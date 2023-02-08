WWE NXT Results – February 7, 2023

WWE NXT is back.

Tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.

Also scheduled are appearances by NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, new NXT Tag-Team Champions Gallus and the new NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Kiana James & Fallon Henley.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/7/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena. From there, an elaborate video package airs, highlighting the top action from the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event from over the weekend.

Bayley Arrives In A Sling

We see “earlier today” footage of Bayley in a sling selling the affects of her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch on last night’s Raw. They promote her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Toxic Attraction later in the show as she heads into the building from the parking lot.

Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh Issue Challenge

From there, we head inside the CWC inside the WWE PC and out comes Carmelo Hayes accompanied by Trick Williams. The commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T remind us that Hayes beat Apollo Crews at Vengeance Day, and came out after Bron Breakker’s victory over Grayson Waller in their Steel Cage title match main event.

Hayes brags about his clean sweep over Apollo, winning two straight falls in their two out of three falls match at Vengeance Day, as Trick Williams banters with him along the way. Hayes says “he is the one,” and “he is him.” He says there’s one man left for him and it is his destiny to face this man.

Before he can say who it is, the theme for JD McDonagh hits and out he comes with a microphone in-hand. McDonagh talks about how if he was hearing right, Hayes was about to challenge for the NXT Championship. He heads to the ring talking about Hayes being from an entitled generation. He says he can’t carry McDonagh’s jock.

Melo says he thought he beat all there is to beat, but he must have left one survivor. McDonagh says Hayes is more worried about his fancy ring entrances. He says while he’s more worried about VIP rooms, McDonagh is more worried about sending people to Emergency Rooms.

Hayes says they can go back and forth all night, or they can get in the ring and find out who the better man is tonight. McDonagh replies, “Game on.” The two stare each other down to end the opening segment.

Fallon Henley Confronts Kiana James

We see Fallon Henley confront Kiana James backstage as they walk with their titles. Henley says she watched the match back and says James cheated. She insists that they give the former champs a rematch to make things fair and then demands that James tell Brooks Jensen who was on the phone the other day, or she will.

As they continue to talk they walk into their locker room where Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs have a surprise party waiting for them to celebrate their winning the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Now we head back inside the CWC where Sol Ruca’s theme hits and the NXT women’s contender makes her way to the ring for our first match of the evening. As she settles inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a quick video package showing Grayson Waller ambushing Shawn Michaels’ post-NXT Vengeance Day media conference call, earning himself a week-long suspension in the process.

We then shoot back inside the CWC where Zoey Stark makes her way out and joins Ruca in the ring for this scheduled one-on-one women’s singles match.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Ruca faring well early on, but then Stark starts taking over with some high-flying offense. She goes for a slingshot splash, but lands on the knees of Ruca, who follows up with her finisher for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Ruca looks to add insult to injury, beating down Stark after the victory, but ends up falling victim to a wicked flip-stunner from Stark, who leaves her laying and heads to the back.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Dabba Kato Up Next; Pretty Deadly & Chase U Have Words

We see highlights of Carmelo Hayes’ victory over Apollo Crews in their two out of three falls match at NXT Vengeance Day, and then we see footage of Dabba Kato’s return and post-match attack of Crews.

From there, we see Kato walking live backstage as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we stop by the surprise party in the locker room of the new NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions. Henley tries to get James to admit her secret to Brooks, but in walks Pretty Deadly to interrupt them.

They look like zombies and they ignore the comments from those around them, focusing on wanting the titles back. They notice Chase U in the party and blame them for not re-gaining their titles. Chase U blames Pretty Deadly right back and a match is made for later between the two teams.

Dabba Kato vs. Dante Chen

After the backstage segment wraps up, we head back inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where Dabba Kato’s theme hits and the massive man makes his way out to the ring.

Already in the ring is his opponent, Dante Chen. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The fans chant “Dante! Dante!” coming out of the gate, but that is the only positive note Chen has, outside of dropping Kato down to one knee.

Chen thought he was going to build on an offensive spree from there, but Kato had other ideas. He fought back to his feet and within seconds planted Chen into the mat for the easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Dabba Kato

Dabba Kato Explains Attack On Apollo Crews

Once the match wraps up, we see a NXT interviewer attempt to get a quick post-match interview with Dabba Kato as he headed to the back.

He stops and answers the one question asked of him, which was why he attacked Apollo Crews. He says Apollo knows what he did and that’s why he dropped his ass. He walks off after that.

Isla Dawn vs. Tatum Paxley

We shoot to the trainers room backstage where Ivy Nile is being checked on as The Diamond Mine is with her. In walks Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn who ask about the Nikkita Lyons mystery parking lot attack.

From there, the two head to the ring, as Isla Dawn is scheduled to go one-on-one against Tatum Paxley — next. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break as Dawn settles in the ring with Fyre.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Roxanne Perez standing by with McKenzie Mitchell for a backstage interview. She is then confronted by former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

They are bitter because they were cheated and no one is talking about it. Perez asks what their problem is. They say no one cares about them. They criticize her for not having any friends. She says she’ll make a phone call and prove she does.

Now back inside the CWC we see Tatum Paxley settling inside the ring for our next scheduled match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

We see Dawn dominating from the word “go,” however Paxley then starts to mount a bit of an offense. This doesn’t last long, as Dawn takes right back over and rolls her eyes in the back of her head before hitting her finisher for the easy pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Dawn and Fyre nearly double-team attack Paxley until Ivy Nile runs down to make the save.

Winner: Isla Dawn

Who Has Just Arrived To The Building?

A video package airs promoting Carmelo Hayes one-on-one against JD McDonagh next on WWE NXT. Before we head to a commercial break, we see someone arriving in a nice car in the parking lot. The car door opens, one foot touches down on the ground and then we fade into a commercial break.

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

When we return from the break, we see Carmelo Hayes in the middle of his ring entrance. He is settling in the ring accompanied by Trick Williams as the ring announcer says his name.

Now his theme dies down and the familiar sounds of JD McDonagh’s entrance tune hits. Out comes McDonagh to the ring for our next match of the evening here on WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Both guys are in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action from both guys coming out of the gate, however it is McDonagh who settles into the offensive lead.

McDonagh goes for a cover and gets a count of two just before we fade into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in this battle of top contenders.

As we settle back in from the break, we see McDonagh still controlling the offense, cranking on the arm of a grounded Hayes in the ring. The fans break out in a dueling chant, with half the crowd chanting “Let’s go Melo!” and the other half chanting “Let’s go JD!”

Hayes starts to show signs of life and he begins fighting from underneath back into competitive form. We see Hayes put on an offensive clinic, although McDonagh refuses to be put away. Finally, a distraction sets up the finish as Ilja Dragunov returns. During the confusion, Hayes rolls up McDonagh.

After the match, we see Ilja Dragunov chase JD McDonagh through the crowd.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

Thea Hail Loses Her Cool With Tiffany Stratton

We shoot backstage where Tiffany Stratton is shown putting makeup on while Thea Hail babbles in the background about Chase U. She gets more and more angry at Tiffany for being selfish and vain.

Eventually this sets up a match between the two. She tells Tiffany if she’s not down with that, she’s got two words for her. Tiffany guesses, “Chase U?” Thea replies, “No … ‘suck it!'” and walks off.

After this, we see footage of Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane arriving to the building earlier today. The commentators promote “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bayley and special guests Dolin and Jane later in the evening and then we fade into another commercial break.

Kiana James Tries To Tell Brooks Jensen, But Doesn’t Get To It

We return from the break to the surprise party for the NXT Women’s tag champs. Brooks Jensen is drunk at this point. Kiana James tries to tell him about the mystery phone call but he keeps babbling and she never gets around to it. Instead she simply thanks them for the great party.

Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria

Now we return inside the CWC where we see Valentina Feroz finishing up her ring entrance. She settles into the ring accompanied by Wendy Choo. The music dies down and she awaits the arrival of her opponent.

The lights go out and when they come back on, we see Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits. She makes her way to the ring as Booker T and Vic Joseph talking about her extending a challenge to the entire NXT women’s locker room at Vengeance Day.

We see Valkyria coming out of the gate dominating the action, however Feroz starts to get in some offense of her own. As the action continues, we see Elektra Lopez make her way to the ring. She remains at the ringside area to take a closer look at the action.

Lopez ends up sliding brass knuckles into Feroz. Feroz picks them up as Choo yells from ringside that she doesn’t need them. She then turns around into a big switch-kick from Valkyria, who follows up with her finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Wes Lee Confronted By Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

After the match, we shoot to Wes Lee’s social media diary from his big weekend at NXT Vengeance Day, where he defended his NXT North American Championship in an epic opening match against Dijak.

When it ends, we see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with Wes Lee backstage. She talks to him about his big weekend when in comes Tony D’Angelo and Stacks talking like Lee owes them for being out there during his match over the weekend.

Lee says he didn’t ask for them to be out there and says if they want something, answer his open challenge for his NXT North American Championship on next week’s show.

Odyssey Jones vs. Stacks

Now we head back inside the CWC where out comes Odyssey Jones for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to see Tyler Bate talking to the camera. He is upset at how Grayson Waller behaved after he came up short against Bron Breakker at Vengeance Day. He says many of today’s generation wouldn’t be where they were if not for Shawn Michaels. He challenges him to a match for next week.

Back in the CWC, we see Stacks making his way to the ring accompanied by Tony D’Angelo. The bell sounds and it’s time for Jones vs. Stacks to get underway.

Straight out of the gate, we see Stacks try and go after Jones, toe-to-toe. This backfires on him, as the larger Jones takes over on offense. Jones dominates for a couple of minutes but then Stacks starts to fight back into the lead. He hits his finisher and gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Stacks

Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher Ready For Bigger & Better Things

We see Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal in a segment where they talk directly into the camera as clips are weaved in to the broadcast. We see the three talking about Indus Sher only getting warmed up with The Creed Brothers. They are now ready for bigger and better things.

Chase U vs. Pretty Deadly

We see Andre Chase and Duke Hudson making their way down to the ring for our co-main event of the evening. The Chase University duo settles in the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle in from the break, we see Roxanne Perez leaving the building. Meiko Satomura is announced as Perez’s partner for her showdown against former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Now the zombie-looking, hung-over looking duo of Pretty Deadly emerge and make their way to the ring looking like a picture of bad hygiene as they are up against Chase U in our co-main event of the evening here on NXT on USA.

Hudson and the blond-haired member of Pretty Deadly kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Hudson dominates with ease from the word, “go.”

He knocks the Pretty Deadly member out to the floor and then waves him back into the ring. He comes in and makes the tag and now Hudson works over the brown haired member of the duo. He tags in Chase, who picks up where he left off, taking it to him with ease.

Finally, we see the Pretty Deadly duo shift the offensive momentum in this tag-team tilt in their favor. As they put the boots to Hudson in the corner of the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Chase and Hudson dominating the action when out of nowhere, Thea Hail runs down to ringside screaming like she just saw a ghost and is traumatized. The distraction leads to Pretty Deadly scoring the win.

After the match, we see Hudson and Chase tend to Hail while Gallus is shown staring down Pretty Deadly and mocking them, pretending to be impressed with their “big win.”

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Hank Walker Wants Another Shot At Charlie Dempsey

We shoot backstage where Drew Gulak is standing by with Hank Walker. They talk like they want Hank to accept Wes Lee’s open challenge for his NXT North American Championship on next week’s show.

In walks Charlie Dempsey who asks him if that’s what they’re thinking. They mention how Hank could handle Dempsey in a rematch. The bout seems to be made.

“Ding Dong, Hello!” With Bayley & Toxic Attraction

After this, we see Bayley walking backstage towards the ring, as her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Toxic Attraction is up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the door way in the ring and then hear a door bell. Bayley emerges and says, “Ding Dong, Hello!” She settles in and says she knows many are surprised to see her after her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch and the attack by Lita.

She then talks about loving NXT and says she was watching Vengeance Day this past Saturday and saw the NXT Women’s Championship slip through the fingers of her next guests. With that said, she introduces her guests at this time, Toxic Attraction.

With that said, out comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane. The two take their seats and immediately start bickering, blaming each other for coming up short in their attempt to capture the NXT Women’s Championship from Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.

Bayley eventually jumps in and tries playing peace-maker between the two. They talk about how Toxic Attraction has been their lives for the past three years. They seem to come to the same conclusion that everyone hates them, except each other.

They say no matter what happens, they will always be sisters. They conclude they have two options — go their separate ways, or make one more run together. One more run at the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships, or even the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

With that said, they mention to Bayley that they might just set their sights on Damage CTRL and their titles. Bayley tries talking them down and then tells them to hug it out. They do. Bayley thanks them and the Toxic Attraction theme plays again. Out of nowhere, Jacy Jane blasts Gigi Dolin with a super kick.

Jane says it’s never been about “us,” it’s always been about “me.” She then stands proudly as Dolin is down and out, similar to the Shawn Michaels turn on Marty Jannety, minus the head through the glass window portion. Jacy Jane stands tall and that’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!