivering a stomp. WIlson delivers a forearm to Briggs, followed by a back elbow. Prince tags in and delivers several elbows to Briggs’ head. He chokes Briggs on the rope before Wilson tags back in. Wilson delivers a few uppercuts, then hits several rapid right hands. He delivers a knee to Briggs’ back, then locks in a chinlock. Briggs escapes and Prince tags in. He hits a few elbows on Briggs.

Briggs makes the hot tag to Jensen and he fires off several right hands on Prince. He delivers an atomic drop, followed by a head scissors. Both men level one another with a double crossbody. Prince tries to prevent Jensen from making the tag, but his boot slips off.

Gallus then heads to the ring as security rush to stop them. Joe Coffey delivers a boot to Jensen, allowing Prince the opportunity to roll him up for the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend

After the match Gallus, Jensen, Briggs, Pretty Deadly, Henley & Legend all begin to brawl.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is backstage in the locker room. Shayna Baszler approaches her and says she’ll be surprised if she makes it past Worlds Collide. Baszler tells Rose that she was the baddest b*tch when she held the title and says she better unify the titles for NXT and herself. She says if she doesn’t win, then everything she’s been saying for the past month is garbage.

We then head to a video promoting Connor’s Cure as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

After the break we head to the interview area where is McKenzie Mitchell with JD McDonagh. Mitchell asks McDonagh what he thinks about Wes Lee calling him creepy. He says that he understands his self care routine may be unorthodox, but every single minute is accounted for between mind, body and heart. He says he’d rather be creepy than fragile like Wes Lee.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

Match kicks off with a lock up. Charlie Dempsey sends Andre Chase to the mat and they exchange submissions. Dempsey sends Chase to the mat before Chase returns the favour. Chase delivers an arm drag before saying that this is a teachable moment. Dempsey delivers a back elbow before Chase hits a forearm. Dempsey fires back with one of his own before delivering an uppercut. He hits an underhook suplex then goes for a cover but Chase kicks out.

Dempsey delivers a knee to Chase’s midsection before Chase knocks him to the mat. He delivers his Chase U stomps before going for a pin, Dempsey kicks out and locks in a crossface. Bodi Hayward tries to interfere, but Dempsey levels him with a pumphandle slam. Dempsey gets back in the ring and Chase manages to roll him up for the win.

Winner: Andre Chase

We then head backstage to NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. Alba Fyre walks in and stares at her NXT UK Women’s Title. She says it looks good on her before Satomura says she won it from a great champion. Fyre tells her to win on Sunday.

We come back from a commercial break we go backstage where Intercontinental Champion Gunther approaches NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. He says that the NXT UK Title has a legacy. He says that he needs to bring the version of himself that fought Gunther for 45 minutes because European wrestling depends on it.

Kiana James vs. Zoey Stark

Match starts off with Zoey Stark pushes Kiana James. Stark hits a shoulder tackle and follows it up with a forearm and a kick. She hits a flip, then goes for a cover but James kicks out. James delivers some stomps, then goes for a pin but Stark kicks out. James hits a knee, but Stark rolls up James. James kicks out before James targets her arm with a submission maneuver. Stark hits a couple of clotheslines before hitting a running knee to James’ jaw. She goes for a pin, but James kicks out. James whips Stark to the mat before hitting a standing moonsault. She goes for a pin, but Stark kicks out. Stark hits a thrust kick before hitting her flipping GTS for the win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

After the match James looks to hit Stark with her back but Nikkita Lyons makes the save and takes James out.

We head backstage to Blair Davenport & McKenzie Mitchell. Davenport says no one has done what she will do on Sunday unify the NXT Women’s & NXT UK Women’s Titles. Rhea Ripley walks in and says that she made history after building both brands. She says that she has the chance to carry on her legacy before telling her not to screw it up.

After the break we see Nathan Frazer & Axiom reading a some WWE comics. Frazer says he doesn’t know who to root for at Worlds Collide and tells Axiom he would’ve loved the brand. Frazer says that he would’ve loved the British Rounds matches and Axiom says they should go best of 3 in some friendly competition. Frazer accepts and the two shake on it.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Diamond Mine vs. Gallus

Joe Coffey & Julius Creed lock up. Julius hits a suplex and tags in Brutus Creed. Brutus hits a powerslam before Joe fires back with an uppercut. Mark Coffey tags in and Brutus sends him to the mat. Damon Kemp & Wolfgang tag in. The two have a mini stare down before Kemp sends Wolfgang to the mat with several waistlocks. Brutus tags in and hits Wolfgang with a few forearms. Brutus hits the Brutus Smash before all of Diamond Mine get in the ring and follow suit.

Julius tags in and delivers a suplex to Joe. He lifts Joe up and delivers a bodyslam to him. Julius locks in the ankle lock, but Joe makes it to the outside. Julius tosses him back into the ring before Mark tags in. Mark sends Julius straight to the mat, then goes for a pin but Julius kicks out. Wolfgang tags in and delivers a flying hip attack. Mark and Kemp tag in.

Kemp beats down Mark with right hands before hitting a back elbow. He hits a belly 2 belly before getting him on his shoulders. Roderick Strong comes to the ring with proof on his phone. Kemp stomps on his phone to break it before Joe delivers a discus lariat for the win.

Winners: Gallus

After the match, Pretty Deadly attack Diamond Mine. Gallus join in before Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs run down and get involved. Officials, security and referees attempt to break everyone apart.

We head backstage to Bron Breakker. Tommaso Ciampa approaches him and says that nothing was more important during his time in NXT than Goldie. He says that it’s his world now and he has the chance to make history. He says that his anxiety and fear is normal and says that Breakker should embrace all of that. He says that he will add to his legacy and tells him to win.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams head to the ring and say that it’s a problem that Hayes isn’t on the card. The duo head to the ring.

we get a video from Quincy Elliot. He says that the WWE Universe is about to find out who he is and says he is coming to change the game.

Commentary then run down the card for Worlds Collide and announces that there will be a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match to unify the NXT Tag Team & NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams then head to the ring. Williams says that Hayes keeps putting on bangers, but he has no opponent for Worlds Collide and that’s a big problem. Hayes says he’s still trying to figure out why he’s off the card. He says that he will be taking his ball back in his court and will not be defending his title. He says no one is on his level because that’s all it is and all it will be.

The lights go out and Ricochet’s music hits. The One and Only heads to the ring to massive cheers. The crowd welcomes him back as Ricochet says that for everyone’s sake, please shut up for 5 seconds. He says he’s here on official business and says he thinks that there needs to be some SmackDown at Worlds Collide. He says Hayes can’t do it like he can in the 4 corners and calls himself the One and Only. He says he will be one of many to be stepped on. Ricochet says that it’s amazing that no one can remember any of his title defences. He says that since he is a giving man, he came back to give the crowd something they can remember. Ricochet says he plans on being a two time North American Champion.

Williams charges at Ricochet, but Ricochet takes him down. He takes out Hayes and stands tall holding the North American Title to close out this weeks episode of NXT