LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – August 31, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up live on a tape delay from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

We go right to the ring as Mandy Rose makes her way out with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. This is Rose’s first match since returning to NXT from RAW earlier this summer. Out next comes Sarray to a pop.

The bell rings and Rose isn’t interested in a handshake. Fans do dueling chants as Rose plays the heel and Sarray plays to the crowd. They lock up and Rose takes it to the corner as the referee counts. Rose backs off and taunts Sarray, then dodges a clothesline. Rose plays some games and stalls. Sarray grabs from behind but gets elbowed and then slammed to the mat. Rose taunts Sarray and rubs her face into the mat.

Rose does push-ups on Sarray’s back as fans boo. Sarray rocks Rose and ends up nailing a dropkick. Rose blocks a Fisherman’s suplex. Sarray keeps trying and hits it this time for a close 2 count. Sarray ducks a clothesline and hits a spin kick for a 2 count. Sarray goes to the top for a crossbody but Rose moves and she lands hard. Rose mounts Sarray with lefts and rights now as fans boo.

Dolin and Jayne look on as Rose works Sarray over in the corner, going from corner to corner. Rose stomps away now to keep Sarray down. Rose drops Sarray with another kick in the corner. Rose with a suplex for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rose grounds Sarray with a knee to the back of the neck now.

Sarray fights up and out but Rose catches her with a fall-away slam for boos from the crowd. Rose shows off some to boos from the crowd. Rose grounds Sarray with another submission as fans do dueling chants. Sarray tries to counter and finally turns it around with a submission of her own. Rose breaks the hold with a thumb to the eye and the referee doesn’t catch it. Sarray drops Rose with a forearm. Sarray with more big strikes now, dropping Rose. Rose comes back but Saray dropkicks her. Sarray delivers another big dropkick to send a stunned Rose to the floor through the ropes.

Dolin and Jayne check on Rose now, screaming and tending to her. They grab a towel and cover Rose’s face with it, yelling back at Sarray and the referee. They escort Rose to the ramp while keeping her face covered with the towel. The referee calls the match via count out.

Winner by Count Out: Sarray

– After the match, Rose’s face is still covered as the music hits. We go to replays with Sarray celebrating.

– Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in his chair. Timothy Thatcher’s empty chair is next to him. Ciampa will face Ridge Holland tonight. He addresses Holland, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Ciampa says Holland did what he was expected to do last week, and he won’t cry over spilled milk, but putting Thatcher on the shelf doesn’t sit well with him. He says they are trying to run through NXT but he is NXT, and tonight he fights for his home, and his family, and he dedicates this ass whooping to Toothless Timmy. He goes on and says they picked a fight with the wrong man. Ciampa warns that a motivated Ciampa is a scary Ciampa. He storms off and sends his chair flying.

Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Back from the break and out first comes Duke Hudson. Kyle O’Reilly is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hudson takes it to the corner but O’Reilly unloads and turns it around with lefts and rights for a pop. Hudson easily drops Kyle with a single right hand. Kyle dodges a big boot. Hudson rocks Kyle but Kyle jumps on his back with a Sleeper hold. Hudson slams Kyle to the mat with ease.

Kyle grabs Hudson with a Heel Hook submission but Hudson fights and breaks free, then launches Kyle into the turnbuckles. Hudson with a shot to the ribs. Kyle keeps trying to fight but Hudson overpowers. More back and forth now. They fight up from the mat and tangle for an abdominal stretch. Hudson ends up getting the upperhand and launches Kyle chest-first into the turnbuckles. Hudson stomps Kyle while he’s down. Kyle keeps fighting but Hudson keeps control. Kyle with a knee to the gut. He charges again but Hudson catches him with a big knee to the ribs. Kyle goes down hard and fans boo as Hudson stands tall. We go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and Hudson has Kyle grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Hudson delivered a big backbreaker during the break. Hudson keeps control now. Kyle looks to mount some offense on a comeback but Hudson rocks him with a stiff elbow. Kyle lands on his feet off a counter. Kyle unloads with kicks and a sweep now. Kyle with more focus on the leg, including a Dragonscrew Leg Whip as Hudson yells out.

More back and forth now. Hudson runs into boots in the corner. Kyle counters and catches Hudson in a Guillotine, bringing him down to one knee in the middle of the ring. Fans pop for O’Reilly as he brings Hudson down to the mat. Hudson powers up out of nowhere, then rams Kyle into the turnbuckles to break free. Hudson goes on and levels Kyle in the corner with a clothesline, then delivers an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Hudson covers for a close 2 count.

Hudson sells a hurt knee but keeps control, dropping Kyle on the apron with a big right hand. Hudson misses a running big boot. They go on and Kyle ends up nailing the flying top rope knee drop to the back of Hudson’s knee. Kyle applies the Heel Hook submission for the win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

– After the match, O’Reilly stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

