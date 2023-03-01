WWE NXT Results – February 28, 2023

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The weekly two-hour program premieres at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is an NXT North American Championship Open Challenge from Wes Lee, as well as Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate, Sal Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez, Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, as well as Gigi Dolin addressing her former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jane.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/28/2023)

This week’s WWE NXT show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena.

Backstage Brawl For Open Challenger Spot

From there, we shoot live inside the locker room where we see the entire men’s locker room duking it out to see who can be the man to accept the open challenge from NXT North American Champion Wes Lee that is scheduled to start tonight’s show.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Nathan Frazier

We see Dabba Kato emerge in the entrance area. It seems like he’s going to be the one to answer the open challenge, but he is attacked as he begins walking to the ring by Apollo Crews.

After that, the returning Nathan Frazier heads to the ring and it indeed will be he who gets the shot. The fans chant “Welcome back!” at Frazier who is back for the first time since November.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Vic Joseph and Booker T mention action still to come tonight as Frazier controls Lee on the mat. Wes Lee fights back into competitive form and Frazier extends his hand. Lee shakes it and the two get back after it, this time with Lee controlling the offense.

Now we see the two start to look for big dives and splashes on the other on the floor, but no one is there each time they try. Finally, Frazier goes for a dive but jumps face-first into a big kick from Lee that knocks him silly.

As Frazier recovers on the floor, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Frazier still fighting from underneath, but he hits a big super kick that buys him some time.

Frazier heads to the top-rope and looks for a flipping splash but Lee moves. Both guys come off the ropes and collide in the center of the ring. They’re both down and recovering as fans break out in a loud “NXT! NXT!” chant.

We see back-to-back crazy high spots, the latter of which takes place on the floor, before Wes Lee brings Nathan Frazier back in the ring where he connects with a Cardiac Kick for the pin fall victory. With the win, Lee retains his title in a thrilling opener.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

JD McDonagh With A Message For Ilja Dragunov

After the match we see a show of respect from both guys and then we shoot to a video package that shows JD McDonagh describing the eye injury he has recovered from before vowing to send home Ilja Dragunov — permanently.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Veer Mahaan & Sanga

Now we shoot backstage where Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are shown preparing for their Indus Sher match. We see Brooks Jensen looking bummed, which he explains is because things haven’t been the same with he and Kiana James since the issues from Valentine’s Day.

We head to a commercial break as they head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action. When we return, we see Hank Walker pacing back-and-forth as McKenzie Mitchell asks him about his issues with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.

Axiom comes up and confronts Walker about kicking him and preventing him from being in the open challenge opener. The two have to be pulled apart as the segment ends.

Now we see Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen make their way out and head to the ring for our second bout of the evening. They settle inside the squared circle and their theme music dies down.

From there, the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for Indus Sher plays and out comes Veer Mahaan and Sanga accompanied by Jinder Mahal. The fans boo as the big boys settle inside the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Veer Mahaan and Brooks Jensen kick things off for their respective teams. Manga tags in and picks up where he left off, taking it to Jensen.

Briggs tags in and shifts the momentum in his team’s favor and then he goes to tag Jensen back in, only for Jensen to be lost in thought on the ring apron. Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about him being love sick over Kiana James. Vic talks the lyrics from Whitesnake’s “Is This Love?” but Booker T didn’t seem to follow.

We see Jensen lost in thought over Kiana again, this time leading to Briggs yelling at him. He heads back into the ring but walks into a big shot and then the finisher from Indus Sher for the loss.

Winners: Indus Sher

Jinder Mahal Delivers Pre-NXT Roadblock Message To The Creed Brothers

Once the match wraps up, we see Jinder Mahal get on the microphone and send a message to The Creed Brothers, vowing that Indus Sher will destroy them when they collide at NXT Roadblock.

Gigi Dolin Addresses Last Week’s Attack Of Jacy Jane

The NXT commentary duo of Vic and Booker talk us through highlights of Gigi Dolin’s attack on Jacy Jane last week. We then return live and see Gigi Dolin walking backstage with a black rose in her hand. We then head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with a microphone waiting to interview Tyler Bate as he waits on the doctor in the medical room. Someone comes in as the doctor enters and tells him there’s an emergency. They run out to the parking lot and we see Wendy Choo laid out following the latest mystery attack.

Now we see Gigi Dolin making her way out to the ring. She says she’ll make this quick unlike Jacy Jane, because unlike her she doesn’t like to hear the sound of her own voice. She says Jane kicking her woke her up, but says it’s nothing new. She says it reminded her of her own mother and her escaping.

Gigi tells Jane to bring everything she’s got at NXT Roadblock next week, but warns her it still won’t be enough. She vows to hammer the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction as she holds up the black rose.

The Schism Sends Message To Chase University

We shoot to a Chase University segment where we see Duke Hudson apologizing to Thea Hail. He says he meant what he said about Chase U, however. Andre Chase then begins to speak at the Chase U podium, but is interrupted by The Schism.

They also single out Thea Hail and say she’s spooked because she got to see what it would be like in The Schism. They vow to continue torturing Chase U until it goes up in flames. We see them light a Chase U t-shirt on fire. Duke Hudson raises his hand to ask a question but Andre Chase doesn’t want to hear it.

Andre Chase promises to show his students next week what Chase U was built on when he delivers a Chase U-sized ass whoopin’ to The Schism at NXT Roadblock. The segment ends on that note.

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

Now we head back inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where Meiko Satomura’s theme hits and out comes the Japanese pro wrestling women’s legend. She makes her way to the ring and settles inside. We then head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear Dijak reacting to the Jailhouse Street Fight challenge from Tony D’Angelo for NXT Roadblock. He vows to lock “Da Don” down for good next week.

From there, we return live inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where Vic Joseph runs down some of the action scheduled for next week’s NXT Roadblock special event. We then see NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez settle in on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

Zoey Stark’s theme then hits and out she comes as the fans boo. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some basic back-and-forth action coming out of the gate and then Satomura jumps into the offensive lead as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the match still in progress with Stark now dominating the offense. Perez talks about her respect level for Satomura on special guest commentary. Satomura ends up pulling off the victory.

Winner: Meiko Satomura

Shawn Michaels Accepts Grayson Waller Effect Invite

Now we shoot to footage from last week’s show where Grayson Waller hijacked the production truck and called out NXT executive Shawn Michaels to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at NXT Roadblock. We receive an update from HBK’s Twitter where the WWE Hall of Fame legend accepts the invitation.

Update On Latest Mystery Parking Lot Attack

We shoot backstage and see Tiffany Stratton being interviewed about the latest parking lot mystery attack, this time to Wendy Choo. Up walks Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who argue with her before walking off with intentions of getting a match.

Sal Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

From there, we head back inside the CWC in the WWE PC where Sal Ruca’s theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break and we see The Creed Brothers talking about what it’s gonna take to beat Indus Sher. They approach Damon Kemp for some help. Kemp brings up them having six-man tag-matches in the past. He questions if they’re trying to get the band back together.

He then tells them to stick it. Up walks NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who thanks them for helping keep his match last week fair-and-square. He asks if they need a third man for their battle against Indus Sher at NXT Roadblock. He says he’s in. They bark to end the segment.

Now we return inside the venue where Elektra Lopez’s theme hits. She makes her way out. Valentina Feroz is at ringside for this one. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our latest match of the evening here on NXT on USA.

After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Lopez finally get Ruca down. She goes to the corner for the brass knucks, but she doesn’t see them. She notices Valentina Feroz has them in her hand at ringside. This allows Ruca to hit her insane Soul-Snatcher finisher off the ropes for the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Valentina Feroz KO’s Elektra Lopez With Brass Knucks

Once the match ends, we see Elektra Lopez lose her cool and pie-face Valentina Feroz, shoving her face back with her hand angrily for costing her the match. Valentina Feroz responds by knocking her out with a big punch wearing the brass knucks.

Gallus Gets Hyped Up For Pretty Deadly

We shoot to an “earlier today” vignette that shows Gallus at a pool hall / bar playing some nine ball. They work themselves up while talking about the attack by Pretty Deadly on last week’s show. Someone on the next pool table bumps into them and Gallus beats the p*ss out of them.

Pretty Deadly React To Drew McIntyre, Make Roadblock Announcement

Now we return and see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with Pretty Deadly. As they gloat about their attack of the NXT Tag-Team Champions on last week’s show, Mitchell shows them a tweet from Drew McIntyre who talks about how much trouble they’re in for getting on Gallus’ bad side.

Pretty Deadly decide they will go face-to-face with Gallus at NXT Roadblock next week. After they high-five each other, we head to another commercial break.

Katana Chance vs. Tiffany Stratton

As we settle back in from the break, we see Katana Chance already in the ring getting some final words of encouragement from Kayden Carter. Their theme dies down and Chance awaits the arrival of her opponent.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Tiffany Stratton’s entrance tune hits and out comes who Vic Joseph refers to on commentary as someone who has a constant fake smile on her face.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Chance jump off to an early offensive lead, however it doesn’t last long and within a couple of minutes we see Stratton hit her finisher for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Tiffany Stratton gets on the microphone and sends a message to the winner of the Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura match for the NXT Women’s Championship. She wants the winner, whoever it is, to know that she is coming for them after NXT Roadblock.

Josh Briggs To Talk To Kiana James For Brooks Jensen

Now we shoot backstage where we see Brooks Jensen still looking love-sick. Josh Briggs tells him whatever is going on needs to stop because it’s affecting business and it is WrestleMania season.

He tells Jensen that Fallon Henley already apologized to Kiana, so the hard part is over and now all he has to do is go get his girl back. Jensen says he’s afraid he’s going to say the wrong thing. Briggs agrees to talk to her for him. They hug to end the backstage segment.

Axiom vs. Hank Walker

From there, we head back inside the CWC in the WWE PC where Axiom’s theme hits and the masked man makes his way out. He heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening as we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Hank Walker has made his ring entrance during the commercials. The bell immediately sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. As soon as the bell sounds these two collide and immediately get after it.

Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about these two mixing it up in the opening segment when the roster was brawling trying to get to the ring to accept Wes Lee’s NXT North American Championship Open Challenge, as well as their follow-up segment backstage where they had to be pulled apart.

Early on, we see Axiom faring well but eventually the size and strength advantage of Walker starts to show itself, as the youngster starts to settle into a comfortable offensive lead.

Axiom fights his way into competitive form and starts lighting up angry-Seth Rogen …err… Hank Walker, with vicious kicks. Walker tries cutting Axiom’s offensive takeover short but walks into a huge kick that knocks him silly. Axiom then hits his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Axiom

Grayson Waller Reacts To Shawn Michaels’ Tweet

We see Axiom tell Hank Walker to keep fighting the way he did tonight. He says he’s special. He walks to the back.

Now we head to a Twitter video featuring Grayson Waller, who reacts to WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT executive Shawn Michaels accepting his invite to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at NXT Roadblock. He warns Michaels to keep things professional.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Roadblock special event and then we head back in the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., as we prepare for our main event of the evening.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes’ theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Trick Williams. The NXT Universe gives him a good reaction coming out. He heads down to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear Tyler Bate’s theme song. The Big Strong Boi makes his way out and does the Hulk Hogan-style muscle pose as he receives a big reaction from the crowd in Orlando.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening, which Vic Joseph points out on commentary is a premium live event-worthy main event for this week’s show.

Bate jumps off to an early offensive advantage, taking it to Hayes. He knocks him out to the floor and then comes off the ropes with a full head of steam before launching himself over the top and sailing out to the floor where he crashes into his opposition.

On that note, we head to our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as our NXT on USA main event continues. When we return from the break, we see Bate still controlling the action. Hayes starts to fight back after Bate spends a moment taking out Trick Williams off the ring apron, but is decked by a wild leaping kick from Bate for a close near fall attempt.

Hayes connects with a pump kick behind the ear of Bate, but Bate hoists him up and airplane spins the hell out of him before slamming him back down and coming up just short on another pin fall attempt. Bate again nearly be-heads Hayes with a stiff lariat. He goes for another pin attempt but again Hayes kicks out after the count of two.

Now we see Hayes start to fight back into competitive form as the fans break out in a dueling “Let’s go Tyler!” and “Let’s go ‘Melo!” chant. Hayes plants Bate with a unique move and goes for a cover of his own, but comes up short. He follows that up with a stiff flying knee but Bate again kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

Finally, we work our way to the finish, which sees Bate connect with a super-plex on Hayes off the top. He heads back to the top as Trick comes on the ring apron. Bate kicks him off but then Hayes plants him in the mat and heads back to the top rope himself.

He leaps off with his finisher for the pin fall victory in an excellent main event to cap off this week’s show. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Carmelo Hayes