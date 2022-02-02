WWE NXT Results – February 1, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as fans cheer in the crowd.

Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers)

We go right to the ring and out first comes Imperium as Alicia Taylor does the introductions – Gunther and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The Diamond Mine is out next – Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Ivy Nile and Malcolm Bivens.

The brawl immediately kicks off as The Diamond Mine enters the ring. The referee restores order and here we go. Brutus and Aichner go at it now. They collide with shoulders and keep at it. Brutus with a big gutwrench suplex. Julius tags in and they double team Aichner in the corner. Brutus comes back in and they go at it but Aichner catches him on his shoulders, then plants him in the mat.

Strong is still down on the floor from taking a big boot when the brawl kicked off. Barthel comes in for a quick double team, taking Brutus down by his arm and grounding him. Brutus and Barthel tangle but Barthel gets the upperhand. Brutus slams Barthel and mounts him with right hands. Julius tags back in as fans chant “WALTER!” now. The Creed Brothers double team Aichner as Julius takes back over and Bivens cheers them on.

More back and forth. Barthel with a big kick and more offense to Julius. Gunther tags in and goes at it with Julius now. Gunther drops Julius with one chop. Gunther with another big slam and boots to Julius. Barthel comes back in and covers Julius for 2, then grounds him with a hold. Julius finally launches Barthel with a slam.

Strong and Aichner tag in now. Strong runs wild and hits a big backbreaker, then knocks Gunther down on the apron but he stays up on one knee. Strong runs wild with elbows to Aichner. Gunther tags in and levels Strong with a clothesline as Strong hesitates, apparently due to a previous injury according to Barrett. Fans continue chanting for “WALTER!” as he stands tall over Strong, who is clutching his head. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Julius is going at it with Aichner. Julius with a slam for a 2 count. Brutus tags back in and Julius slams him on top of Aichner for a close 2 count. Brutus and Aichner are legal now. Brutus slides out of a hold and in comes Julius for the double team as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Gunther breaks Julius’ pin up with a chop to the back. Strong and Gunther unload with big chops in the middle of the ring now.

Strong blocks a powerbomb. Gunther blocks a jumping knee. They keep going and Strong levels Gunther in the middle of the ring as Bivens goes wild. Brutus holds Gunther while Strong works him over but the champs pull Strong to the floor and send him into the steel steps. Julius attacks to make the save, dropping Barthel, but Aichner drops him. Brutus runs over and drops Aichner.

Brutus returns to the ring but Gunther catches him in a Sleeper. Fans rally and Brutus breaks it. Gunther and Brutus go at it again. Gunther drops Brutus with a huge forearm to the chest. Gunther with a powerbomb to Brutus in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as fans chant “WALTER!” again and we go to replays. Imperium poses at the entrance-way as The Diamond Mine recovers in the ring and looks on.

– We see the video released online earlier today, showing LA Knight having words with Joe Gacy and Harland backstage as they interrupted his promo on Grayson Waller and his new bodyguard, Sanga. Knight vs. Gacy will take place later tonight.

– We see Toxic Attraction walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Gigi takes the mic and addresses Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, and says last week may be a fluke to some, but she sees it as their death sentence.

Jacy says they will defend the titles against Persia and Indi in two weeks at Vengeance Day. They will get their title shot, and Toxic Attraction will get their vengeance. The music interrupts and out comes Kay Lee Ray with her baseball bat. She wants a title shot but Rose tells her no. KLR is ready to have some fun and threatens to use the bat. Rose tells her to put the bat down, and Jayne and Dolin will leave. They head out as KLR puts the bat down and enters the ring to talk with Rose. KLR brings up her record-breaking NXT UK Women’s Title reign and says she deserves this.

Rose only wants to talk about herself and doesn’t care about any of that. Rose goes on bragging about her accomplishments, her magazine covers and everything else. Rose says she is the epitome of what women want to be, and what men want to be with. KLR says none of that compares with her 649-day title reign and how she dominated an entire continent, which she did while Rose was slipping at WrestleMania and sucking the face of current RAW Tag Team Champion Otis. Rose says yes but look at her now, she is the hottest thing in WWE.

Rose goes on and says all the talent in the world will not replace this… she shows off. KLR says she will have her title match by the end of the night. Rose says that’s doubtful. KLR slaps Rose to the mat. Dolin and Jayne rush the ring but KLR retreats and scares them off with her bat.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cora Jade. She asks Jade why she wants this match with Raquel Gonzalez tonight. Jade wants to prove she is tough enough. She goes on about facing Gonzalez tonight and says she might get her ass kicked, but she will give Gonzalez all she has and prove to her she has what it takes to compete with the best here in NXT, and that they can with The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after she proves herself. Gonzalez walks up and says Jade can still back out of the match, but Jade is ready to lock up.

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Raquel Gonzalez. She poses on the apron and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see video from “moments ago” where Toxic Attraction was leaving in the parking lot. The camera man asked NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose if she’d changed her mind about Kay Lee Ray’s title shot. Rose went on about why she’s not granting the title shot, as Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin get into their SUV and wait. Rose tries to get in the truck but the doors are locked. She tells them to unlock the doors but KLR appears in the driver’s seat and says she’s going for a ride. KLR speeds off with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in the back as Rose screams at them. We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade.

Jade and Gonzalez face off after the bell. Jade runs into Gonzalez and goes down. Gonzalez says something about wasting her time. They go at it and Gonzalez levels Jade. Gonzalez rag-dolls Jade some but she gets free. Jade mounts some offense an dropkicks Gonzalez into the corner. Jade keeps fighting but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air. Gonzalez dumps her to the mat for a 2 count. Gonzalez works Jade around the ring and beats her up in the corner, rag-dolling her and yelling in her face.

Jade fights out but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air with a big tilt-a-whirl sideslam. Jade kicks out at 2. Gonzalez dumps Jade on her head again for another 2 count. Gonzalez grounds Jade now as fans do dueling chants. Gonzalez keeps control and puts Jade on her shoulders for a submission, then rams her into the corner. Gonzalez puts Jade up top and talks trash but Jade slaps her. Jade leaps but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air.

The feed goes to black, perhaps for a wardrobe malfunction as they struggle up on Gonzalez’s shoulders. They keep brawling and the feed cuts to black two more times. It looks like the malfunction is Gonzalez, not Jade. Jade mounts some offense now and nails an enziguri. Jade leaps with a jumping knee but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air, then drives her into the middle of the ring with the Chingona Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Gonzalez stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Gonzalez walks over and helps Jade up, and shakes her hand. Gonzalez says, “let’s go win this,” in an apparent reference to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– We get a new Sarray vignette with her new gimmick. She is returning tonight.

– Back from the break and we get a video from Pete Dunne. He taunts Tony D’Angelo and brags about the recent attack on his arm with the cricket bat. Dunne goes on and challenges Tony D to a Steel Cage match.

Sarray vs. Kayla Inlay

We see the new schoolgirl version of Sarray walking backstage. She apparently pulls out the sun necklace left to her by her grandmother in Japan, and uses that to transform into a NXT Superstar, with new hair and makeup, and bright ring attire. She heads to the ring as the music hits. Enhancement talent Kayla Inlay waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Kayla slaps Sarray’s hand when they go to do a handshake, and it apparently hurt Sarray. They lock up and go at it. Sarray mounts offense first and does a kip-up for a pop, then she poss. Sarray with a back splash into the corner. Sarray tosses Kayla by her arms a few times, sending her across the ring. Sarray gets another pop but misses in the corner when she charges. Kayla works her over and takes control now. Kayla grounds Sarray in the middle of the ring.

McKenzie checks in from backstage and says Kay Lee Ray has driven back to the arena to find NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, but there’s no sign of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Sarray turns it around on Kayla with big strikes to the face.

Sarray keeps control and nails a double stomp. Sarray keeps Kayla against the ropes with a boot, then nails a running Sunray Dropkick to the face. Sarray dumps Kayla on her head with a suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Sarray

– After the match, Sarray stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans chant for Sarray to end the segment.

– We get a vignette with Duke Hudson talking about his recent attack on Dante Chen. He was addicted to gambling before but now he’s just here to make people suffer. He says he’s done playing games and is now only addicted to inflicting pain. Hudson says when you take matters into your own hands, you take luck out of the picture.

– We see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is warming up when Tommaso Ciampa approaches in the locker room. Breakker thanks Ciampa for his recent help. Ciampa says you don’t understand it until you have been there. Ciampa says Breakker is now in a small circle of people who understands that. He mentions respect and wants to make sure Breakker remains NXT Champion. Breakker gets them hyped up for tonight’s match and says they are going to rip Legado del Fantasma in half.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Williams speaks first and says Cameron Grimes isn’t ready for The A Champion, and is better off wasting his time in the back playing poker. Hays says the old him would come out and verbally put Grimes in the grave. He says while the fans don’t see Grimes as a threat to him, he actually does. Hayes says believe it or not, he does see Grimes as a threat, so he’s going harder in the gym and harder in the ring. He goes on talking trash about Grimes until the music interrupts and out he comes.

Grimes has words with Trick and Hayes as the fans pop for Grimes’ insults. Hayes talks about how he will beat Grimes at Vengeance Day. Hayes and Trick exit the ring but Grimes stops them and says the match at Vengeance Day will be a one-star match because he’s the only star in the match, and he’s going straight to the moon. Fans pop for Grimes as his music hits to end the segment.

– Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage going over possible tag team names. Malik and Blade are still obsessed with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Enofe asks Blade what would he say if Mandy came in here right now. Rose stumbles into the room and falls on Blade’s lap. Kay Lee Ray chases her into the room with her baseball bat. Enofe wants to go watch the fight but Blade needs a minute because he’s unable to stand up. Barrett says the competition to get a date with Rose is… stiffening.

LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with The Diamond Mine, who is confident about bouncing back from the loss to Imperium and beating them next time. The Grizzled Young Veterans show up and taunt The Diamond Mine over next week’s Dusty Classic semi-finals match. We go back to the ring and Joe Gacy is out with Harland. The bell rings and Knight unloads on Gacy. Knight with a neckbreaker and stomps in the corner as fans chant along with him.

Knight with a running knee to the face of Gacy as fans cheer him on. Gacy counters in the corner and hits a clothesline, then a big Uranage. Gacy takes control and grounds Knight now as fans rally for him. Gacy with more offense, then a belly-to-back suplex as fans boo him. They go on and Knight side-steps from the corner, then nails a jumping neckbreaker. Knight gets hyped up and connects with more offense for a pop.

Knight goes to the floor but here comes Sanga, Grayson Waller’s new bodyguard. Knight turns around and stares at Sanga. Waller then appears and nails a big Stunner to Knight on the floor while the referee is distracted. Fans chant “asshole!” at Waller now. The referee counts but Knight makes it back in at the 9 count. Gacy immediately levels Knight with his handspring clothesline finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Harland and Gacy leave as Waller and Sanga enter the ring now. Waller yells at Knight about how this is his ring and he owns NXT, and Knight can do nothing about it. Knight attacks Waller but Sanga stops him and drives him into the mat. Waller says if Knight can beat Sanga next week, then maybe he will think about getting rid of the restraining order. Fans continue chanting “asshole!” at Waller to end the segment.

– We see Wendy Choo walking backstage. Tiffany Stratton is shown watching her in the background. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Von Wagner is with Robert Stone. Stone says before he was focused on entertainment side of the business and he had aligned himself with talent he thought would take him to the top, but then he laid his eyes on Von Wagner and decided he needed to connect with him. Stone says he gladly paid Wagner’s fines, and would do it over and over again in the future because Wagner is the future, he’s a future NXT Champion, future WWE Champion, future WWE Universal Champion. Stone says the question is, who can stop him? Nobody because this is Von Wagner’s world. Wagner adds that we are all just living in it.

Amari Miller vs. Wendy Choo

We go back to the ring and Amari Miller is making her entrance. We see video from earlier today where Tiffany Stratton told Amari Miller that NXT is for athletes, not people like Wendy Choo. Stratton promised to take Miller on a shopping spree if she beats Choo. Miller seems down for the challenge and says she will think about it. We go back to the ring and out comes Choo.

The bell rings and Choo ducks, and goes to the mat to stretch out. She then acts as if she’s napping. Miller approaches but gets kicked away. Choo takes her down and holds her leg in a “sleeper” hold. Miller shows frustration but can’t get free. They tangle and Choo back-slides her, then nails a dropkick into the corner.

Choo with more offense. She drops an elbow with her hands folded for a nap. Miller kicks out at 2. Miller sweeps the leg out and keeps control for a 2 count. Miller grounds Choo with a submission now. Choo turns it back around with a big overhead suplex, then another big suplex. Choo with more unique offense. Miller breaks free from a sleeper, then hits a Codebreaker for a 2 count.

Stratton comes walking out and slides Miller her credit card, but this just distracts her. Choo rolls her for a 2 count. Choo comes right back and clotheslines Miller for the pin to win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

– After the match, Choo stands tall as her music hits. Choo exits the ring as Stratton comes in and yells at Miller about how they had a deal. Stratton wants her credit card back. Miller doesn’t have it as she points at Choo. Choo raises the credit card at the entrance-way and smiles. Stratton throws a fit in the ring.

– Persia Pirotta is backstage looking at Duke Hudson’s Instagram. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis approach. Indi and Persia are happy about their title shot at Vengeance Day. Indi sees Persia looking at Duke’s page and tells her to be careful with him because she thinks he’s trouble. Lumis also doesn’t approve of Duke, giving him a thumbs down, but he is Persia’s kind of guy. Brooks Jensen walks up and says he wants his relationship with Kayden Carter to be just like InDex… maybe not just like them, but similar. Indi gives him some advice and says guys talking too much is a turn-off. She points to Dexter’s silence and they head off to the hot tub. Jensen starts rambling again and Persia walks off to meet someone else.

– We get a vignette for Draco Anthony, a former U.S. Marine. He will make his NXT debut tonight, and says his actions speak louder than your words. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from Nikkita Lyons. She says she came from the world of entertainment – her dad a bassist, and her mom a mom beautiful groupie and she… is the end result. She grew up in a van, traveling from coast to coast while her dad worked from every cent he earned. People complained she was learning life skills from shady promoters and degenerate, which might be true, but it led her to this moment where she’s writing her own lyrics. She raps some and says she is now in NXT, the most competitive women’s division. If she attacks the ring like she attacks a track, the rest of the ladies better watch out for this lion’s roar.

– McKenzie is backstage with Sarray, who is back to wearing her toned down look. She thanks her grandmother and says with his necklace, she can do anything. Dakota Kai walks up and mocks Sarray, saying she can tell the necklace is important to her, but as the Warrior of The Sun, Sarray should know that the sun always sets on a relationship no matter how strong it is.

Andre Chase vs. Draco Anthony

We go back to the ring and Andre Chase is out with Bodhi Hayward. The rest of Chase University is in the crowd. Draco Anthony waits across the ring for his NXT TV debut.

The bell rings and they go at it. Chase with a teachable moment early on. Bodhi waves the Chase U flag at ringside while the student section chants from the crowd. Draco drops Chase with a shoulder but Chase comes back with an inverted Atomic Drop. Chase levels Draco again with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Draco counters Chase with a big powerslam.

Draco rocks Chase and delivers a knee to the gut. Draco with a running knee into the corner, then a big shoulder thrust. Draco sends Chase into the turnbuckles, then hits an Exploder suplex for a 2 count as fans do dueling chants. Draco with a knee tot he back now, grounding Chase. Chase finally counters and mounts offense now. He keeps stomping as his students chant along. Chase sends Draco into the corner but runs into boots and goes down.

Draco snatches the flag from Bodhi and the student section boos him. Draco stomps the flag and wipes his boot on it for more boos. He goes to snap the flag but Bodhi snatches it from him from the apron, allowing Chase to attack and unload in the corner. Chase snaps and unloads on Draco as the referee warns him. Chase plants Draco face-first into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Andre Chase

– After the match, Chase stands tall with Bodhi as the music hits. Chase yells out and warns Von Wagner that he has a Chase U sized ass whopping coming soon.

– Mandy Rose is still running from Kay Lee Ray in the back. She’s tired and stops for drink of water in a kitchen area. KLR pours pasta all over here, then throws a cake at her. Rose asks why KLR is doing this to her. KLR says she knows exactly what she wants. KLR stalks Rose in the kitchen area some more to end the segment.

Legado del Fantasma vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-finals are confirmed for next week – The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. MSK. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to a pop. Wilde starts off with Ciampa but gets taken down. They get right back up and tangle. Wilde and Ciampa taunt each other after a stalemate. Ciampa kicks Wilde and attacks, dropping him with a shoulder.

Ciampa gets the upperhand now and mocks Wilde’s earlier dance moves. Mendoza comes in now and brawls with Ciampa. Mendoza turns it around with a dropkick and stiff chops in the corner. Ciampa fights back but Mendoza keeps chopping. Ciampa drops Mendoza in the corner and stomps away for a pop. Ciampa goes for the running knee but Mendoza retreats to the floor for a breather as Santos and Lopez yell at Ciampa.

Wilde and Breakker tag in. Fans bark for the champ as he goes at it with Wilde. Bron with a headlock. They run the ropes and Wilde drops down but Breakker drops on top of him and rolls him round, then rolls him back to his feet for a long, stalling vertical suplex. Ciampa runs in to stop Mendoza from breaking the suplex up. Ciampa then raises Mendoza up into a long vertical suplex while Breakker has Wilde in the air. Fans cheer them on as they both slam their opponents at once. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Breakker has Wilde grounded as fans do dueling chants. They get up and Bron knocks Wilde to the floor, right at Santos’ feet. Bron comes out and has a brief staredown with Santos. Bron rolls Wilde back in but Wilde distracts the referee, allowing Santos to launch Bron into the steel ring steps. Ciampa runs over to assist Bron but Wilde brings him back in and stomps away. Wilde with a big running boot to Bron’s face. Fans do more dueling chants. Mendoza tags in as they double team Bron in their corner now. Legado with more quick tags and double teaming to Bron in their corner. Wilde and Mendoza with a double suplex in the middle of the ring but Bron kicks out at 2. Wilde with more offense on Bron. Wilde grounds Bron again and talks some trash.

Fans chant “we want Ciampa!” now as others chant for Legado. Bron overpowers and slams Wilde for a big pop and some more barking from the crowd. Ciampa tags in and unloads on Wilde, then Mendoza as he comes in. Ciampa runs wild and nails a double flying clothesline on both opponents. Bron tags in and Ciampa launches Wilde into a big Spinebuster by Breakker. Bron grabs Wilde while Santos gets on the apron to talk trash, distracting Bron. Mendoza tags in and nails a missile dropkick to Bron while he’s distracted.

Mendoza comes off the top with a big moonsault to Bron but he kicks out at 2. Legado del Fantasma can’t believe it. Breakker and Mendoza tangle some more now. Bron comes out of nowhere with a big Spear but Wilde breaks the pin up. Ciampa sends Wilde to the floor, then rocks Mendoza with a big knee to the head. Wilde climbs to the top but Ciampa jumps to the apron and shoves him off the top, sending him crashing through a table down below.

The table is smashed and fans go wild. Bron immediately follows up and presses Mendoza high in the air, turning that into a powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa.

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as the music hits. Ciampa brings him the NXT Title belt into the ring and fans cheer them on. Mendoza is laid out in the ring. Escobar stands on the apron while Breakker lays the NXT Title belt down in between them, telling him to come in and fight. Escobar seethes and says they will do this on his time. We go to replays. Breakker and Ciampa continue their celebration and exit the ring.

– Kay Lee Ray chases NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose into the ring. Rose is crawling with her title but she’s almost out of it. KLR threatens Rose with her baseball bat and says she wants the title shot next week. Rose pleads with her to put the bat down and says she will give her the match. KLR does, but then superkicks her and lays her out with the KLR Bomb for a pop. KLR grabs the title belt and poses over Rose with it as NXT goes off the air and Vic confirms the title match.