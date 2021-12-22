LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 21, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out. Ciampa looks out as the fans chant his name.

Ciampa says he has something to get off his chest and goes on about being a target due to the title. He’s a little different than others before him because he does the hunting, and last week Bron Breakker was hunted. He knows Bron wants to get revenge and will likely come out soon, but Bron doesn’t need to rush to it because Ciampa is inviting him to his ring. Ciampa has something to say to Bron’s face. The sirens hit and out comes Breakker.

Bron goes for a mic but Ciampa says he doesn’t need it, telling the crew not to give Bron one. Ciampa knows what Bron is going to say. He predicts how Bron was going to brag about what happened at WarGames and how he’s now earned a title shot for New Year’s Evil. Ciampa agrees that Bron deserves a shot, but hope he doesn’t drown like the first time. Ciampa says Bron will get his second chance at New Year’s Evil, when some don’t even get one. Ciampa wants Bron to remember what he told him about jumping in the deep end because he exposed Bron for his inexperience in the ring and in life at Halloween Havoc.

Ciampa goes on about how he and everyone else sees that Bron has what it takes, but Ciampa says he’s not ready to be a champion in Ciampa’s NXT, with guys like Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, guys who spent a decade learning the ropes before WWE, then a decade in WWE, that’s 20 years perfecting their crafts. Ciampa says Bron has like 10 or 20 matches. Ciampa says Bron is doing great, but Ciampa isn’t sure if he’s ready for all this – the bright lights, the World Title, the weight of the world on his shoulders, the responsibility… it’s too soon, he says.

Bron continues staring Ciampa down as he keeps talking. Ciampa says if Bron does win, he’ll take the title home to his dad, put it on the mantle and the whole family will bark at it. Ciampa goes on and smacks Bron, saying then the reality will hit, and it will stare Bron in the face, and that reality is that Ciampa is the greatest NXT Champion of all-time. Bron grabs Ciampa by the throat and backs him away, then presses him high in he air. Ciampa screams out but Breakker lets him down without slamming him. Bron grabs the NXT Title belt as Ciampa looks on from the mat. Bron says blood is in the water and this shark is going to eat Ciampa alive. Bron says he will see Ciampa in two weeks, champ. Bron looks on as Ciampa takes his title back and clutches it.

– We see Grayson Waller’s Twitter video from the weekend, where he took shots at AJ Styles. Vic says Style will be here tonight and he’s in a bad mood.

Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

We’re about to go to the ring for tonight’s Street Fight but the camera cuts backstage to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez brawling. They’re fighting around the backstage area with various weapons. Gonzalez talks trash and torpedo’s Kai into a shelf full of materials, and again. Gonzalez clutches her arm now. Kai kicks her while she’s down. Gonzalez grabs a tall piece of lighting rig and rams Kai in the ribs with it, pushing her back into shelving.

Gonzalez scoops Kai and drops her face-first into a production cart. Kai stumbles away while throwing and pushing different items into Gonzalez as she follows. Kai gets dropped again. Gonzalez pushes a production cart but Kai moves before being smashed into another case. Kai throws a trash can and Gonzalez goes down. Kai with another trash can at the face of Gonzalez. Kai smiles as she continues beating Gonzalez around. Referees show up and try to get Kai to stop, telling her the match has to start in the ring.

Gonzalez attacks and puts Kai on a cart. She pounds on Kai and then wheels the cart into a bay door. They stumble around and are outside in the parking lot now. Gonzalez rams Kai into the other side of a bay door now. Gonzalez stays on her but Kai sends her face-first into the side of a building column. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and the match is now officially underway. The brawl continued outside and inside during the break. They’re fighting at ringside now. Gonzalez has Kai down as she starts throwing more weapons in the ring. Gonzalez grabs half of the steel ring steps and charges with them but Kai side-steps and drops her on the steps. Kai works Gonzalez over while she’s down, then sends her into the barrier. The referee checks on Gonzalez and Kai keeps pounding. Gonzalez rocks Kai at ringside but Kai turns it back around and goes to the apron for a kick.

Gonzalez blocks another kick attempt but Kai counters and stomps her face into the steel steps. Kai pulls a table from under the ring and fans pop. Gonzalez shoves the table into Kai’s ribs. They enter the ring now and Gonzalez drops Kai face-first into a chair standing up. Gonzalez leans a table in the corner now. Kai charges but Gonzalez goes for a powerbomb, but Kai blocks that and sends them both tumbling to the floor with a hurricanrana. Kai ends up putting a trash can over Gonzalez and smashing it with a big double stomp from the apron. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as they trade counters at ringside. Gonzalez counters and puts Kai flat on her back with a big powerbomb. Fans chant “holy shit!” and “one more time!” now.

Gonzalez beats Kai around and snaps, choking her and holding her down on the announce table. Gonzalez brings it back in but Kai rocks her. Gonzalez runs her over with a big boot. Gonzalez with another big one-arm chokeslam bomb, this time onto a trash can. Gonzalez covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Gonzalez stands tall as the music hits and we go to repays. Fans cheer Gonzalez on as she celebrates. Gonzalez takes the mic and says she’s sick and tired of waiting. She calls out NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and says she’s not leaving until she gets her shot. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo from Tony D’Angelo, who sends a warning to Pete Dunne for tonight’s match. We go back to the ring and Gonzalez is still waiting. The music interrupts Gonzalez and out comes Cora Jade. Jade congratulates Gonzalez on her win but says as much as Gonzalez wants Rose, she wants Toxic Attraction for how they tried to injure her. Jade says the only way to kill Toxic Attraction is to go for the head of the snake and her title, but Jade knows Rose doesn’t want to give her a title shot. Gonzalez gives Jade some props and recalls how they fought together in WarGames, but says it’s every woman for herself when it comes to the title, and she hasn’t been the same since Rose robbed her at Halloween Havoc. Gonzalez says she will go through anyone to get her title back. Jade, who is in the middle of the ring with Gonzalez now, says she will do the same.

Rose suddenly appears on the big screen, from a swimming pool somewhere. She taunts them both and says since she’s in the holiday spirit, she will defend in a Triple Threat at New Year’s Evil, and kill two ugly birds with one stone. Rose says not only do they booth get a title match, they also get an ass kicking tonight. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne sudden;y attack from behind with weapons. They beat Jade and Gonzalez down, then stand tall as the crowd boos them. Jayne and Dolin laugh at Jade and Gonzalez before heading to the back.

– We see how Harland tossed WWE Producer Brian Kendrick down a flight of stairs last week. Joe Gacy wants to apologize publicly, and he has been given time to do that tonight. Gacy checks in from backstage, and thanks Joseph and Barrett for this time. Gacy says it’s been put upon Harland’s heart to apologize for his actions last week He says Harland is a sensitive man and is too far shaken up to speak on this, but you can see the regret on his face. Gacy says Kendrick triggered an emotion in Harland and took him back to when people didn’t love him or care for him as much as Gacy does. Gacy says hey don’t condone violence but Kendrick put his hands on Harland, used offensive language and called him a freak. Gacy says they were just doing what they were told – leaving the arena. Gacy says some might think Kendrick brought this on himself, but Gacy is not here tonight to make that argument, but he hopes everyone will learn and grow from this event. Gacy gives thanks to end the segment.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans are backstage watching a recent impressive Twitter video from The Creed Brothers. Zack Gibson hates cocky athletes like The Creed Brothers. James Drake asks him if he has a plan, and of course he does. Gibson says they will beat The Creed Brothers with their minds, not their muscles. They walk off and we go to commercial.

