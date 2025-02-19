WWE NXT Results – February 18, 2025

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Oba Femi & Moose Segment

Oba Femi: Let’s get straight to business. You see, those four fools that jumped me at Vengeance Day, right after my match, they made one very big mistake. One very big mistake, they didn’t finish the job. They hit me with their last show, with their best show, and I’m standing here, unfazed. So, why don’t you four fools come down to this ring, and finish what you started? I’ll wait.

Moose: Oba, I just burst the bubble you’ve been living in, because I’m the one man you can’t rule over.

Oba Femi: In that place, you’re the man, that’s your bubble. In here, I am inevitable.

Moose: Oba, this has to happen. Oba Femi versus Moose.

Oba Femi: Don’t worry, it will.

– We head back to AVA’s office where Eddy Thorpe is already opining for another NXT Title opportunity after defeating Trick Williams in the Strap Match at Vengeance Day. Eddy says that it was the biggest victory of his career, so he deserves another title shot. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon joins the conversation. AVA refuses to attend their party. Eddy says that Mr. Chase would ruin their lives just like he did Chase U’s. Uriah feels like Mr. Chase would’ve whooped Eddy’s ass in the strap match. On behalf of Mr. Chase, Kale Dixon challenges Eddy to a match for later on tonight.

First Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante THEE Adonis In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Jordan ducks a clothesline from Parker. Rockers Punches. Petrovic with two toe kicks. Meeting Of The Minds. Rollup Exchange. Parker with forearm shivers. Parker whips Jordan across the ring. Parker drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan leapfrogs over Parker. Jordan dropkicks Parker to the floor. Jordan dumps Petrovic out of the ring. Jordan with The Quebrada to the outside. Jordan is fired up. Jordan slams Parker’s head on the ring apron. Jordan rolls Parker back into the ring. Jordan throws Petrovic into the ringside barricade. Forearm Exchange. Parker talks smack to Jordan. Parker puts her knee on the back of Jordan’s neck. Parker whips Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Parker with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Jordan. Parker with The Inverted Vertical Suplex.

Petrovic kicks Parker in the gut. Petrovic hammers down on the back of Parker’s neck. Petrovic with a Running Hurricanrana in the ropes. Jordan punches Petrovic in the back. Jordan with a Rebound Guillotine Leg Drop. Parker attacks Jordan from behind. Parker goes for another Inverted Vertical Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan turns a Reverse DDT into a Leg Lariat for a two count. Parker catches Jordan in mid-air. Parker gets Jordan tied up in the tree of woe. Parker slaps Jordan in the ribs. Parker with The Samoan Drop. Jordan breaks up the cover with The Frog Splash. Third Forearm Exchange. Jordan uppercuts Petrovic. Jordan with a Modified Side Russian Leg Sweep. Jordan puts Parker on the top turnbuckle. Parker with a straight right hand.

Petrovic with two running forearm smashes. Petrovic follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Petrovic with Two Stratusfactions for a two count. Parker responds with a knife edge chop. Parker nails Jordan with The Hypnotic. Parker drives Petrovic back first into the apron. Parker rolls Petrovic back into the ring. Parker slaps Petrovic in the chest. Parker delivers The Teardrop. Adonis pulls Petrovic out of the ring. Jordan and Parker are trading back and forth shots. Parker with The SuperPlex. Parker with another chop. Parker follows that with another Teardrop. Parker wasted time gloating too much. Petrovic connects with The Assisted Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory. After the match, Parker goes after Petrovic. Parker and Jordan starts brawling towards the backstage area. Fatal Influence gangs up on Petrovic. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Jordynne Grace storms into the ring to make the save.

Jordynne Grace: I came to NXT to be part of the best women’s division in wrestling. And now that I’m in the middle of it, I don’t want to waste a single second. You three clearly want to fight, and so do we. So, tonight, let’s fight.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via Pinfall

Second Match: Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Meta Four

Sol Ruca and Lash Legend will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend backs Ruca into the turnbuckles. Ruca avoids The Pump Kick. Legend side steps a dropkick from Ruca. Legend goes for an Elbow Drop, but Ruca ducks out of the way. Ruca applies a side headlock. Legend tags in Jackson. Legend whips Ruca across the ring. Jackson with a drop toe hold. Legend with a Running Elbow Drop. Jackson follows that with a low dropkick for a two count. Ruca blocks a boot from Jackson. Ruca with a Vertical Suplex. Ruca pops back on her feet. Ruca with The Handstand Double Knee Drop for a two count. Ruca sends Jackson to the corner. Ruca with a running elbow smash. Ruca tags in Zaria. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Legend pulls Jackson off Zaria’s shoulders. Forearm Exchange. Stereo Press Slams. That leads us to a huge standoff with Zaria and Legend.

Zaria HeadButts Legend. Legend catches Ruca in mid-air. Ruca with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Jackson with The Missile Dropkick. Jackson lands The Suicide Dive. Meta Four has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Legend goes for a Bodyslam, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Ruca thrust kicks the midsection of Legend. Ruca hammers down on the back of Legend’s neck. Ruca unloads three knife edge chops. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Legend. Ruca with a Springboard Polish Hammer. Zaria and Jackson are tagged in. Zaria with two clotheslines. Zaria with a Pump Kick to Legend. Zaria follows that with Three Body Avalanches. Zaria side steps Legend into Jackson. Zaria Spears Jackson.

Zaria with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Zaria tags in Ruca. Jackson with a JawBreaker. Ruca with Two SuperKicks. German Suplex/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Legend drags Jackson to their corner. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend goes for a Chokeslam, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca with a Hurricanrana. Legend denies The Sol Snatcher. Legend catches Ruca in mid-air. Legend goes for a Modified Gory Bomb, but Ruca counters with a Twisting Arm-Drag. Ruca dropkicks Legend. Zaria and Jackson are tagged in. Double Toe Kick to Jackson. Jackson fires back with a flurry of bodyshots. Jackson with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination for a two count. Legend tags herself in. Zaria kicks Jackson in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Pump Kick. Double HeadButt. Legend fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Legend tags in Jackson. Zaria launches Jackson into Legend. Zaria delivers another Spear. Zaria hits The F5. Zaria tags in Ruca. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca & Zaria via Pinfall

– Sarah Schrieber had a backstage interview with Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. Wes talked about the unpredictable nature of NXT’s current landscape. You never know who’s going to show up. You never know who’s going to stab who in the parking lot. Wes knows that him and his crew will be ready to capitalize on the opportunities that are presented to them.

Ricky Saints Contract Signing

AVA: Ladies and gentlemen, the hottest free agent in professional wrestling, himself. Welcome to NXT.

Ricky Saints: That’s me. Thank you, AVA, I appreciate it. I want to say, I haven’t been here for too long, but, man, NXT is amazing. And before I get started, and before I sign, can I talk to y’all for a minute, because there’s some things I would like to get off my chest. People talk about making it in NXT is the dream, but no, no, no, no, for me, it’s reality. Standing right here is reality. Main Eventing every NXT PLE, that’s reality. Winning the NXT Championship, that’s reality, baby. And the absolute truth about all of this is that I am the man in NXT. And I am going to do what I do always, to the best of my ability, and that’s show up and show out, because right now, the revolution begins. So, let’s go ahead, and get this pen to paper.

Ethan Page: Wow, wow, wow. I am absolutely impressed. I’m impressed. You shocked the world, appearing in NXT. And now you’re standing in the middle of an NXT ring, about to sign your NXT contract. Let me guess, in that contract, somewhere it says that your first match here will be for an NXT Championship, right? Dude, you’re a genius, an actual genius. You’re following the Ethan Page Playbook, to a tee. But I wanted to come out here, as your friend, to tell you, face-to-face, there’s only one Ethan Page, pal, and he’s right here.

Ricky Saints: Wow, I really got you in your feelings, huh, that’s crazy. Is it because that I showed up, and you know that the spotlight is not big enough for the both of us, is that what it is? Because I can tell you, right now, you’re wearing your insecurities as tight as you got that jacket on. And you should know me well enough, my man, that I walk the walk, and I talk the talk, and I’m here to take this place to a whole another level.

Ethan Page: Oh, you’re going to take this place to another level? As big of a superstar as you are, even you won’t be able to reach the bar that I set for people coming into NXT.

Ricky Saints: Well, listen, I don’t think we should be doing this right now. Right now, is a time for celebration, man. Me, celebrating the fact that I’m signing with the hottest pro wrestling brand, right now. And you, Ethan, oh my god, you did it, your big victory over Je’Von Evans at Vengeance Day, go you, go you, man. We should be celebrating that, because here’s one thing I know. Je’Von showed that he got that dog in him. And one thing is this, people like Je’Von always come around to whoop that ass.

Ethan Page: Look everybody, another superstar coming to the rescue of Je’Von Evans. I’m sure Je’Von couldn’t walk himself out of the venue, Saturday. And if I was a betting man, which I am.

– Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page starts brawling in the crowd.

Ricky Saints: Well, I wasn’t wrong, so back to what I was going to do before I got interrupted.

Wes Lee: Hey, cut the music, cut my music. Look, I know who you are. Now, you’re also new around here, so I’m going to give you a pass for what happened earlier. But you’ve got to understand that there’s some rules around here, dog. And the number one rule is, you don’t disrespect Wes Lee, alright. Now, signing this contract might be a good idea, but AVA, if he does, know that I want to be the first one that shows him the ropes around here, and welcome him to NXT.

AVA: If that’s something that you want, then we certainly can make that happen.

Ricky Saints: AVA, is everybody around here always angry, all the time, what is this?

Wes Lee: I’m not angry, dog, I’m just letting you know that this is a promise, this is how it’s going to be. So, go ahead and sign the contract.

Ricky Saints: Either way, you and Ethan, y’all are like two peas in a pod, y’all always talking above your limit. So let me tell you this, I’m going to do you one better, actually. Next week, you and I, how about that?

Wes Lee: Just sign the contract, dog. Just sign the contract. But just know that this is going to be a one and done.

Ricky Saints: I’m going to give you this fair warning. Next week, you’re going to be welcomed to The Revolution.

Ricky punches Lee. Ricky clotheslines Lee over the top rope. Ricky finally signs his contract.

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Fraxiom. They’re still trying to figure out more information about the four guys who attacked them after their match at Vengeance Day. No Quarter Catch Crew joins the conversation. Just because they want a tag team title shot doesn’t mean they’ll get one. NQCC instead proceeds to challenge The Hardy Boyz to a match next week in Cincinnati.

– Ricky Saints found a group of NXT Superstars laid out on the floor in the backstage area as he was coming back from the gorilla position.

Third Match: Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen, Nikko Vance, Izzi Dame vs. Channing Lorenzo w/The Family

Lorenzo runs after Spears. Lorenzo is throwing haymakers at Spears. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Lorenzo. Lorenzo slaps Spears in the ribs. Lorenzo slams Spears head on the ring apron. Spears kicks Lorenzo in the gut. Chop Exchange. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Lorenzo. Lorenzo kicks Spears in the face. Lorenzo with a drop down uppercut. Lorenzo with a Running Boot for a one count. Lorenzo uppercuts Spears. Lorenzo whips Spears across the ring. Spears holds onto the ropes. Spears launches Lorenzo over the top rope. Spears blocks a boot from Lorenzo. Spears SuperKicks Lorenzo.

Spears drops Lorenzo with The Draping DDT. Lorenzo scrambles to the corner. Spears with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Spears with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Spears. Spears buries his knee into the midsection of Lorenzo. Spears with another NeckBreaker. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spears stomps on the back of Lorenzo’s neck. Lorenzo skins the cat. Lorenzo with a straight right hand. Lorenzo kicks Spears in the face. Lorenzo with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Lorenzo tees off on Spears. Lorenzo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lorenzo with a Running Back Elbow Smash. Lorenzo follows that with The SpineBuster. Lorenzo with The Missile Dropkick. Spears responds with The Ushigoroshi. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shawn Spears via Pinfall

– Moose runs into Lexis King in the backstage area. He was impressed with how Moose stood up to Oba Femi, they got some big balls in The System. Lexis would love to trust the system, but he doesn’t trust the way they come to NXT and challenging him for his title. How come Moose won’t put his X-Division Title on the line? Moose is tired of hearing this nonsense. Moose doesn’t know how things get done in NXT, but if Lexis wants a shot at his TNA X-Division Championship, all he had to do was ask. Moose says that he’s going to destroy Lexis next week.

– Mr. Chase doesn’t appreciate Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon speaking on his behalf.

– The Hardy Boyz has accepted The No Quarter Catch Crew’s challenge for next week. They want Fraxiom to have a front row seat. It’s time for a Hardy Party at NXT.

Fourth Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Andre Chase w/Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Thorpe backs Chase into the turnbuckles. Chase punches Thorpe in the back. Chase with two knife edge chops. Thorpe with heavy bodyshots. Thorpe repeatedly stomps on Chase’s chest. Thorpe is choking Chase with his boot. Thorpe sends Chase to the corner. Chase dives over Thorpe. Chase ducks a clothesline from Thrope. Chase with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Chase applies a front face lock. Thorpe with heavy bodyshots. Thorpe rocks Chase with a forearm smash. Chase with a Hurricanrana. Thorpe regroups on the outside. Chase SuperKicks Thorpe. Chase with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Chase plays to the crowd.

Chase rolls Thorpe back into the ring. Chase ducks a clothesline from Thorpe. Thorpe with a Mid-Kick. Thorpe whips Chase across the ring. Thorpe scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Thorpe gets distracted by Connors and Dixon. Chase is displaying his fighting spirit. Thorpe ducks a clothesline from Chase. Thorpe ducks a clothesline from Chase. Thorpe with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Thorpe blasts Chase with The PK for a two count. Thorpe applies a top wrist lock. Thorpe drives his knee into the midsection of Chase. Thorpe with a forearm smash. Thorpe goes for The Impaler DDT, but Chase counters with a Vertical Suplex.

Chase decks Thorpe with a back elbow smash. Chase kicks Thorpe in the face. Chase scores two forearm knockdowns. Chase drops Thorpe with The Side Effect for a two count. Thorpe fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Chase answers with a straight right hand. Chase with The Big Boot. Short-Arm Reversal by Chase. Chase with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase was hesitant to do The Chase U Stomp. Thorpe scores a chop block. Thorpe with a hair pull takedown. Thorpe kicks Chase in the gut. Thorpe with a Release German Suplex. Thorpe connects with The Impaler DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Trick Williams appears on the titantron. This issue will not be over until Trick says that it’s over. If he’s going down, he’s taking Eddy under with him.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– AVA prevented a massive brawl breaking out with Ricky Saints, Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page and Wes Lee. Therefore, next week on NXT, Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans will battle Ethan Page & Wes Lee in a Tag Team Match.

Fifth Match: Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Stephanie Vaquer and Fallon Henley will start things off. Vaquer immediately side steps the charging Henley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Vaquer pulls Henley down to the mat. Vaquer with The European Clutch for a two count. Vaquer ducks a clothesline from Henley. Vaquer slaps Henley in the chest. Henley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henley with a cross chop. Henley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nyx tags herself in. Nyx is choking Vaquer with her boot. Short-Arm Reversal by Vaquer. Vaquer drops Nyx with Eat Defeat. Vaquer tags in Giulia. Giulia applies a wrist lock. Giulia with a knee lift. Forearm Exchange. Giulia with a Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Giulia applies a front face lock. Grace tags herself in. Grace blocks a boot from Nyx. Grace with The Reverse Alabama Slam. Grace with a Release German Suplex. Nyx tags in Jayne. Grace blocks The Pump Kick. Jayne with a forearm smash. Grace whips Jayne across the ring. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Grace. Jayne rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace rolls out of a pinning predicament. Grace goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Fatal Influence gets in the way.

That leads us to a pier six brawl in the center of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. Vaquer with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Double Toe Kick to Jayne. Double HeadButt. Giulia and Vaquer dumps Jayne out of the ring. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Grace is fired up. Grace rolls Jayne back into the ring. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grace slams Jayne’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Vaquer. Short-Arm Reversal by Jayne. Jayne pulls Vaquer down to the mat. Vaquer avoids The Senton Splash. Vaquer wraps her legs around Jayne’s neck. Vaquer repeatedly drives Jayne face first into the canvas. Vaquer goes for The Tiger Feint Kick, but Henley gets in the way. Jayne nails Vaquer with The Pump Kick. Jayne drives Vaaquer face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jayne repeatedly stomps on Vaquer’s chest. Jayne is choking Vaquer with her boot. Jayne poses for the crowd. Jayne with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Jayne tags in Henley.

Henley slams Vaquer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Vaquer fires back with forearm shivers. Vaquer whips Henley across the ring. Henley slaps Vaquer in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Henley with The Sliding Elbow for a two count. Henley tags in Nyx. Henley with a gut punch. Nyx applies a side headlock. Nyx with a Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Nyx with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Nyx sends Vaquer to the corner. Nyx tags in Jayne. Following a snap mare takeover, Jayne kicks Vaquer in the back. Jayne applies The Sleeper Hold. Vaquer catches Jayne in mid-air. Vaquer with a Running Dropkick. Vaquer with a crucifix style rollup for a two count. Jayne drops Vaquer with a Running NeckBreaker. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne tags in Nyx. Nyx sweeps out the legs of Vaquer. Jayne SuperKicks Vaquer. Henley tags herself in. Nyx blasts Vaquer with The PK. Henley with a Running Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Vaquer decks Henley with a JawBreaker. Misfired Clotheslines. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Palm Strike. Henley tags in Jayne.

Jayne knocks Giulia off the apron. Vaquer dodges The Pump Kick. Vaquer tags in Grace. Grace with three shoulder tackles. Grace with three bodyslams. Jayne kicks Grace in the gut. Grace with a Double Northern Lights Suplex. Grace with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Grace clotheslines Henley. Jayne side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace blocks The Monkey Flip. Grace kicks Nyx in the face. Grace with a Clothesline/Muscle Buster Combination for a two count. Grace with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Grace Powerslams Jayne. Grace kicks Henley in the face. Jayne avoids The Vader Bomb. Jayne with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Jayne SuperKicks Grace. Jayne tags in Henley. Henley with The BlockBuster. Nyx with an Overhead Kick to Grace for a two count. Henley drives her knee into the midsection of Vaquer. Henley with a Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Jayne thrust kicks the midsection of Giulia. Giulia drives Jayne face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Giulia with The Backdrop Driver. Henley sweeps out the legs of Giulia. Fatal Influence throws Giulia into the steel ring steps. Vaquer wipes out Henley and Jayne with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Grace nails Nyx with The Spinning Back Fist. Grace connects with The Grace Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace via Pinfall