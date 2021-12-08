LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 7, 2021

– The post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from Sunday’s WarGames event. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. This is their first night without WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who has moved on to spend more time with her kids and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Steel Cage Match: Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We go right to the ring and out comes Von Wagner to boos. Kyle O’Reilly suddenly attacks from behind as fans go wild. O’Reilly beats Wagner around the ringside, and into the Steel Cage. The cage door is locked and the bell rings. O’Reilly unloads in the corner with kicks. Kyle charges again but Wagner levels him with a strike. Fans boo Wagner.

Wagner rams Kyle into the corner and beats him down. Wagner keeps control until Kyle ties his arm up and works him over. Kyle goes for the arm again but Wagner turns it into a back suplex in the middle of the ring. Fans boo louder. Kyle dodges a diving headbutt, then grounds Wagner with a knee to the back, and more strikes and more knees into the ribs. Kyle with two more big charging knees to keep Wagner down.

Kyle grabs at Wagner’s face a bit and man-handles him some but Wagner fights up and out, leveling O’Reilly again and pounding him to keep him down. Fans chant “you suck!” at Wagner now. Wagner with another big slam as “you still suck!” chants go on. Wagner keeps O’Reilly down with boots. More back and forth now but Wagner overpowers and keeps control. Wagner with a slam in the middle of the ring and the headbutt. Fans rally for Kyle now as Wagner grounds him on the mat. O’Reilly starts to fade but fans continue chanting his name and rallying.

Wagner rolls Kyle over for 2 but continues holding him on the mat. Kyle fades some more as the referee checks on him. O’Reilly finally fights to his feet but Wagner is still on his back. O’Reilly finally breaks the grip with back elbows. O’Reilly with kicks now. Wagner ends up lifting Kyle for a powerbomb, holding him there and ramming him into the steel wall, then going for the powerbomb to the mat but O’Reilly turns it into a DDT. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.