LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 16, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Leon Ruff and Kushida are already in the ring.

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano

Leon Ruff and Kushida pose in the ring until the music hits and out comes The Way – NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Indi is carrying Candice’s trophy that she received from her husband last week.

Gargano starts off but backs out and tags in Theory before anything happens. Kushida and Theory go at it, going to the mat. Kushida with the upperhand and showing off some. Theory tries to mount offense but Kushida hits an inverted Atomic Drop and more offense to dominate Theory. Ruff tags in and takes over, beating Theory down and going for his arm. Theory and Ruff go at it now with Theory getting some shots in. They tangle in the corner and Ruff nails a dropkick. Ruff is distracted by Gargano, which allows Theory to deck him and turn it back around. Gargano tags in and beats Ruff down, then taunts Kushida.

