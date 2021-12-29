LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 28, 2021

– The final WWE NXT 2.0 episode of 2021 and the New Year’s Evil go-home show opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to boos. Alicia Taylor does the introduction.

Fans chant “asshole!” as Waller takes the mic, saying what better way to kick off the final NXT of the year than with the NXT Breakout Superstar. Fans chant “you suck!” as Waller goes on and talks about last night’s RAW appearance. Fans chant for AJ Styles now. Waller says he was minding his own business in the front row at RAW until AJ wanted some of his clout. Waller shows us a replay of last night’s RAW appearance.

Waller doesn’t get why people think AJ is such a good guy because AJ threatened him and crashed NXT last week. Waller starts insulting the crowd now and they boo him. Waller says there’s no brighter star than himself right now, and he would’ve defeated AJ in a WWE ring last night if it weren’t for Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Waller brings up tonight’s match with Dexter Lumis now but fans chant “shut the hell up!” as he keeps ranting. Waller says Lumis isn’t cleared to compete tonight, but a suitable replacement has been found. Waller says they’re about to find out all about The Grayson Waller Experience. The music hits and out comes Odyssey Jones.

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones

Grayson Waller looks on from the ring as Odyssey Jones makes his way out, all smiles. Waller immediately exits the ring and walks away as fans boo.

Jones takes the mic and says Waller prances around like some big time Superstar but the truth is, he’s just a big time bitch. Jones drops the mic and Waller changes his mind as fans chant “you’re a bitch!” now. Waller returns to the ring and we get the bell. They go to lock up but Waller stalls some. Waller taps Jones in the face but Jones launches him into the corner, nails a splash and then launches Waller across the ring.

Jones with big knees in the corner now. Jones beats Waller down some more and steps on his back for a pop. Jones with an elbow to the back of the head. Waller counters out of the corner but Jones catches him with a big sidewalk slam for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jones lands more offense. Waller unloads with strikes but Waller tosses him across the ring. Jones over-powers Waller and runs over him a few more times. Waller dodges a corner splash and nails a kick in the corner. Waller mounts Jones in the corner with right hands as fans count along with boos. Waller yanks the turnbuckle pad off to try and block a powerbomb but Jones still nails it for a close 2 count.

Jones charges for a splash in the corner but Waller moves and Jones hits the exposed turnbuckle. Waller follows up with his Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Waller dances around the ring as the boos continue. Styles appears on the big screen to a pop, thanking Waller for stopping by RAW. AJ says Waller got what he wanted, attention, but the wrong kind. AJ says he will be at New Year’s Evil next week and it’s time for Waller to put up or shut up. Waller throws a fit to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez. Jade says they can co-exist against Toxic Attraction tonight but next week it’s every woman for herself. Gonzalez agrees. Io Shirai walks up and mentions wanting her rematch for the title and Gonzalez says maybe they can have it after she wins the title next week. Kay Lee Ray walks up and she also wants a title shot. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears on the screen behind them and taunts them all for wanting a shot at her. Rose says she will give her girls the night off tonight, and there will be a tag team match with Jade and Gonzalez vs. KLR and Shirai. The winning team is the team who gets to challenge her in the Triple Threat at New Year’s Evil. McKenzie says this will be the main event tonight.

– Grayson Waller is backstage ranting about AJ Styles and how the camera needs to stay on him. He is upset about AJ ruining his celebration. Waller bumps into MSK and tells them to go screw themselves. Waller keeps walking.

– We get a brief vignette for Tiffany Stratton, who will be making her in-ring debut tonight. Her daddy told her it’s time for her to take NXT over, and daddy is never wrong, but is NXT ready? Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.