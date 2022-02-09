LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – February 8, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on Syfy with a video package to promote tonight’s Women’s Title match, which will be the main event. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go right to the ring and see the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy on display. The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, are already in the ring representing The Diamond Mine as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Malcolm Bivens, Roderick Strong and Ivy Nile are at ringside. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. The winners will advance to the finals at Vengeance Day next Tuesday.

Drake and Gibson begin talking trash on the mic but Brutus and Julius exit the ring and rush them at the entrance-way and they start brawling. Brutus and Drake are legal now as the bell hits. Brutus with a huge back-drop. Drake and Gibson regroup at ringside as Brutus taunts them from the ring. Gibson tags in now but he ends up double teamed as Julius comes in. Brutus slams his brother on top of Gibson for a big pop. Drake decks Julius with a cheap shot in the corner, allowing Gibson to level him with a clothesline. Fans chant “you suck!” at GYV as Bivens seethes at ringside. Drake beats Julius around the ring now.

Gibson is legal but Julius doesn’t see it. He still gets the upperhand and dropkicks Gibson after sending Drake out. Brutus tags in and they take turns driving knees into Gibson. Brutus with a big suplex to Gibson, sending him to the floor to regroup with Drake. Brutus comes out to bring Gibson back in. Drake grabs his leg on his way back in, and he gets dropped back to the floor after Gibson hits him with a throat jab while the referee is distracted. Brutus clutches his throat at ringside now. The GYV hold him down under the frame of the ring and slingshot his throat under the steel. Fans boo as Brutus continues to clutch his throat.

Fans chant and rally for Brutus while Gibson dominates him. Drake tags back in and grounds Brutus, working on his throat some more. Julius rallies as Brutus fights back but Gibson tags back in and stops him from mounting offense. Gibson stomps Brutus around. Brutus blocks a vertical suplex with one of his own and fans pop, chanting for the brothers now. Drake stops Brutus from tagging, then jumps on Brutus’ back for a Sleeper hold as fans boo.

Brutus keeps fighting and drops Drake with a forearm. Julius finally tags in, decking Drake and knocking Gibson off the apron. Julius runs wild on Drake now as fans cheer him on. Julius with a Stretch Muffler in the middle of the ring. Drake counters into a Guillotine but Julius dumps him on his head. Julius with a powerslam for a 2 count as Gibson breaks the pin up just in time. Julius knocks Gibson out of the ring. Drake and Julius tangle now. Gibson is legal now but Julius doesn’t see it. Julius ends up on the floor, distracted with Gibson. Drake nails a suicide dive, hitting Julius in the back of his head, sending him into the announce table face-first.

Fans chant “holy shit!” at the dive. Drake and Gibson bring Julius back in and they hit a big Doomsday Device but somehow Julius kicks out. Drake can’t believe it. Julius dodges Drake and he goes down. Brutus tags in as does Gibson. Brutus clutches his throat but he wants revenge. Brutus and Gibson unload on each other. Brutus with a takedown and big strikes. Brutus knocks Drake off the apron but turns back around to another throat shot from Gibson. Drake tags in and they double team Brutus now.

Gibson and Drake call for the finish now. Drake goes to the top but Brutus keeps fighting. Julius runs in out of nowhere, leaps off his brother’s back to the top and nails a huge superplex on Drake as fans go wild. Gibson is planted after by Julius after his brother assists him. Julius is ready to put Gibson away as he drops his straps. Brutus steps back up, realizes he’s legal and tells Julius he’s got this one, and then nails the big lariat while Gibson is down to keep him down. Brutus covers for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, The Diamond Mine celebrates in the ring as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans pop big time for The Creed Brothers. Brutus and Julius advance to the finals at Vengeance Day, against the winners of MSK vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. We see Bivens and his crew posing by the Dusty Cup trophy now.

– We see what happened with Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez last week. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Jade now, and she’s excited to team with Gonzalez in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in two weeks. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon interrupt and have some words for Jade until Gonzalez interrupts. She cuts a promo in Spanish, and they speak Spanish back to her. Jade and Mitchell are clueless. Gonzalez and Jade leave together.

– We see what happened with Wendy Choo, Amari Miller and Tiffany Stratton last week. We see Wendy and Amari returning to the building from a shopping trip earlier today. Wendy says that was fun until Stratton’s daddy’s credit card got canceled. She tosses the card in a trash can and they walk away laughing.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

We go back to the ring and Tiffany Stratton is wrapping up her entrance. Wendy Choo is out next. This match was previously announced with daddy’s credit card on the line.

The bell rings and they argue in the middle of the ring. Stratton is upset about daddy’s credit card. They lock up and go at it. Choo gets the upperhand with her unique offense. Choo ducks a roundhouse kick and rolls Stratton for 2. Choo with a dropkick into the corner. Choo with a running kick to the face, then a running elbow drop for a 2 count.

Choo grounds Stratton with a headlock now. Choo keeps control and cartwheels into Stratton in the corner but she runs into an elbow. Stratton mounts some offense now and nails a springboard splash into the corner.

Stratton with more offense, including a basement dropkick into the corner. Stratton hits a springboard corkscrew splash from the second rope for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see footage of Draco Anthony being approached by Joe Gacy and Harland in the locker room after last week’s NXT TV debut loss to Andre Chase. Draco talked about being disappointed in the loss when Gacy entered and interrupted. Gacy said Draco should not be disappointed as he gave it everything he had. Gacy told Draco to keep his head up and just remember that he does not have to do this all by himself. Gacy said he’s here to listen, not to just Draco’s actions, but his words. Gacy told Draco to have a good night, then walked off while Harland stared at Draco.

– McKenzie is backstage with Pete Dunne for comments on next week’s Steel Cage match against Tony D’Angelo. Dunne says everyone knows D’Angelo talks too much but he’s been fairly quiet since losing to Cameron Grimes. Dunne says he will finish this where it all started next week, inside a Steel Cage. Draco Anthony approaches and says D’Angelo might not respect Dunne, but he does, and it will be an honor to share the ring tonight. Dunne says whatever and he’s still going to snap Draco’s fingers. Dunne walks off.

Pete Dunne vs. Draco Anthony

We go back to the ring and out comes Pete Dunne with his cricket bat in hand. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is already underway as Draco Anthony has Dunne grounded. We see Joe Gacy and Harland watching from up high in the arena. Dunne fights back up and they run the ropes but Draco drops him with a shoulder. Dunne fights out of a suplex but Draco tries again and drops him on his head.

Draco stands on Dunne’s hands and goes to stomp but Dunne moves. Dunne drops Draco and starts bending his fingers back while keeping him down. Dunne with a knee to the face. Fans chant “break his fingers!” as Dunne ties Draco’s arm back up and takes him down, then hurts his hand again. Draco fights back with right hands but Dunne drops him with ease. Dunne bends Draco’s arm back now. Dunne holds Draco down and unloads with strikes, and also slaps him. Draco fights back and drops Dunne with a right to the jaw. Draco sends Dunne into the corner and mounts some offense now. Draco slams Dunne face-first in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Draco locks eyes with Gacy and Harland again but wastes some time. Dunne capitalizes and drops him, then stomps on his hand again. Dunne gets caught in a big overhead throw. Dunne goes to the floor for a breather but meets Draco at the ropes with a big right hand.

Tony D’Angelo tries to sneak attack Dunne at ringside with a crowbar but it back-fires and Dunne unloads. Dunne comes back in and hits a snap German suplex, then the Bitter End on Draco for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the bell, Dunne stands up as his music hits but D’Angelo immediately applies a Sleeper hold from the apron. Dunne fights D’Angelo off and knocks him to the floor. Dunne goes under the ring and starts throwing steel chairs, trash cans and kendo sticks into the ring as fans pop. Dunne also slides a toolbox into the ring. He brings the cricket bat into the ring as fans chant “BruiserWeight!” at him. Dunne says D’Angelo is going to need more than a crowbar at Vengeance Day, so how about they find whatever they can, attach it to the cage, and have a Weaponized Steel Cage Match? D’Angelo accepts the challenge as fans go wild.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are backstage talking about the Dusty Classic. Stark mentions how they need to find Shirai a partner because she is still injured, and that partner has to be as crazy as Shirai. Shirai finally agrees and apparently has someone in mind but she won’t tell Stark just yet. Shirai walks off and Stark follows.

LA Knight vs. Sanga

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wendy Choo walks up on Dakota Kai in the back, catching Kai checking out Wendy’s new clothes she bought earlier in the day. Kai says these new clothes won’t buy Wendy victories in the ring. We go back to the ring and out comes Sanga with Grayson Waller. Fans boo as they head to the ring and Knight looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Knight beats Sanga into the corner and keeps hitting him with big power moves in an attempt to daze him. Sanga takes them all and turns it around in the corner, unloading on Knight while Waller smiles and talks trash at ringside. Sanga knocks Knight over the top rope to the floor. Sanga follows and tries to ram Knight into the ring post face-first but Knight counters and Sanga does down into the pole.

Knight brings it back into the ring and mounts offense as fans cheer him on. Sanga counters and Knight goes back down to boos. Sanga drops an elbow for a close 2 count. Knight keeps fighting and finally dropkicks Sanga down but Knight is also dazed and slow to capitalize.

Waller removes the turnbuckle pad to expose the steel. Sanga grabs Knight by the throat but Knight connects with a thumb to the eye. Waller’s trick back-fires as Sanga ends up running into the steel as Knight moves out of the way. Knight follows up with the big neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Waller immediately hits the ring to attack but Knight fights him off and drops him face-first with the BFT. Vic says Knight can do whatever he wants to Waller as the restraining order has been lifted. Sanga yells out at Knight as Knight makes his exit.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Duke Hudson, asking about Dante Chen. Hudson says Chen isn’t as tough as he says he is, and he’s not here for a reason tonight. Hudson wishes Indi Hartwell good luck in next week’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, and tells her to bring the gold home. Hudson walks off.

– Still to come, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar will meet in the ring. Back to commercial.

