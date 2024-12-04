WWE NXT Results – December 3, 2024

Tonight on NXT, Eric Bischoff comes back to WWE TV to meet with Trick Williams and Ridge Holland, the final entrant in both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Match will be determined as we have the Men’s and Women’s Last Chance Fatal Fourway Match, Gigi Dolin is back in action and more!

Match 1 – Women’s Last Chance Fatal 4-Way Iron Survivor Match: Jaida Parker -vs- Wren Sinclair w/Charlie Dempsey -vs- Cora Jade -vs- Kelani Jordan

The bell rings and the four women start brawling. Jordan takes down all women and attacks Jaida Parker. Sinclair comes in and rolls them up and Jade comes in and takes out Sinclair. Jade is thrown outside the ring, and Sinclair is sent outside the ring and Jordan takes out Parker and sends her outside. Outside the ring, Jade attacks Jordan and Jordan hits a moonsault off the barricade. In the ring, Jade dropkicks Jordan and Parker, and Sinclair comes in for a roll up but doesn’t get the three count. Jade dropkicks Jordan and Sinclair. Parker attacks Jade and sits on Jade and Sinclair in the corner and we go to commercial.

We’re back and Parker and Jordan are up on the turnbuckle. Jade comes and powerbombs them off the turnbuckle. Jade knees all three of her opponents and Jordan catches Jade and powerbombs her in the middle of the ring. Kelani goes for a near fall, as does Sinclair. Parker slams Sinclair on the mat and covers her but Jade splashes off the ropes and breaks the pin. Jade and Jordan go at it and take eachother down. Sinclair takes out Jade and Parker comes and hits and falcon arrow in Sinclair and covers her for a near fall. Jordan and Parker are in the corner and Jordan splashes on Sinclair and Parker and covers them but Jade breaks up the pin. Jade sends Jordan outside the ring and in the ring Sinclair and Jade battle it out until Jordan comes back in the ring and clotheslines Jade and Sinclair. Jordan hits a 450 Splash on Jade and covers her but Parker breaks up the pin. Lola Vice comes down and goes to take out Parker but hits Sinclair instead who falls on Jade and gets the pin.

Winner: Wren Sinclair

Sarah Schreiber is talking with Eddy Thorpe about knocking down Ava. Lexis King interrupts and talks smack to Eddy Thorpe.

Jaida Parker comes out to the ring and calls out Lola Vice and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, and the ropes are removed from the ring and Parker wants her underground match now. Ava comes out and says that Parker -vs- Vice this Saturday at Deadline. Vice comes out and Parker and Lola talk smack on each other and Parker knocks out Vice with an elbow to her face.

Brinley Reece, Karmen Petrovic and Dion Lennox are talking backstage about the Ashante Thee Adonis, and Petrovic gets flowers from Adonis.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer are talking backstage and they discuss having to compete in two matches on Saturday if Axiom wins his Last Chance Match.

Match 2 – Number One Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

The Battle Royal starts and all the men are beating each other up. Tyson Dupont is eliminated by Hank and Tank. Luca Crusafino is eliminated and Tavion Heights is eliminated. Briggs is eliminated. Stacks is eliminated so The D’Angelo Family has been eliminated.

Back from commercial and a bunch of guys have been eliminated. Gallus and Hank & Tank are the only two full teams in the Battle Royal. Tyriek Igwe is eliminated. Hank is eliminated. Wolfgang is eliminated and Mark Coffey is eliminated. Tank is eliminated and Lucien Price is eliminated. Myles Borne is the winner.

Winner: No Quarter Catch Crew

We see a split screen of Trick Williams and Ridge Holland walking backstage. And we see Eric Bischoff making his way to the ring.

Eric Bischoff comes out to the ring to moderate the confrontation between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. Bischoff gets in the mic and rattles off all his accolades. Ridge Holland comes out first, followed by Trick Williams. Bischoff hypes up both Holland and Williams. Holland says he will squeeze Williams’ throat and win the championship. Williams tells Holland that he’s bland, and has no charisma. Holland says he has proved himself when he beat Williams, and he says they came up differently. Williams was a football star and Holland played a mans sport, Rugby. He tells Williams his flashiness and his fancy resume won’t help him and Holland says he will come out on top. Williams attacks Holland and they end up outside the ring. Holland hits a cradle DDT on Williams on the announce table. Refs and officials and medical run down and get Williams on a stretcher.

Sarah Schreiber gives us an update on Trick Williams and his title match on Saturday. We are told they don’t know what this means for Williams’ match at Deadline.

Match 3: Karmen Petrovic -vs- Nikkita Lyons

The bell rings and the women go to kick each other but they miss. Lyons gets some kicks on Petrovic sending her to the mat. Petrovic comes back and gets Lyons in the corner. Lyons hits Petrovic with a huge kick and chokes her on the ropes. Lyons punches Petrovic in the corner and Petrovic fights back with a slap and kick and covers Lyons for a near fall. Lyons gets Petrovic on the mat and covers her for a two count. Lyons slaps Petrovic in a headlock and Petrovic fights of it. Petrovic gets Lyons down and unleashes a bunch of punches and kicks. Petrovic covers Lyon for a two count. Petrovic gets German suplexed by Lyons and Lyons misses a splash onto Petrovic. Ashante comes down and Lyons punches him and this distracts Lyons and Petrovic hits the silent slice for the win.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic

Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Nico are backstage and they talk about creating a great team. He says they’re missing one piece – Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley walk by and Spears tells Dolin he’s excited for her to be back and he will be watching her.

No Quarter Catch Crew are celebrating. The talk about bringing gold to NQCC on Saturday.

Match 4: Gigi Dolin w/Tatum Paxley -vs- Izzy Dame

The bell rings and Dolin gets Dame on the mat with a snapmare. Dame gets Dolin in a wrist lock and Dolin gets Dame down on the mat. Dame charges at Dolin and Dolin gets Dame on the ground with a headscissor take down. Dolin covers for a near fall. Shawn Spears comes out to watch Dolin and Dame is able to get the better of Dolin and slam her a few times and gets her out of the ring. Dame goes outside the ring and betas on Dolin and takes out Paxley. In the ring, Dame kicks Dolin and covers for a two count. Dame gets Dolin in a Boston crab but Dolin breaks the hold. Dolin punches Dame and gets her down for a two count, and Dame rolls up Dolin for a two count. Gigi gets the pin with the Gigi Driver.

Winner: Gigi Dolin

Sarah Schreiber is talking to Je’Von Evans and he talks about Uncle Ceddy winning the qualifier. X-Pac approaches Evans and tells him he has his support and to win the match at Deadline.

Match 5 – Men’s Iron Survivor Last Chance Qualifier Match: Lexis King -vs- Cedric Alexander -vs- Eddy Thorpe -vs- Axiom w/Nathan Frazer

Ethan Page is at ringside, and Wes Lee is watching from the balcony and Je’Von Evans is in the crowd watching. The bell rings and the men go at. Axiom and Thorpe go at it. King kicks Axiom and Thorpe and makes quick work of Ceddy. Thorpe throws Axiom in the air and Axiom drop kicks King and he’s sent outside the ring. In the ring, Ceddy and Thorpe go at it. Axiom breaks a pin and he and Ceddy now punch each other in the ring. Axiom and Alexander both suicide dive onto King and Thorpe. Ceddy drops Axiom and covers for the win but it’s broken up by King and Thorpe and we go to a commercial break.

We are back from the break, Thorpe is on the top rope and Axiom, Alexander and King superplex him off the top turnbuckle. King beats on Axiom and Alexander and covers Alexander for a two count. Axiom and Alexander are on the outside and King hits a Swanton Bomb onto Alexander and Axiom. In the ring, King covers Alexander but Thorpe breaks the pin. Thorpe then unleashes on the men and hits Axiom with a driver and covers for near fall. Axiom takes out Alexander and King and hits a top rope Spanish Fly for a two count. Alexander breaks the pin and takes out Thorpe and Alexander and battles King in the ring and hits a driver for a two count. Axiom kicks King and covers him for the win, but Thorpe pulls Axiom out of the ring and covers King for the win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

Robert Stone and Stevie Turner are on a videochat with Ava who is at the hospital with Trick Williams. She informs us that Williams still wants to go ahead with his match against Ridge Holland.

We see Roxanne Perez walking backstage heading to the ring.

Cora Jade is with Robert Stone and Stevie Turner and she’s complaining about losing her match. Eddy Thorpe stops by and asks them to tell Ava that she did the right thing by not suspending him and how he’s going to win the Iron Survivor Match.

Roxanne Perez’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring. She talks about Deadline and the Iron Survivor Match for the women. She talks about her win, and how it changed everything for her. She says she will win against whoever wins the Iron Survivor Match. She goes down the line and talks smack about each woman and how she can beat Wren Sinclair, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. Sol Ruca comes out to confront Roxanne, Zaria’s music hits and she comes out to the ring, Stephanie Vaquer’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring, Giulia makes her way to the ring as well to her theme music. Roxanne tells the women they have to get through each other before they can get to her. The women all battle each other and Perez sneaks out of the ring but is attacked by Wren Sinclair.

Backstage, we see Eddy Thorpe laid out and the show goes off the air.

(Credit: TZC of Rajah.com)