WWE NXT Results – August 5th 2020

WWE NXT Results – 8/5/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show.

– We’re live on tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as the developmental trainees cheer in the crowd. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us, from his home. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix checks in the same way. They’re joined by Tom Phillips.

#1 Contender’s Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

We go right to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at the “Takeover: XXX” event. Dakota Kai is out next to mostly boos.

The bell rings and Ripley shoves Kai right to the mat. Kai comes back and they lock up. Kai takes control and nails a big chop, taunting Ripley now. They go at it and Ripley hits a big standing dropkick. Ripley takes it to the corner and beats Kai up some as the referee warns her. Ripley goes on and unloads in the opposite corner as the crowd pops. Ripley with a big delayed vertical suplex for a close 2 count.

Ripley with a big Wheel-Barrow Facebuster for another close 2 count. Ripley with more offense, dominating Kai and keeping her down. Ripley pulls Kai’s hair as the referee counts. Ripley with a kick and more strikes into the corner now. Ripley beats Kai back to the mat. Ripley with a body scissors on the mat. Kai resists but Ripley pounds on her some more. They get up and Ripley keeps control, nailing a big axe kick. Kai slides out of a suplex and then ducks a clothesline. Kai uses her speed and tries to pull Ripley to the floor but Ripley kicks her in the face. Ripley follows to the floor but Kai goes to the apron and kicks her in the face. Ripley drives Kai face-first into the apron with an Electric Chair. Ripley runs right back in for a close 2 count as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Ripley goes for a dropkick but Kai shuts her down with a kick for a close 2 count. Kai grounds Ripley on the mat now. More back and forth now as Ripley unloads with offense. Ripley screams out after a big basement dropkick. Ripley takes Kai back to her shoulders for the Electric Chair, dropping her on her face. Kai still kicks out at 2.

Kai and Ripley trade more big shots in the middle of the ring. Kai nails a Scorpion Kick and yells out about being the #1 contender. Ripley counters with a pop-up toss in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Ripley talks some trash and goes for the Riptide but Kai counters with a DDT. Ripley kicks out just in time and Kai can’t believe it. Ripley ends up dropping Kai with a big boot. Ripley with the Prism Trap submission but Kai counters and sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. Kai ends up knocking Ripley to the apron. Kai climbs and brings Ripley to the top with her for a superplex now but Ripley resists. Ripley knocks Kai to the mat.

Kai falls to the mat and the referee checks on her, missing Mercedes Martinez dropping Ripley with a big boot on the apron. Kai takes advantage and hits the GTK to get the pin.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is confirmed for Takeover as Kai stands tall to her music. We go to replays. Kai makes her exit before Martinez returns to the ring and attacks Kai, leaving her down on the mat with a bloody nose. The crowd boos as the newest member of The Robert Stone Brand backs up the ramp.

– We see The Undisputed Era walking outside earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today of Pat McAfee talking to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in the arena. Tom says we will hear more on McAfee later tonight.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bronson Reed as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Shane Thorne is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up in the middle of the ring. Reed takes it to the corner and then backs off as the referee warns him. Reed tells Thorne to bring it and they have some words. Thorne with a big forearm to the face, and another. Reed takes it and wants more. Thorne talks trash and nails another forearm. Reed fires back and rocks Thorne. Thorne also wants more. Reed staggers Thorne with another strike. Thorne dropkicks Reed to send him to the floor.

Thorne nails a suicide dive to take Reed down on the floor. Thorne poses to waste some time as the referee counts. Thorne chops Reed but Reed counters a shot and pushes him off. Reed with a Full Nelson Slam onto the edge of the apron. The crowd rallies as Reed brings it back in. Reed goes to the top but Thorne cuts him off. Thorne fights and climbs up for a superplex but Reed resists. Thorne is sent to the mat but he lands on his feet. Thorne knocks Reed upside down in the corner and then hits a running senton in the corner for a pop. The crowd rallies now.

Thorne with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Reed counters and headbutts Thorne to the mat. Reed presses Thorne high in the air and then nails a senton for a close 2 count. Reed goes for a move off his shoulders but Thorne slides out and kicks him in the face. Thorne with a pair of clotheslines but Reed is still standing. Thorne keeps fighting and Reed fights back. Thorne charges but Reed catches him with a huge clothesline. Reed with the big Death Valley Driver for a pop. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays as the announcers hype Reed’s spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event. Reed stands tall and motions for the title as Thorne recovers and looks on from the corner.

– We see footage of Breezango arriving to the Performance Center earlier today. A SUV pulls up and out comes Legado del Fantasma. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are jumped by Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. They end up stuffing Fandango in the truck and speeding off as Breeze briefly gives chase.

– We get a video package for tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier for Takeover. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell approaches The Robert Stone Brand. She asks why they interfered in Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai. Stone says Ripley may be done with The Robert Stone Brand, but they’re not done with her. They walk off.

– We get footage from last week’s Triple Threat qualifier with Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and winner Dexter Lumis.

Triple Threat Qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match at Takeover: Damian Priest vs. Ridge Holland vs. Oney Lorcan

We go to the ring for tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier and out first comes Damian Priest. He stops and looks at the vacant NXT North American Title on display at ringside, as does Oney Lorcan when he comes out. The winner of this match will join Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis and two other competitors in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event. Out next comes NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland, making his debut for the main NXT brand.

The bell rings and they all size each other up. Lorcan attacks Holland with an uppercut but Holland nails one back. Priest attacks both and drops them to one knee, then taunts them. Holland attacks Lorcan in the corner but Priest hits a bell clap on Holland. Priest with a leaping Flatliner on Holland, sending him to the corner for a breather. Lorcan and Priest go at it now. Holland attacks and sends Priest to the floor. Lorcan knocks Holland out of the ring. Lorcan runs the ropes and flies out, taking both opponents down on the floor for a pop.

Lorcan brings Holland back in and hits a running uppercut. Holland dodges the next but Lorcan still rocks him. Lorcan with a crossbody but Holland catches him. Holland with a big overhead suplex. Priest comes back in with big strikes to Holland. Holland blocks, hits a headbutt and then launches Priest over his head. Holland clears the ring and stands tall now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest is trading big strikes with Holland in the ring. Lorcan flies off the top rope and takes them both down for a pop. Lorcan runs the ring and nails both men in their corners. Lorcan then nails a double Blockbuster for a 2 count on Holland. Lorcan catches a Priest kick, then takes him down into a single-leg Crab. Priest kicks Lorcan away but Lorcan uppercuts Holland. Lorcan drops Priest with an uppercut for a 2 count.

Priest rolls to the floor for a breather. Lorcan runs the ropes but Holland explodes up and sends him flying across the ring. Holland drives Lorcan into the mat for a close pin attempt. Holland blocks The Reckoning from Priest, and headbutts him. Holland goes on and hits a big powerbomb for a 2 count as Lorcan breaks it up. All three competitors are down and trying to get up now. Holland grabs Lorcan’s face but gets chopped. They trade big strikes. Holland drops Lorcan with a forearm. Lorcan just gets angry and nails a big chop back, then more strikes. Lorcan with a running uppercut to send Holland to one knee. Lorcan with another running uppercut. Priest catches Lorcan this time but Lorcan gets free. Lorcan unloads on Priest from behind by grabbing his hair.

Holland with a big clothesline to Lorcan in the middle of a run. Priest comes over and nails the side chokeslam on Holland. Priest goes for The Reckoning on Lorcan and hits it in the middle of the ring. Priest covers for the pin to win and earn the spot at Takeover.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest shoots an invisible arrow at the title on display as he makes his exit.

– Still to come, Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom talks about how Adam Cole and Pat McAfee have put their differences aside and now Cole is focused on the main event, which will see Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly challenge Imperium for their NXT Tag Team Titles.

Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes. NXT Champion Keith Lee is out next for this non-title match. Lee is all business tonight.

The bell rings as Grimes taunts Lee. They stare each other down and here we go. Lee backs Grimes into the corner and he leans into the ropes as the referee warns him. Grimes goes to the floor for a breather, buying time away from Lee. Grimes returns to the ring but hesitates and retreats back to the corner. Grimes goes to the floor talking trash to Lee as the crowd boos. The referee counts and Grimes comes back in. Grimes goes for the leg but Lee grabs him. Grimes breaks the hold by putting his foot on the rope. Lee sends Grimes to the mat after the referee warns him.

